Two Lovers and a Bear Movie Quotes

Lucy You think we're like the caribou who cross the river even if they know they're gonna drown? We keep following people and things. And we know it's gonna kill us someday, but we keep doing it.
Roman I don't know. Maybe it's a good thing, you know? You live your life, and you're not afraid to die. You do what you have to do, because most of the time it works out the way it's supposed to, you know? Then you don't lose your ground. You don't lose your ground. You cross the river, and you grow up, and you live free and proud, 'cause you crossed the river, even if you were scared. You crossed the river inside. You walked across your fear, because *that's* the biggest river to cross. You dive in, and the water's warm. And It feels good. And the people you love are following you, and you follow the people you love. And maybe, one day, you won't make it, but that's OK, 'cause that's how it is. Nobody knows when the water's gonna get too high. You just try and hope for the best. You just don't give up. That's what's important.
Roman How does that happen?
Lucy The tide gets too high. They do this every Spring. They cross the river to get to the other side, and one leads. The second one follows the first one. The third one follows that second one. Sometimes there's thousands of them. And if the first one loses ground, then it's over. The second one becomes the leader and he loses ground. And the third one follows him and loses ground. And it keeps going like that until they all drown.
Roman [explaining a song lyric] The spirits are your parents. And they live in your bloodstream because they want you to keep living. And... they're trying to tell you shit all the time. And maybe if you just took a second to listen to yourself, you would hear them.
Lucy [eating from a 30-year old tin of corned beef] It tastes like shit.
Roman Yeah, it's supposed to taste like shit - it's corned beef.
Lucy I had a nightmare.
Roman What was it?
Lucy Running through this tunnel, and someone was following me. And I was trying to run away and I couldn't run - my legs were frozen. And this man was right behind me. I was screaming, screaming, and screaming. I was trying to get someone to help me. And I couldn't make a sound, so no one was coming. And he was right behind me. He put his hand on my shoulder and I woke up.
Lucy Will you come south with me? Please. Please!
Roman Yes.
Lucy There's only one problem.
Roman What's that?
Lucy I spent all my money to come here and have sex with you for 20 minutes.
Lucy I just spent 1,300 bucks to come see you. Don't fuck it up.
American Hunter [looking at the human remains box on the plane] Who is it?
Roman Tom.
American Hunter Tom who?
Roman Tom with the blue pickup.
American Hunter What happened?
Roman He got lost.
Roman You know why I moved here in the first place? Because I broke my ankle. I broke my ankle... because I kicked my dad in the face too hard. And I kicked my dad in the face too hard... because he wouldn't stop beating on my mom and me and I wanted to show him that I was stronger than him... and that he couldn't pull that shit anymore.
Roman [stuck in the ice] Tell me another joke.
Lucy I don't have another fucking joke. The joke is if you don't get your ass out of there, I'm gonna come down and kick it. How's that for a fucking joke?
Roman I like the bear joke better!
