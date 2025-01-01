I don't know. Maybe it's a good thing, you know? You live your life, and you're not afraid to die. You do what you have to do, because most of the time it works out the way it's supposed to, you know? Then you don't lose your ground. You don't lose your ground. You cross the river, and you grow up, and you live free and proud, 'cause you crossed the river, even if you were scared. You crossed the river inside. You walked across your fear, because *that's* the biggest river to cross. You dive in, and the water's warm. And It feels good. And the people you love are following you, and you follow the people you love. And maybe, one day, you won't make it, but that's OK, 'cause that's how it is. Nobody knows when the water's gonna get too high. You just try and hope for the best. You just don't give up. That's what's important.