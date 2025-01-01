Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Philanthropy Philanthropy Movie Quotes

Philanthropy Movie Quotes

Robert Dobrovicescu Hey teach, I heard some talk about booting me out. What's up?
Ovidiu Gorea You must've done something.
Robert Dobrovicescu But you stick up for me! You're my buddy, right?
Ovidiu Gorea What can I do, if you keep looking for trouble?
Robert Dobrovicescu Let me spell it out for you. If they boot me out and you're on their side, you won't be my buddy anymore. Then I come see you... and slice you like salami. Fair? Sounds fair to me.
Ovidiu Gorea I'll think about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poetul Garii de Nord The girl's giggle in the tram definitively enchanted me. I am yet again upset, just like mister Ion Susai.
Ovidiu Gorea Who is... Ion Susai?
Poetul Garii de Nord A friend of mine, you don't know him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mircea Diaconu
Florin Zamfiresku
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more