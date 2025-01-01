Robert Dobrovicescu Hey teach, I heard some talk about booting me out. What's up?

Ovidiu Gorea You must've done something.

Robert Dobrovicescu But you stick up for me! You're my buddy, right?

Ovidiu Gorea What can I do, if you keep looking for trouble?

Robert Dobrovicescu Let me spell it out for you. If they boot me out and you're on their side, you won't be my buddy anymore. Then I come see you... and slice you like salami. Fair? Sounds fair to me.