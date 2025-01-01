Menu
Philanthropy
Philanthropy Movie Quotes
Philanthropy Movie Quotes
Robert Dobrovicescu
Hey teach, I heard some talk about booting me out. What's up?
Ovidiu Gorea
You must've done something.
Robert Dobrovicescu
But you stick up for me! You're my buddy, right?
Ovidiu Gorea
What can I do, if you keep looking for trouble?
Robert Dobrovicescu
Let me spell it out for you. If they boot me out and you're on their side, you won't be my buddy anymore. Then I come see you... and slice you like salami. Fair? Sounds fair to me.
Ovidiu Gorea
I'll think about it.
Poetul Garii de Nord
The girl's giggle in the tram definitively enchanted me. I am yet again upset, just like mister Ion Susai.
Ovidiu Gorea
Who is... Ion Susai?
Poetul Garii de Nord
A friend of mine, you don't know him.
