Kinoafisha Films American Honey American Honey Movie Quotes

American Honey Movie Quotes

Star God's a cunt.
Krystal Where's that accent from?
Star Texas.
Krystal So you're a southern girl. A real American honey like me. You know that song?
Star No.
Pagan You know what Darth Vader looks like beneath that mask? He's a skeleton. Just like the rest of us.
Krystal Got anybody who's gonna miss you?
Star Not really.
Krystal OK good. You're hired.
Jake Prove to me your name is Star, and I'll give it to you.
Star It was my mom's idea. She said we're all made from stars. From Death Stars.
Homeowner Hey, I don't allow language like that in my house.
Star [first sales call] Well, I don't live here.
Backseat Long way from home, huh?
Star Yeah, I do selling. Door to door.
Backseat Door-to-door selling? What you selling?
Star Nothing anyone ever wants to buy.
Backseat [laughing] Try us.
Star Magazines.
Backseat What kind of magazines? Anything like porn magazines?
Star Porn, crochet, fishing -- everything. I'm shit at it though, nobody ever buys from me.
Backseat I tell you what: we're gonna go burn some steaks, have some beers. Why don't you come join us, we'll buy some of your magazines.
Star You'd all do that?
Driving Cowboy We ain't got nothing better to spend our time and money on.
Star [Dancing to music with a hand raised] Whoa, I feel like I'm fucking America!
Driving Cowboy Where you from?
Star Oklahoma.
Front Seat Cowboy You don't sound like you're from Oklahoma.
Star I was born in Texas. My mom died three years ago, so I was sent to Oklahoma.
Front Seat Cowboy I'm sorry to hear about that. Cancer?
Star ...Meth.
