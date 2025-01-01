Menu
Films
Films
American Honey
American Honey Movie Quotes
American Honey Movie Quotes
Star
God's a cunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krystal
Where's that accent from?
Star
Texas.
Krystal
So you're a southern girl. A real American honey like me. You know that song?
Star
No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pagan
You know what Darth Vader looks like beneath that mask? He's a skeleton. Just like the rest of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krystal
Got anybody who's gonna miss you?
Star
Not really.
Krystal
OK good. You're hired.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake
Prove to me your name is Star, and I'll give it to you.
Star
It was my mom's idea. She said we're all made from stars. From Death Stars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homeowner
Hey, I don't allow language like that in my house.
Star
[first sales call] Well, I don't live here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Backseat
Long way from home, huh?
Star
Yeah, I do selling. Door to door.
Backseat
Door-to-door selling? What you selling?
Star
Nothing anyone ever wants to buy.
Backseat
[laughing]
Try us.
Star
Magazines.
Backseat
What kind of magazines? Anything like porn magazines?
Star
Porn, crochet, fishing -- everything. I'm shit at it though, nobody ever buys from me.
Backseat
I tell you what: we're gonna go burn some steaks, have some beers. Why don't you come join us, we'll buy some of your magazines.
Star
You'd all do that?
Driving Cowboy
We ain't got nothing better to spend our time and money on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Star
[Dancing to music with a hand raised]
Whoa, I feel like I'm fucking America!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Driving Cowboy
Where you from?
Star
Oklahoma.
Front Seat Cowboy
You don't sound like you're from Oklahoma.
Star
I was born in Texas. My mom died three years ago, so I was sent to Oklahoma.
Front Seat Cowboy
I'm sorry to hear about that. Cancer?
Star
...Meth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sasha Lane
Riley Keough
Arielle Holmes
Shia LaBeouf
Will Patton
