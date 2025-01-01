Menu
Rainbow Movie Quotes

Rainbow Movie Quotes

Soviet scouts [pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?
Fyodosya My German surname. Do you want to eat?
Soviet scouts No, we don't. We came here not for eating.
Pusya [surprised to see her husband - soviet soldier] Seryozha?
[crying for help]
Pusya Kuuurt!
Seryozha (Pusya's husband) I thought your last word will be "mama".
Old woman [fiercely trying to burst through soviet soldier to German captives] Darling! Give me at least one fascist!
Final title Oh, soul that wants to live good must fight for truth. /from old ukrainian song/
Gaplik People went crazy, Mr. Captain!... They dummy up, refuse to utter a word. Just watching.
Captain Kurt Werner What does it mean "watching"?
Gaplik Watching and keeping silence.
Fyodosya Women, stop! Wanna dispatch them? Minute or two and all is finished?... Those, who die now, would be gainers. No, no, no! Let them wait until their women and children will repudiate them. Let them say: no, it were not our fathers. Let them face the verdict of the people for our sorrow and suffering!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yelena Tyapkina
Nina Alisova
Nikolai Bratersky
Gans Klering
