Soviet scouts[pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?
FyodosyaMy German surname. Do you want to eat?
Soviet scoutsNo, we don't. We came here not for eating.
Pusya[surprised to see her husband - soviet soldier] Seryozha?
[crying for help]
PusyaKuuurt!
Seryozha (Pusya's husband)I thought your last word will be "mama".
Old woman[fiercely trying to burst through soviet soldier to German captives] Darling! Give me at least one fascist!
Final titleOh, soul that wants to live good must fight for truth. /from old ukrainian song/
GaplikPeople went crazy, Mr. Captain!... They dummy up, refuse to utter a word. Just watching.
Captain Kurt WernerWhat does it mean "watching"?
GaplikWatching and keeping silence.
FyodosyaWomen, stop! Wanna dispatch them? Minute or two and all is finished?... Those, who die now, would be gainers. No, no, no! Let them wait until their women and children will repudiate them. Let them say: no, it were not our fathers. Let them face the verdict of the people for our sorrow and suffering!