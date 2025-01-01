Menu
Kinoafisha Films Blonde Venus Blonde Venus Movie Quotes

Edward 'Ned' Faraday Dr. Pierce, I have a rather peculiar request to make. I want to sell you my body.
Johnny Faraday Go on, Mommy. It was springtime in Germany.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones It was springtime in Germany, and it was warm. I had spring fever, and the air was full of blossoms.
Johnny Faraday Now it's your turn.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Well, let's see. I was out with some other students on a walking trip, and pretty soon we came to a dragon sitting in an automobile who told us there was a magic pool in the forest.
Johnny Faraday And what did you do?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Oh, we went to the pool, of course. And what do you suppose we saw?
Johnny Faraday What?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Imagine! Half a dozen princesses taking a bath.
Johnny Faraday And what did you do when you saw him?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, I told him to go away.
Johnny Faraday And did he?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones He did not.
Johnny Faraday And what happened then?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday The most beautiful princess of all said that if I'd go away, she'd grant me my wish.
Johnny Faraday And what'd you wish?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I wished to see her again. I couldn't think of anything better to wish. So that night, I went to a theater. The music began to play. And out upon the stage stepped this princess, and she looked more beautiful than ever. Oh, she was beautiful.
Johnny Faraday And then your heart began to go like this, huh?
[he thumps his doll]
Johnny Faraday And Mommy began to sing?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday And my heart stopped beating entirely.
Johnny Faraday What happened to you when you saw him?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I could hardly sing, and I could barely wait until I saw him again.
Johnny Faraday But you did see him again, didn't you?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Mm-hmm. I met him later that night.
Johnny Faraday What happened then?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You can never guess. We went walking.
Johnny Faraday Go on, walk.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Okay, skipper.
[she takes Ned's arm and they walk]
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones And then we came to a park.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Only there was a tremendously large yellow moon up in the sky. It was altogether too big and too bright.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones But it was dark under the trees. Very dark.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday [Ned drapes a blanket over their heads] This is a tree, Johnny.
Johnny Faraday And what happened under the trees?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Then he kissed me.
Johnny Faraday And what happened after that?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones He kissed me again.
Johnny Faraday And what happened then?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Then we were married.
Johnny Faraday Please tell me a story before you go, Mommy.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Which one do you want to hear?
Johnny Faraday About Germany, You know, springtime in Germany. I haven't heard that for a long time.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Father knows it better than I do.
Johnny Faraday But he says he's forgotten it.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Ask him again.
Johnny Faraday Oh Dad!
Edward 'Ned' Faraday What is it, Johnny?
Johnny Faraday Mommy says you do too know the story about Germany.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I told you I've forgotten it.
Johnny Faraday But try to remember it. It was springtime in Germany and you were on a walking trip.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Now let's see. I was out on a walking trip with some other students, and as I remember it, I was very happy.
Johnny Faraday And then what happened?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I've forgotten.
Johnny Faraday Don't you remember, you came to a dragon sitting in an automobile?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Yes, I remember that.
Johnny Faraday And you went and saw a lot of princesses taking a bath, didn't you?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Yes, I suppose I did.
Johnny Faraday What did you do then?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I told him to go away, but he wouldn't until I granted him a wish.
Johnny Faraday What was the wish?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones He wanted to see me again.
Johnny Faraday You didn't want any other wish, did you?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday No, I was very sentimental in those days, and very foolish.
Johnny Faraday Why were you foolish? That night you went to a theater, didn't ya?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Yes, I went to a theater.
Johnny Faraday And then you saw Mommy on the stage. She was very beautiful. And then your heart went like this -
[Johnny knocks on the side of his bed]
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I didn't know much about women in those days.
Johnny Faraday Oh, you're trying to do it different. You tell it, Mommy. What happened when you saw him?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I don't know, Johnny dear.
Johnny Faraday Don't you remember, Mommy?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I could hardly sing.
Johnny Faraday What happened then?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You could never guess. We went walking.
Johnny Faraday Please walk, Mommy.
[Helen stands next to Ned]
Johnny Faraday And then you came to a par, and there was a dark tree and a yellow moon! Aw, you're not doing it right at all. You're supposed to kiss each other.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Better be a good boy and go to sleep, Johnny. Your mother's got to go away now.
Johnny Faraday All right, Daddy.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [Helen sings "Leise zieht durch mein Gemüt"] Let me stay with you both, Ned.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday That's where you belong, Helen.
Joe, Hiker I'm through. Just cover me with leaves and tell my mother I died with her name on my lips.
Dan O'Connor So, this is the pip you phoned about. Where did you pick her up?
Ben Smith I ran across her a long time ago. I've been saving her for a spot like this.
Dan O'Connor Can she croon? What I need's a crooner.
Ben Smith She can croon in a pinch. Who can't?
Dan O'Connor I got one good-looker eating her head off on me already. I don't know if I can use another.
Ben Smith All right, then. All right. I got three or four spots I can place this dame without half trying. Come on, baby.
Nick Townsend Hello, Helen.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Well, if it isn't old Nick himself. I expected you to pop up someday.
Nick Townsend If this is a dream, Helen, I hope I never wake up. Let me come backstage, will ya?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I seem to remember you came backstage once before.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday [Helen speaks in German] I'm sorry, miss, but I don't understand a word.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Will you please go away?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Oh, you speak English. Really quite a surprise. Have you just come from America? Rather a long swim, isn't it?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Will you go away?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday What a charming country this is. I've half a mind to settle here for good.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Would you mind telling me how long this is going to keep up? You ought to be ashamed of yourself.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Now that you call my attention to it, I guess I am.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Please, we have to be back in the theater by six o' clock. Otherwise we'll all lose our positions.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday We wouldn't dream of being the cause of that. But if we go, will you and your friends meet us for something to eat after the show tonight?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones We'll do nothing of the kind.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday All right then, my little water nymph, we'll stay.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, I think you're the most impossible person I've ever met!
Taxi Belle Hooper So you're the Blonde Venus. Don't tell me you thought of that label all by yourself.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No. Mister O'Connor told me it would help me in my work.
Taxi Belle Hooper He would. He didn't have to think up any name for me when I helped put this dump on the map. My name's Taxi Belle Hooper. Taxi for short.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Do you charge for the first mile?
Taxi Belle Hooper Say, you trying' to ride me? Don't get the wrong idea. They call me Taxi because I won't ride in nothin' else. Safety first, that's my motto. Good drinking partners always make bad drivers... Do I charge for the first mile.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans There's that man out there again.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What man?
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Oh just a white man that's been snooping up and down the street for the last couple of days.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [On telephone] Please send a maid to One Fifty-one.
Johnny Faraday [Over Helen's shoulder] One hundred and sixty-two.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No, One Fifty-one.
Johnny Faraday Hundred and seventy-five.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Johnny!
[On phone]
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No, it's definitely One Fifty-one.
Johnny Faraday Hundred and ninety-eight.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Yes.
[She hangs up]
Johnny Faraday Hope they never find us.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You bad boy.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Where is Johnny? You haven't lived here for months. What's happened?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones If someone were to say I'd been untrue to you, would you believe it?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday What do you mean, untrue?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I had planned to lie about it. The money you needed - I didn't get it the way I told you. A man gave it to me.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Is his name Townsend?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones It doesn't matter.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday So when you told me the manager had given you an advance and raised your salary...
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones It was a lie.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Why did you do it?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones How else could I have obtained money so quickly?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I ought to be grateful to you, I suppose. How much do I owe you and him for my life?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Ned...
Edward 'Ned' Faraday How much beside the fifteen hundred I've gotten from you? How much?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones That's all.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I'll see that you get it back. That's simple enough, isn't it?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Yes.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Well, what next?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I'm here if you'll have me.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Go on as before, eh? You saved my life and I'm very happy. Let us go and thank this gentleman for his kindness to us, or would you rather I shoot him dead? Oh, it doesn't matter. He's not to blame. The minute I was out of sight, you took up with the first man who could give you the things I couldn't. What puzzles me now is why you should want to come back to me.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I love you, Ned.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Ah, send Johnny back here and clear out. Go on! What are you waiting for?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Are you going to take Johnny away from me?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday You've been a rotten mother to him. You're through with him. The law will give him to me if you don't. If you and your friend try to put up a fight for him, I'll take the case to court, and you'll find out soon enough who's entitled to the custody of the child.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I've been a good mother to Johnny.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Let's not dispute that point, Helen. Johnny's all I've got left. Bring him here, or tell me where he is and I'll get him myself!
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No. I'll bring him here.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday You can't leave Germany without taking a walking trip.
Joe, Hiker Why can't I?
Ben Smith What'd you say your name was?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Helen Faraday.
Ben Smith Nah. We gotta get something different. Something unusual. Something that's easy to say and hard to forget. Jones... I got it. Helen Jones.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones But my name isn't Jones.
Ben Smith What of it? My name ain't Smith either, but I get by just the same, don't I?
Dan O'Connor What'd you say your name was?
Ben Smith Jones.
Dan O'Connor Well, we'll change that.
Nick Townsend Why don't you cool down and run along? We don't want any trouble.
Big Fellow Yellow, huh?
Nick Townsend Yes, maybe I am. As a matter of fact, I'm scared stiff. And being reasonably certain that someone's gonna get a punch in the jaw, I'm going to make sure it isn't me.
[punches him]
Minor Role Are you goin' back for more, or will we go home, ya big stiff? Come on Mary.
Big Fellow [as he's being picked up off the floor] Who hit me?
Dan O'Connor Sorry this happened, Mr. Townsend.
Nick Townsend Oh, that's all right, O'Connor, I rather enjoyed it.
Minor Role Say, Charlie, is that gorilla real?
Charlie, the Bartender Hey, lady, if that animal was real, I wouldn't b-b-b-be here!
Johnny Faraday [Johnny shows Helen a newspaper] Isn't this your picture, Mommy?
[She tears it up]
Johnny Faraday Why'd you do that?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, it was such a bad picture.
Johnny Faraday I thought it was pretty good.
Nick Townsend What are we going to do about tonight? Shall I wait for you after the show?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I don't know. I think I'd rather go home alone.
Nick Townsend Honestly, you'd do me a great favor.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones A great favor?
Nick Townsend Yes, a great favor.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Will I get a bracelet for it?
Nick Townsend Has Taxi been talking about me?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones She said some very nice things about you.
Nick Townsend Well, now, don't get the wrong idea. Taxi really did me a favor, and only a favor. There's nothing more between us than just that, although she likes to give people the impression that there is.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones How am I to believe that, Mr. Townsend?
Nick Townsend Well, I'll give you a bracelet. There's nothing between us, is there?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I don't accept bracelets from a stranger.
Nick Townsend There's no reason why we should remain strangers.
Nick Townsend Say, O'Connor, I meant to call you up yesterday but I didn't get around to it. Miss Jones isn't going to work for you anymore.
Dan O'Connor What's the idea? She can't quit me like this.
Ben Smith Who's that?
Nick Townsend Nick Townsend. After me giving her all this publicity and workin' up a swell following for her?
Nick Townsend Do you happen to have a contract with Miss Jones?
Dan O'Connor Have you got that dame under contract?
Ben Smith Have I got a million dollars?
Nick Townsend Aw, it's no use trying to fool myself or you, Helen. I'm crazy about you. I want you to like me too, if you can.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You're making it difficult for me not to.
Nick Townsend Come on, honey, give me a little kiss, will you? Just a little one?
Nick Townsend Kinda wish now I'd never met you. No, I take that back. A little of you is worth a lifetime with any other woman. Let's end this thing right, Helen.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Can we end it right?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I wish I was someone else. Then I could stay here with you forever.
Nick Townsend So do I, Helen. Not only for my sake but for your own. There's trouble ahead of you.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I know it.
Norfolk Woman Manager [showing Helen her "wanted" picture] There you are. You'd better not try to get a job in this town, young lady, if you want to keep out of sight. I've had that circular for two days, and there was a man here an hour ago that I think was your husband.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones My husband?
Norfolk Woman Manager Whoever he is, I've got the feeling that he doesn't like you very much. And if I were you, I'd keep away from cabarets altogether.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Please don't tell anyone I was here.
Norfolk Woman Manager Don't worry. I've got a kid of my own. Good luck.
Detective Wilson Terribly warm today, isn't it?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Warm? It's hot.
Detective Wilson You look as cool as a cucumber.
Bartender Bringing Two Beers What'll you have, folks?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I'll have some beer. Cold beer.
Detective Wilson Make it two.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What are you doing down here, big boy?
Detective Wilson Nothing much. Why?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You don't look like the kind of a man who comes down this way.
Detective Wilson Cigarette? I might ask you the same question.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Why?
Detective Wilson You don't look anything like these other women.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Give me time.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Howdy, boss.
Detective Wilson Hello, Annie.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Lookin' for somebody?
Detective Wilson No, nobody in particular. Why?
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Oh, I knows everybody in the street and thought maybe I might be able to help you out.
Detective Wilson No, I wasn't looking for anybody. Just browsin' around. Thanks just the same. Just browsin' around.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Yes sir, boss, I can see that. Just browsin' around.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What did he say, Cora?
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans He says he ain't lookin' for nobody. He's just browsin' around. But he can't fool me. No, sir. That white man's up to somethin'. I know when a white man's browsin' and when he ain't.
Detective Wilson What kind of business do you think I'm in?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief...
Detective Wilson You're gettin' hot.
Detective Wilson Say, is that your kid?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I'll give you three guesses, Sherlock Holmes.
Detective Wilson Oh, you're Helen Faraday.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What a brain.
Detective Wilson Gee, what a chump I was. You pegged me right off the bat, didn't you?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Yes, I pegged you right off the bat. You've got your badge on your face, not under your coat. You and your whole crowd. You could never have caught me, not in a thousand years. And now get out, and don't forget to tell that husband of mine that I'm giving the kid up, not because he hounded me into it, but because I'm no good. You understand? No good at all. You get me? No good for anything... except to give up the kid before it's too late.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [singing] Did you ever happen to hear a voodoo? Hear it and you won't give a darn, what you do, Tom-toms put me under a sort of hoodoo, And the whole night long, I don't know the right from wrong, Hot voodoo, black as mud, Hot voodoo, in my blood, That African tempo, Has made me a slave, Hot voodoo, dance of sin, Hot voodoo, worse than gin, I'd follow a caveman, Right into his cave, That beat gives me a wicked sensation, My conscience wants to take a vacation, Got voodoo, head to toes, Hot voodoo, burn my clothes, I want to start dancing, Just wearing a smile...
Edward 'Ned' Faraday In this envelope are fifteen hundred dollars. I've been wanting to pay this for a long time. It's what I owe you for my life. It would have been better, Helen, if you'd let me die. You might as well know what that money means to me. It represents my life work. Had I been able to exploit it properly, I could have made a fortune, but I sold my rights and now we're quits. Stay away from Johnny, for good. Give him a chance to forget you. That's the only way you can be a good mother to him now.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I'm not going to stay in this dump anymore. I'm going to find myself a better bed. Don't you think I can? Just watch.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Sorry about the pudding. You see, I never tried making one before.
Johnny Faraday It's pretty good, Daddy, if you only eat the middle.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I've been teaching Johnny to forget his mother. It's been a pretty tough job, and I don't intend to have my work spoiled.
Nick Townsend I see. You're not so very well off financially, are you?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday That's nobody's business but my own.
Nick Townsend Would it be worth, let us say... a thousand dollars, to let her see him for ten minutes?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday A hundred dollars a minute. Surely, Mr. Townsend, you can afford to be more liberal.
Nick Townsend I'll raise it to a thousand dollars a minute. Ten thousand dollars. How about it, Faraday?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday I suppose you feel pretty good the way you can throw money around. Ten thousand dollars for ten minutes doesn't mean very much to you, does it? Well, it doesn't mean anything to me. I can throw money around the same as you can. Let her come in... for nothing.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [singing] But you little so-and-so, You so-and-so, You little so-and-so, How did you get this way? Although you know, that I have lost my control, You sit and talk about my beautiful soul...
Ben Smith I'm no magician. I can't pick her out of the air. I've done my best to find her.
Dan O'Connor Did you try her home?
Ben Smith Sure, I tried her home, and I found out plenty. She's married.
Dan O'Connor Married?
Ben Smith And what's more, she's got a kid.
Dan O'Connor A kid?
Ben Smith And her husband's gone to Europe for his health.
Dan O'Connor For his health.
Ben Smith He sailed three weeks ago. She ain't been home all day and neither has the kid and nobody knows when she'll be back.
Dan O'Connor Maybe something's happened to them.
Ben Smith And me pickin' a winner for the first time this year. Blooey goes my fifteen percent. Why the next one I get, I'll nail down if I have to marry her.
Ben Smith Now, don't tell me you're working just for the love of your art. Who's your boyfriend?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I haven't any.
Ben Smith Will you work for $25 a week?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, yes!
Ben Smith Well, you're in luck, baby. You came to the right man. I guess, maybe I can get you 30 or 40. I might be able to raise it to 50. That includes commission, of course. I generally get 20%, but seeing it's you, I'll make it 15. Is that okay?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, yes!
Ben Smith You know that ain't a high commission considering the personal service I give my clientele. Why, the minute you put yourself in my hands, baby, your interests are closer to me than my own. Get me? Get up and walk around a bit. Let's see what you got.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What I've got?
Ben Smith Let's see your legs.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Is that enough?
Ben Smith For the time being.
Ben Smith Call up O'Connor's and tell him I'm bringing him a pip.
Ben Smith You've certainly got me all hopped up, baby. Yup, you certainly got me hopped up.
Dan O'Connor Why were you late again? Run out of gas?
Taxi Belle Hooper Don't crab, I couldn't help it.
Taxi Belle Hooper This bracelet is a present from Nick Townsend. You've heard of him. The politician, loads of jack. Runs this end of town.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [singing] Hot voodoo, I'm aflame, I'm really not to blame, That African tempo is meaner than mean, Hot voodoo makes me brave, I want to misbehave, I'm beginning to feel like an African queen, Those drums bring out, The devil inside me, I need some great big angel to guide me, Hot voodoo gets me wild, Oh, fireman, save this child, I'm going to blazes, I want to be bad!
Nick Townsend [clapping and talking] Not bad, eh, Henry?
Henry I should say not.
Nick Townsend Where'd you dig her up, O'Connor?
Dan O'Connor How do you like her, boys?
Nick Townsend Pretty good.
Henry Mind if I go along, too, Charlie?
Charlie Blaine I knew you'd horn in.
Charlie Blaine How about ordering something to drink? What'll you have, Miss Jones?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I don't drink.
Henry Smoke?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No, thank you.
Charlie Blaine You won't last very long in this place.
Dan O'Connor Why won't she?
Charlie Blaine She's got too much class for this joint.
Nick Townsend Beat it, Charlie.
Charlie Blaine I knew that was coming.
Nick Townsend You can't make enough money there anyway to send to your husband - unless you meet another sucker like me.
Janitor [to his wife] If you don't shut up, I'll give you a bust in the mouth.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday Do you know where she is?
Taxi Belle Hooper No, I don't know. But you ask a guy named Nick Townsend maybe he...
Dan O'Connor Shut up, if you know what's good for ya. Don't mind her. She's cracked! I wish I could help you locate your dame, brother; but I don't know a thing. In this business, they come and they go.
New Orleans Policeman That dame looked like the Venus woman.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You've never had an idle day in your life. I can tell. You're a man who's been up and around. A go-getter, that's what you are.
Detective Wilson Say, you're a pretty smart girl, aren't you?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Am I?
Detective Wilson I'll have to hand it to her. I had her all sewed up in Baton Rouge or at least I thought so. But she leaves a hot trail behind her. The faster she has to travel, the faster she has to work. You ought to hear some of the suckers squawk. She takes them like Grant took Richmond. I was only one day behind her in Savannah. But she played a one-night stand on me and beat it down here, while I was following a chump steer all the way up to Memphis and back for the last month.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Come on, let's go.
Detective Wilson That's just what I was thinking. I'm getting sick and tired talking about that dame. Got anything to drink at home?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You better take something along.
Detective Wilson Hello, auntie. Just browsing around.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Yes, suh, boss, I can see that.
Detective Wilson Make us a couple of highballs, auntie.
Cora, Helen's Maid in New Orleans Yes, suh.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [Detective Wilson moves in for a kiss] You seem to be in an awful hurry.
Detective Wilson Well, I ain't exactly got a lot of time on my hands.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I have.
Nick Townsend Say, what do you happen to know about this Helen Jones?
Judge in Paris Nightclub Talking to Nick You don't mean to tell me you're interested in her!
Nick Townsend Well, I didn't say I was, did I?
Judge in Paris Nightclub Talking to Nick They say she came over from South America about five months ago. When she got here, she used man after man as a stepping stone. Then all of a sudden, Paris went wild over her. That's all I know, except they say she's as cold as the proverbial icicle.
Nick Townsend That's pretty cold, isn't it?
Judge in Paris Nightclub Talking to Nick It's cold enough for me.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Well, Nick, did you succeed in forgetting me?
Nick Townsend Forget you? I should say not. I haven't stopped thinking about you a single day since I last saw you.
Detective Wilson You sympathize with her, don't you? Well, I don't. She ought to get wise to herself. The way she's living now isn't doing that kid any good. Some people might call it mother love, but I don't.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones What does a man know about mother love?
Nick Townsend I've got a million questions to ask you.
Taxi Belle Hooper Better not ask them, Nick. I'd rather not talk about the past.
Nick Townsend Well, let's talk about the present. Are you happy? Are you in love with anybody?
Taxi Belle Hooper I'm not in love with anybody, and I'm completely happy. Funny, isn't it?
Nick Townsend No, it's tragic to me. Wish I were necessary to your happiness. I guess I never did mean much to you.
Taxi Belle Hooper Maybe you did. Anyway, nothing means much to me now. It's better this way. No chains at all. I haven't a care in the world.
Nick Townsend Aw, you're lying. Where's Johnny?
Taxi Belle Hooper Home, I suppose, with his father.
Nick Townsend Say, I know you better than that. All this is fake. You care more about Johnny than anything else on earth.
Taxi Belle Hooper What if I did?
Nick Townsend I'm going back to the States day after tomorrow. Come with me and look up Johnny and break that crust of ice around your heart.
Taxi Belle Hooper What's the use of talking about the impossible? I'm not allowed to go near him.
Nick Townsend Are you divorced?
Taxi Belle Hooper No.
Nick Townsend Well, chuck all this and come back to America with me. Come on, Helen, give me a break too. My life isn't complete without you. Soon as we land, I'll manage it so you can see Johnny.
Taxi Belle Hooper Let's forget all that. I don't want to see Johnny again. What for? I'd go to pieces.
Detective Wilson Mind if I take off my coat?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones No. Make yourself at home.
Detective Wilson What's the matter, baby? Did I hurt your feelings?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I haven't got any anymore.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones [singing] It isn't often that I want a man, But when I do, It's just too bad, I know you're acting hard to get, And yet I've got a feeling you can be had, You so-and-so, You little so-and-so, Look what you've done to me...
Taxi Belle Hooper I wish he'd ask me for some other favors, if you know what I mean.
Charlie Blaine I can't help it if these birds get my goat.
Greek Restaurant Owner What do you think this is, a free soup kitchen? This is the third time today I've been gypped out of a meal. And, by golly, I won't stand for any more of it. I'm going to call up the police.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Don't call the police. I'll wash dishes, clean up, anything.
Greek Restaurant Owner You going to wash my dishes?
Mrs. Collins How are you, Mrs. Weiss?
Mrs. Weiss I'm fine, Mrs. Collins. How are you?
Mrs. Collins Oh, I'm all right. It's a fine day.
Mrs. Weiss Yeah, it's a fine day.
Mrs. Collins Did you see Mrs. Faraday?
Mrs. Weiss No, I didn't see Mrs. Faraday. Was she here again?
Mrs. Collins Yes, she was here again.
Mrs. Weiss She's living now with her sister, you know.
Mrs. Collins Her sister? I thought it was her aunt.
Mrs. Weiss Maybe you are right. Maybe it was her aunt. Or maybe it was her uncle.
Mrs. Collins Yeah, or maybe it was her grandmother.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Snap out of it, kid. Tomorrow is another day.
Elderly Woman in Flophouse Maybe for you, but not for me.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Why? What's the matter with tomorrow?
Elderly Woman in Flophouse I'm gonna kill myself tomorrow. That's what's the matter with it.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Me too. Make a hole in the water.
Elderly Woman in Flophouse Why are you gonna kick off?
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones 'Cause that's the way I feel. Isn't that reason enough?
Elderly Woman in Flophouse That's no reason for anything. I've got a good reason. Haven't got a dime. Never had any money and I never will have.
Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Is that all? I can fix that. In this envelope are fifteen hundred dollars. It represents my life work. Had I had time to exploit it properly, I could have made a fortune. Queen of hearts. That's me. Queen of hearts.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Herbert Menzies Marshall
Dickie Moore
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Sterling Holloway
Gene Morgan
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Rita La Roy
Hattie McDaniel
Bess Flowers
