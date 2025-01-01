Johnny Faraday Go on, Mommy. It was springtime in Germany.

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones It was springtime in Germany, and it was warm. I had spring fever, and the air was full of blossoms.

Johnny Faraday Now it's your turn.

Edward 'Ned' Faraday Well, let's see. I was out with some other students on a walking trip, and pretty soon we came to a dragon sitting in an automobile who told us there was a magic pool in the forest.

Johnny Faraday And what did you do?

Edward 'Ned' Faraday Oh, we went to the pool, of course. And what do you suppose we saw?

Johnny Faraday What?

Edward 'Ned' Faraday Imagine! Half a dozen princesses taking a bath.

Johnny Faraday And what did you do when you saw him?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Oh, I told him to go away.

Johnny Faraday And did he?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones He did not.

Johnny Faraday And what happened then?

Edward 'Ned' Faraday The most beautiful princess of all said that if I'd go away, she'd grant me my wish.

Johnny Faraday And what'd you wish?

Edward 'Ned' Faraday I wished to see her again. I couldn't think of anything better to wish. So that night, I went to a theater. The music began to play. And out upon the stage stepped this princess, and she looked more beautiful than ever. Oh, she was beautiful.

Johnny Faraday And then your heart began to go like this, huh?

[he thumps his doll]

Johnny Faraday And Mommy began to sing?

Edward 'Ned' Faraday And my heart stopped beating entirely.

Johnny Faraday What happened to you when you saw him?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones I could hardly sing, and I could barely wait until I saw him again.

Johnny Faraday But you did see him again, didn't you?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Mm-hmm. I met him later that night.

Johnny Faraday What happened then?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones You can never guess. We went walking.

Johnny Faraday Go on, walk.

[she takes Ned's arm and they walk]

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones And then we came to a park.

Edward 'Ned' Faraday Only there was a tremendously large yellow moon up in the sky. It was altogether too big and too bright.

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones But it was dark under the trees. Very dark.

Edward 'Ned' Faraday [Ned drapes a blanket over their heads] This is a tree, Johnny.

Johnny Faraday And what happened under the trees?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones Then he kissed me.

Johnny Faraday And what happened after that?

Helen Faraday, aka Helen Jones He kissed me again.

Johnny Faraday And what happened then?