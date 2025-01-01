Johnny Faraday
Please tell me a story before you go, Mommy.
Johnny Faraday
About Germany, You know, springtime in Germany. I haven't heard that for a long time.
Johnny Faraday
But he says he's forgotten it.
Johnny Faraday
Oh Dad!
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
What is it, Johnny?
Johnny Faraday
Mommy says you do too know the story about Germany.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
I told you I've forgotten it.
Johnny Faraday
But try to remember it. It was springtime in Germany and you were on a walking trip.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
Now let's see. I was out on a walking trip with some other students, and as I remember it, I was very happy.
Johnny Faraday
And then what happened?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
I've forgotten.
Johnny Faraday
Don't you remember, you came to a dragon sitting in an automobile?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
Yes, I remember that.
Johnny Faraday
And you went and saw a lot of princesses taking a bath, didn't you?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
Yes, I suppose I did.
Johnny Faraday
What did you do then?
Johnny Faraday
What was the wish?
Johnny Faraday
You didn't want any other wish, did you?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
No, I was very sentimental in those days, and very foolish.
Johnny Faraday
Why were you foolish? That night you went to a theater, didn't ya?
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
Yes, I went to a theater.
Johnny Faraday
And then you saw Mommy on the stage. She was very beautiful. And then your heart went like this -
[Johnny knocks on the side of his bed]
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
I didn't know much about women in those days.
Johnny Faraday
Oh, you're trying to do it different. You tell it, Mommy. What happened when you saw him?
Johnny Faraday
Don't you remember, Mommy?
Johnny Faraday
What happened then?
Johnny Faraday
Please walk, Mommy.
[Helen stands next to Ned]
Johnny Faraday
And then you came to a par, and there was a dark tree and a yellow moon! Aw, you're not doing it right at all. You're supposed to kiss each other.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
Better be a good boy and go to sleep, Johnny. Your mother's got to go away now.
Johnny Faraday
All right, Daddy.
Edward 'Ned' Faraday
That's where you belong, Helen.