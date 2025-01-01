Japanese PoetMy poetry only in Japanese. No translation.
Japanese PoetPoetry in translations is like taking a shower with a raincoat on.
Young PoetWater falls. Water falls from bright air. It falls like hair, falling across a young girl's shoulders. Water falls making pools in the asphalt, dirty mirrors with clouds and buildings inside. It falls on the roof of my house. It falls on my mother and on my hair. Most people call it rain.
LauraYou're up late, honey. Your silent magic watch didn't wake you up.
DonnyNow that you ask, no, not really. My kid needs braces on her teeth, my car needs a transmission job, my wife wants me to take her to Florida but I'm behind on the mortgage payments, my uncle called from India and he needs money for my neice's wedding, and I got this strange rash on my back. You name it, brother. How 'bout you?