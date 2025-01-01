Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Paterson Paterson Movie Quotes

Paterson Movie Quotes

Tickets
Japanese Poet Sometimes an empty page presents more possibilities
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson I guess you really like poetry then?
Japanese Poet I breathe poetry.
[pause]
Paterson So you write poetry?
Japanese Poet Yes.
[pause]
Japanese Poet My notebooks.
Paterson Oh, yeah.
Japanese Poet My poetry only in Japanese. No translation.
[pause]
Japanese Poet Poetry in translations is like taking a shower with a raincoat on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Poet Water falls. Water falls from bright air. It falls like hair, falling across a young girl's shoulders. Water falls making pools in the asphalt, dirty mirrors with clouds and buildings inside. It falls on the roof of my house. It falls on my mother and on my hair. Most people call it rain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura You're up late, honey. Your silent magic watch didn't wake you up.
Paterson Yeah, it was a little late today.
Laura Well, somedays something inside just doesn't want to get up. Ever feel like that?
Paterson Today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Paterson, you still don't got a cell phone?
Paterson Uh, no. No, I don't want one. It would be a leash.
Doc What about the better half, she got one?
Paterson She's got one, yeah. And the laptop, and an iPad...
Doc She doesn't want you to get one?
Paterson No. She's okay about it. She understands me really well.
Doc [mutters] A lucky guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson Morning, Donny.
Donny Ready to roll, Paterson?
Paterson Yeah.
[pause]
Paterson Everything OK?
Donny Now that you ask, no, not really. My kid needs braces on her teeth, my car needs a transmission job, my wife wants me to take her to Florida but I'm behind on the mortgage payments, my uncle called from India and he needs money for my neice's wedding, and I got this strange rash on my back. You name it, brother. How 'bout you?
Paterson I'm OK.
Donny OK, well, have a nice day.
Paterson OK, you too.
Donny Yeah, I doubt it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Everett You love somebody, more than anything in the whole damn world. You... worship her. You don't wanna be *alive* without her, and... she says she doesn't want you. You're just... dirt.
Doc Damn brother! You should be an actor.
Everett [nods] I am... an actor.
[Paterson turns his head away and tries not to laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Everett Without love what reason is there for anything?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson I don't like you, Marvin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc I'm getting my ass kicked today.
Paterson Who you playing?
Doc Myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Get any new writing done?
Paterson I did a little, yeah. Working on a poem for you.
Laura A love poem?
Paterson Yeah, I guess if it's for you, it's a love poem. It's kind of inspired by our Ohio Blue Tip Matches.
Laura Really? Does it mention the little megaphone shape the letters make?
Paterson [taken aback] Yeah, actually it does.
Laura How beautiful. I can't wait to read it when it's done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First Lines]
Laura Mmm.
[pause]
Laura I had a beautiful dream. We had two little children. Twins.
Paterson Hmm.
Laura If we had children, would you like it if they were twins?
Paterson Mmm... Mmm-hmm. Yeah. Twins. Sure, why not?
[pause]
Paterson One for each of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson If you ever left me, I'd tear my heart out and never put it back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson We're having pie for dinner?
Laura Yeah, but a dinner pie.
Paterson Oh.
Laura What do you think's inside?
Paterson Inside the secret pie? Uh... I don't know, fish?
Laura No, not fish, silly! Want me to tell you?
Paterson Yes please!
Laura Okay.
[deep breath]
Laura Cheddar cheese and brussels sprouts.
Paterson Seriously?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paterson Is there anything we can do?
Doc Nah, I always say don't try to change things or you'll make them even worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [half asleep] I like how you smell when you come home at night.
Paterson [whispers] What do I smell like?
Laura You smell faintly of... of beer.
[Paterson kisses her sweetly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Male Student Do you think there are any other anarchists still around in Paterson?
Female Student You mean besides us? Not likely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura I was dreaming that we were in ancient Persia. And... you were riding on an elephant. A big, silver elephant.
Paterson A silver elephant?
Laura Yeah. You looked so beautiful.
Paterson Do they have elephants in ancient Persia?
Laura [laughs] I don't think so. Not silver ones, anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura You look a little drained. You were home a little late. Was your day okay?
Paterson Well, it was until the bus broke down.
Laura The bus broke down? Was it dangerous?
Paterson No, it was just... it sputtered out. It was an electrical problem.
Laura Electrical problem? Could it have exploded into a fireball?
Paterson [chuckles] No, no. It's just an old bus.
Laura Well, I think they should get their best driver who's also a great poet a brand new bus. It's the least they could do.
Paterson City of Paterson? Not likely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Japanese Poet Excuse me?
Japanese Poet ah-ha
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [about destroyed notebook] I wish you would have read me some of your most recent poems. Maybe I could have remembered them.
Paterson It's okay. They were just words. Written on water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Everett Well it's like they always say. "Sun still rises every mornin' and sets every evenin'." Always another day. Right?
Paterson Yeah. So far.
Everett So far?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura I know it's silly, but I'm so excited about the new farmers' market. Because if my cupcakes are a big sensation then I might be on my way to a very successful business.
Paterson That would be amazing, honey.
Laura And you know what else? My guitar should arrive today. My harlequin guitar direct from Esteban.
Paterson Is Esteban gonna deliver it personally?
Laura [laughs] Who knows?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Speaking of secret pie, I wanted to tell you something about your secret notebook.
Paterson What?
Laura Did you ever hear of the old Italian poet called... Petrarch? Is that it?
Paterson Mmm, Petrarch. He perfected the sonnet.
Laura I read online that one of his early books of poems was called 'The Secret Book', just like yours.
Paterson I didn't know that! You read that. You just happened upon it online.
Laura And also that he wrote all his love poems to a beautiful girl called... ta da! Laura!
Paterson That's true!
Laura So you have many things in common with other great and famous poets, you see?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Lou Costello has got to be the most famous person from Paterson.
Paterson Yeah, probably. Yeah, I mean, he... he's got that statue, and he's got his own park.
Doc Hey, I mean Alexander Hamilton has a statue, others got statues, but not they own park! Hell, even Fetty Wap don't have no park!
[both laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more