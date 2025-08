Frank You think this is cold sweetheart. You should try Holywood in February. Freeze the tits off a brass witch

Ord The only thing a girl needs to stay warm in Los Angeles is a flexible outlook.

Frank I'm not talking about your Hollywood. I'm talking about the real Holywood. Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland.

Ord You guys got a Holywood too! That's great. That's what I like about this business. It could be financially rewarding and you can still learn something new everyday.

Frank Stick to your ABC's son