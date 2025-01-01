Rose DorfmanYou're too stupid to appreciate the implications.
Marty DorfmanI didn't say I like the idea. And I will resist death with everything I have. But when the Angel of Death comes to cut me down, I'll go. I'll protest. I'll curse. You hear me? I will go under protest.
Rose DorfmanProtest to who? What the hell are you gonna do? Write a letter to the Times?
NarratorWhen the sun starts to dip on the Hollywood hills, the light often takes on the saturated loveliness of color by Technicolor. The homes of the movie stars, in the late 1930's, said to be fabulous, were. An the cocktail and dinner gatherings saw the film colony's creme de la creme draining high balls, exchanging rumors, making deals and trading gossip. No 'A' list affair was complete without the presence of Phil Stern, one of the town's most high powered agents, and his lovely wife, Karen. Brilliant and dynamic, Stern could invariably be found holding court.