When the sun starts to dip on the Hollywood hills, the light often takes on the saturated loveliness of color by Technicolor. The homes of the movie stars, in the late 1930's, said to be fabulous, were. An the cocktail and dinner gatherings saw the film colony's creme de la creme draining high balls, exchanging rumors, making deals and trading gossip. No 'A' list affair was complete without the presence of Phil Stern, one of the town's most high powered agents, and his lovely wife, Karen. Brilliant and dynamic, Stern could invariably be found holding court.