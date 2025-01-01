Menu
Kinoafisha Films Loving Loving Movie Quotes

Loving Movie Quotes

Richard Loving [from trailer] Tell the judge I love my wife.
Richard Loving [to Mildred, crying] I can take care of you.
Mildred I know that.
Mildred I know we have some enemies. But we have some friends, too.
[first lines]
Mildred I'm pregnant.
Richard Loving [long pause] Good. That's good.
Richard Loving Can't you just go and speak to Judge Bazile? We ain't hurting anybody.
Mildred I won't raise my family here. I don't care what they do to us.
