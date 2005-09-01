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Poster of 13 Tzameti
7.2
Kinoafisha Films 13 Tzameti
7.2

13 Tzameti

, 2005
13 (Tzameti)
France, Georgia / Thriller / 18+
Poster of 13 Tzameti
7.2

Cast

George Babluani
Sébastien
Fred Ulysse
Alain
Nicolas Pignon
Le parrain
Vania Vilers
Mr. Schlondorff
Olga Legrand
Mme Godon
Pascal Bongard
Le maître de cérémonie
Aurélien Recoing
Aurélien Recoing
Jacky
Christophe Vandevelde
Ludo
Augustin Legrand
José
Jo Prestia
Jo Prestia
Pierre Bléreau
Director Géla Babluani
Writer Géla Babluani
Composer Arnaud Taillefer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 19 April 2006
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
7 October 2006 Russia RUSCICO 16+
7 October 2006 Belarus
8 February 2006 France
1 September 2015 Germany 18
1 September 2005 Italy
7 October 2006 Kazakhstan
19 April 2006 Switzerland 18
1 September 2005 USA
7 October 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $795,223
Production Les Films de la Strada, Quasar Pictures, Solimane Productions
Also known as
13 Tzameti, 13, 13 - Negru, 13 (Tzameti), 13 Thirteen, 13 ザメッティ, A 13-as, Calle Tzameti: 13 El club del suicidio, Contestant # 13, Contestant 13, Contestant# 13, Тринадцать, 百萬殺人遊戲, Třináctka

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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