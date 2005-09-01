Cast
George Babluani
Sébastien
Nicolas Pignon
Le parrain
Vania Vilers
Mr. Schlondorff
Christophe Vandevelde
Ludo
Cast and Crew
Director
Géla Babluani
Writer
Géla Babluani
Composer
Arnaud Taillefer
Film details
Country
France / Georgia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
19 April 2006
World premiere
1 September 2005
Release date
|7 October 2006
|Russia
| RUSCICO
|16+
|7 October 2006
|Belarus
|
|
|8 February 2006
|France
|
|
|1 September 2015
|Germany
|
|18
|1 September 2005
|Italy
|
|
|7 October 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|19 April 2006
|Switzerland
|
|18
|1 September 2005
|USA
|
|
|7 October 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$795,223
Production
Les Films de la Strada, Quasar Pictures, Solimane Productions
Also known as
13 Tzameti, 13, 13 - Negru, 13 (Tzameti), 13 Thirteen, 13 ザメッティ, A 13-as, Calle Tzameti: 13 El club del suicidio, Contestant # 13, Contestant 13, Contestant# 13, Тринадцать, 百萬殺人遊戲, Třináctka