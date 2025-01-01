Menu
Fernand Prouvé People say that they write poetry, but it is wrong. It is the poetry writing us.
André Korben I am the first to regret that the French film industry has fallen so far behind in new technologies. While Americans continue to evolve, we have chosen to lay asleep! Do you wish to remain in slumber? Is that the solution you propose?
Laura Barlow I do not know. I was not there, but at the same time I was completely naked. I was ashamed.
André Servier It does. That's why you were so beautiful. You have to give in, give up.
Laura Barlow Give up what?
André Servier To understand.To think that you need to have experienced the emotions to portray them.That's why you play, to experience some things stronger. It annoys him not to have done it, and so do the film.
Professeur Ulé We're all ghosts tomorrow.
