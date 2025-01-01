Menu
Ip Man 3 Movie Quotes

Cheung Wing-sing Why'd God make women pretty but dumb?
Cheung Wing-sing They're pretty, so men will like them.
Cheung Wing-sing They're dumb, so they will like men.
Ip Man The world isn't fair but moral standards apply to us all. The ruler isn't always a superior person, and those ruled aren't always inferior. The world doesn't belong to the rich, or even the powerful, but to those of pure heart.
Ip Man Not bad. But did you really kick that water, or only think you did?
Ma King-Sang Why are you back?
Cheung Tin-chi To pick up the kids from school.
[punches Sang]
Ip Man Darling, it's so ridiculous. It's like the joke about Ah Mo. He's dining with friends. He says 'We're all henpecked. Want proof? If your wife is the boss, sit over there.' All the men, heads held low, went over. Only Mo stayed where he was. They said, 'Wow, Mo, you're the man!' Know what Mo said? He said 'Well my wife told me, don't sit in crowded places.'
