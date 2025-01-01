Teddy Kumar Did you know the Wright Brothers?

Teddy Kumar The Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur. They invented the airplane, and they lived in Indiana. Wilbur was born in Indiana.

Indiana Jones I'm not from Indiana, Teddy. And the Wright Brothers were born during the Civil War.

Teddy Kumar Oh, I thought maybe you went to school with them.

Helena Shaw Oh, come on, Indy. That was funny.

Indiana Jones "Funny"? I'm stuck in Tangier with a broken tuk-tuk and two thieves. I'm wanted for murder. Nazis have half of Archimede's Dial and your father's notebooks.

Helena Shaw I have a copy. Dad's notebooks. I made a copy.

Indiana Jones Where? You memorized five notebooks?