Helena ShawWait. Now you believe the Dial has magical powers?
Indiana JonesI don't believe in magic, Wombat. But a few times in my life, I've seen things. Things I can't explain. And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe. It's how hard you believe it.
Dr. VollerThe kind that believes in victory, Dr. Jones. Hitler lit a fire that could have burned 1,000 years. I saw every mistake. Every blunder. And I will correct them all. History is a long list of losses, Dr. Jones. It's just a question of whose.
Helena ShawHe, uh... he tried to steal my purse outside a casino in Marrakesh when he was 10. I hit him repeatedly with my car door, but he didn't let go, and neither did I. So, been together ever since.
MasonNo. Because your associates killed three American civilians and blew up a nationally televised parade. Because you stood up the President of the United States, ran to Morocco, and created an incident which required military extraction!
Dr. VollerThen take me to D.C., and I will explain it all.