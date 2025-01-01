Menu
Kinoafisha Films Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Movie Quotes

Sallah I miss the desert. I miss the sea. And I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.
Indiana Jones This is not an adventure, Sallah. Those days have come and gone.
Sallah Perhaps. Perhaps not.
Dr. Voller You should have stayed in New York.
Indiana Jones You should have stayed out of Poland.
Helena Shaw Wait. Now you believe the Dial has magical powers?
Indiana Jones I don't believe in magic, Wombat. But a few times in my life, I've seen things. Things I can't explain. And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe. It's how hard you believe it.
Sallah Give 'em hell, Indiana Jones!
Dr. Voller You don't seem to understand, Miss Shaw. This relic is my property.
Indiana Jones It's not yours. You stole it.
Dr. Voller Then you stole it.
Helena And then I stole it. It's called capitalism.
Dr. Voller [as they're about to go back in time] Fasten your seat belt, Dr. Jones. There might be some turbulence.
Indiana Jones You're German, Voller. Don't try and be funny.
Helena What if you *could* go back in time? What would you do? Witness the Trojan War?
[slyly]
Helena Check in on Cleopatra?
Indiana Jones I'd stop my son from enlisting.
Helena Did he sign up to please you?
Indiana Jones No, he signed up to piss me off.
Helena How *would* you have stopped him?
Indiana Jones I'd tell him he was gonna die.
[Helena looks stunned]
Indiana Jones I'd tell him that his mother would... find no end to her grief, and that his father would be... helpless to console her... and that the loss would put an end to their marriage.
Milanese Suit Man Excuse me, who is this man?
Indiana Jones I'm her godfather.
Helena Shaw He's mildly related.
Indiana Jones And she's up past her bedtime.
Helena Shaw You okay up there?
Indiana Jones Yes.
Helena Shaw You're not moving.
Indiana Jones I'm thinking.
Helena Shaw About?
Indiana Jones About what the hell I'm doing up here, 40 feet in the air with crap shoulders... crumbling vertebrae... a plate in one leg, screws in the other.
Helena Shaw Yeah, I get it. I get it.
Indiana Jones No, you don't get it. You're half my age. You haven't been forced to drink the blood of Kali.
Helena Shaw No. Fair enough.
Indiana Jones Or been tortured with voodoo. And I'm just guessing, but I don't think you've been shot nine times including once by your father.
Helena Shaw Dad shot you?
Helena You don't remember me, do you ?
Indiana Jones Whatever I did, I apologize.
Indiana Jones [in 212 BC Syracuse] I don't know where we're going, but it sure as hell ain't 1939!
Indiana Jones What kind of Nazi kills the Führer?
Dr. Voller The kind that believes in victory, Dr. Jones. Hitler lit a fire that could have burned 1,000 years. I saw every mistake. Every blunder. And I will correct them all. History is a long list of losses, Dr. Jones. It's just a question of whose.
Indiana Jones Archimedes didn't know about continental drift!
Teddy Kumar [about eels] They look like snakes.
Indiana Jones No, they don't.
Indiana Jones You.
Dr. Voller Have we met?
Helena [confused] No.
Indiana Jones My memory's a little fuzzy, but your face rings a bell. Are you still a Nazi?
Dr. Voller I'm not going back to Alabama!
Indiana Jones Going to the moon is like going to Reno and discovering they don't have blackjack.
Helena You've taken your chances, made your mistakes... and now, a final triumph!
Dr. Voller Yesterday belongs to us, Doctor Jones.
Helena [handing Indy a small flask] Private Brandy, reporting for duty.
Teddy Kumar Did you know the Wright Brothers?
Indiana Jones What?
Teddy Kumar The Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur. They invented the airplane, and they lived in Indiana. Wilbur was born in Indiana.
Indiana Jones I'm not from Indiana, Teddy. And the Wright Brothers were born during the Civil War.
Teddy Kumar Oh, I thought maybe you went to school with them.
Helena Shaw Oh, come on, Indy. That was funny.
Indiana Jones "Funny"? I'm stuck in Tangier with a broken tuk-tuk and two thieves. I'm wanted for murder. Nazis have half of Archimede's Dial and your father's notebooks.
Helena Shaw I have a copy. Dad's notebooks. I made a copy.
Indiana Jones Where? You memorized five notebooks?
Helena Shaw Seven. And of course not. Half of them were dull as ditchwater. Just really the important bits.
Indiana Jones He's asking how far we've come. Two thousand years. We've come two thousand years. But we didn't expect to meet the great Archimedes.
Archimedes You were always going to meet me.
Helena Shaw That dial is a forced deck. It doesn't take us anywhere but here.
Indiana Jones He built it to get help.
Helena Shaw Well, we just scared off the entire Roman Navy... so I think we helped enough.
Indiana Jones Reverse these numbers. They'll get you home.
Helena Shaw What?
Indiana Jones I'm going to stay.
Helena Shaw No. You're not serious. Wow, you are serious. Indy, you've been shot. You're bleeding. You can't stay here.
Indiana Jones Yes, I can.
Helena Shaw But for what? For a long, painful death with poultice and leeches?
Indiana Jones I've imagined this, Wombat. Studied it. All my life.
Helena Shaw Yeah. And if you stay here, you will muck it all up. And die.
Mason [mortally wounded by Dr. Voller's associates, using his alias] Schmidt...
Dr. Voller [dropping his pseudonym completely and contemptuously] My name is Voller! Jürgen Voller.
Helena Shaw I've seen things too, Indy. The only thing worth believing in, ever... is cash.
Helena Shaw Sorry pal, but... you're a Nazi!
Teddy Kumar [about Renaldo] So, that's the expert diver?
Indiana Jones Spain's greatest frogman.
Teddy Kumar So, Spain's greatest frogman has a shit boat and only one good frog leg?
Helena Shaw Stop it.
Indiana Jones What are you doing here?
Helena Shaw Rescuing you!
Dr. Voller [points his gun at Helena] You've already lost your son, Dr. Jones. Your wife is gone. Do you really want to lose your godchild? For what? A world that no longer cares about men like us.
Helena Shaw [Teddy has been kidnapped by Voller] Are you sure they won't hurt him?
Indiana Jones He'll be fine. He's smart. Where'd you find him?
Helena Shaw He, uh... he tried to steal my purse outside a casino in Marrakesh when he was 10. I hit him repeatedly with my car door, but he didn't let go, and neither did I. So, been together ever since.
Indiana Jones Thought you were all about the money.
Helena Shaw I am.
Indiana Jones Nobody memorizes every page of their dead father's notebooks for the money.
Mason [Voller and his associates are being taken prisoner, referring to the US government] They pulled the plug. You got them scared.
Dr. Voller Because they don't understand.
Mason No. Because your associates killed three American civilians and blew up a nationally televised parade. Because you stood up the President of the United States, ran to Morocco, and created an incident which required military extraction!
Dr. Voller Then take me to D.C., and I will explain it all.
Mason They want you to vanish.
[after waking up from loud music outside]
Indiana Jones Larry! Turn it down! Turn it down!
