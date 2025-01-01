Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hacksaw Ridge Hacksaw Ridge Movie Quotes

Hacksaw Ridge Movie Quotes

Desmond Doss Maybe I am prideful... but I don't know how I'm going to live with myself if I don't stay true to what I believe... much less how you could live with me. I'd never be the man that I wanna be in YOUR eyes.
[repeated line]
Desmond Doss One more. Help me get one more.
Company B Soldier [quoting Herodotos] In peace, sons bury their fathers. In war, fathers bury their sons.
Prosecutor There is only one question that any military court need ask of the accused: Do you deny disobeying Col. Sangston's direct orders?
Judge Well, do you, Private?
Desmond Doss No, sir, I don't.
Judge Why are you contesting it, then? Why is it so important to you, given your refusal to even touch a weapon, to serve in a combat unit?
Desmond Doss Because when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, I took it personal. Everyone I knew was on fire to join up, including me. There were two men in my hometown declared 4-F unfit; they killed themselves 'cause they couldn't serve. Why, I had a job in a defense plant. I could've taken a deferment, but that ain't right. It isn't right that other men should fight and die that I would just be sitting at home safe. I need to serve. I got the energy and the passion to serve as a medic, right in the middle with the other guys. No less danger, just... while everybody else is taking life, I'm gonna be saving it. With the world so set on tearing itself apart, it doesn't seem like such a bad thing to me to wanna put a little bit of it back together.
Captain Glover Most of these men don't believe the same way you do, but they believe so much in how much you believe.
Captain Glover All I saw was a skinny kid. I didn't know who you were. You've done more than any other man coulda done in the service of his country. Now, I've never been more wrong about someone in my life, and I hope one day you can forgive me.
[first lines]
Desmond Doss Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the Earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and His understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall, but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint.
Sgt Howell I have seen stalks of corn with better physiques. Makes me want to pull an *ear* off, Private! Can you carry your weight?
Desmond Doss Yes, Sergeant!
Sgt Howell Should be *easy* for you then! Corporal!
Corporal Jessop Sergeant.
Sgt Howell Make sure you keep this man away from strong winds.
Smitty Ryker After what we've just been through... any sane man would be screaming for a weapon.
Desmond Doss Well, I never claimed to be sane.
[smiles]
Sgt Howell Have you ever roped a goat, Hollywood?
Hollywood Zane No, Sarge.
Sgt Howell Have you ever looked into a goat's eyes?
Hollywood Zane No, Sarge.
Sgt Howell Good. That would be unnatural.
Sgt Howell I believe any man who takes great *pride* in his natural naked state will surely enjoy the *brisk* of the outdoors. Now, move your *privates*, Private Parts!... Move it!... You son of an *exhibitionist*!
Desmond Doss Please Lord, help me get one more. Help me get one more.
Judge Private Doss, you are free to run into the hellfire of battle without a single weapon to protect yourself.
Desmond Doss [looking at Hollywood's face wound] It looks much worse than it is. Girls will still wanna kiss ya.
Dorothy Schutte [with back to Desmond] Grab a seat. You ever given blood before?
Desmond Doss Yes, ma'am, I have.
Dorothy Schutte [turns to see Desmond] You're the belt man.
Desmond Doss Desmond, yes, ma'am.
Dorothy Schutte Well, Desmond, we can't take your blood two days in a row.
Desmond Doss That's good. I came to get mine back.
Dorothy Schutte You what?
Desmond Doss My blood, I need it back.
Dorothy Schutte [laughing] Well, it don't work like that. We can't just give it back to you.
Desmond Doss Well you got to. Ever since you stuck me with that needle, my heart's been beatin' real fast. Every time I think about you, beats faster still.
Dorothy Schutte [laughing] I never heard that one before. It's pretty corny.
Desmond Doss It is? That's a shame. I done practiced that all night. No good?
Dorothy Schutte I didn't say that.
Stretcher Bearer Some nut's up there dragging wounded from the top. Even lowered a couple of Japs.
Desmond Doss [quoting Sgt. Howell's words back to him] "You're tying a bowline, boy, not building a bra."
Tom Doss [as Hal and Desmond fight] Why stop 'em? Saves me whipping 'em both. This way, I just whip the one that wins.
Desmond Doss You want some morphine?
Sgt Howell Hell, yes. That or a bullet.
Young Desmond [about Tom] Why does he hate us so much?
Bertha Doss Oh, he-he don't hate us. He hates himself... sometimes.
Tom Doss Artie got hit in the back. It blew most of his guts and intestines out his front, offal everywhere. Wrecked his uniform entirely. It was lucky he was dead, so he never knew how awful his uniform looked.
Desmond Doss I done everything they asked me, except this one thing, and I'm being treated like a criminal just 'cause I won't kill.
Smitty Ryker You ain't gonna to eat them?
Desmond Doss I don't eat meat. Help yourself.
Smitty Ryker Of course you don't.
Sgt Howell You are a very strange-looking individual, if you don't mind me saying so, Private. Name?
Ghoul Andy Walker.
Sgt Howell How long have you been dead, son?
Ghoul Sir?
Sgt Howell I am not "Sir!" I am Sergeant Howell or Sarge. "Sir" you save for useless people. The name is "Ghoul," you say?
Ghoul Walker, Sergeant!
Sgt Howell Ghoul it is.
Ghoul Yes, Sergeant!
Sgt Howell [if you] Plan on getting wet this weekend, make sure you put on a hat.
Corporal Jessop Next!
Sgt Howell I don't want anyone comin' back pissin' cream.
Smitty Ryker What, you don't want none for your coffee, Sarge?
Tom Doss Is that truly the way it works, sir? You fight for your country, you lose so much that was dear to you, and then you're done with? The uniform's forgotten? You have no voice?
Smitty Ryker [referring to a picture of Dorothy] That's one heck of a dame. You know you're fightin' out of your weight class with her, don't you?
Desmond Doss [chuckles] Yes, I do. Don't tell her that.
Smitty Ryker She'd be much happier with a man like me anyway.
Desmond Doss Yeah, until she got to know you.
[laughs]
Smitty Ryker [laughs] Ah, I'm an asshole sometimes.
Desmond Doss Sometimes?
[both laugh]
[Sgt. Howell arrives at the barracks the night after Doss had been beaten by his fellow recruits]
Sgt Howell As you were. Where's Doss?
[everyone turns to the back of the barracks where Doss - visibly beaten - has just finished his shower; Sgt, Howell is disturbed by the sight and breathes a sigh of melancholy]
Sgt Howell [sympathetic] This isn't good for anybody.
Desmond Doss Sure ain't what I joined up for.
Sgt Howell It's not about what you signed up for. It's about the lives of every man in here... and yours, son. It's time you quit this. Finish gettin' dressed and I'll walk you down. It's okay, Doss. There's no shame in this. Let's go.
Desmond Doss I got extra guard duty today, and I'm on KP this morning, so... can't.
Sgt Howell [nods impressed with his character] All right, Doss.
[shifts to professional tone]
Sgt Howell Private Doss, can you identify the men that beat you?
Desmond Doss No, Sarge.
Sgt Howell Are you saying that you don't know who attacked you?
Desmond Doss I never said I was attacked, Sarge.
Sgt Howell Well, what the hell are you sayin', Doss? You bruised half your body sleepin'?
Desmond Doss I... I sleep pretty hard.
Sgt Howell [Doss has finally won him over] All right.
Dorothy Schutte Yes, you can. It's just pride. Pride and stubbornness. Don't confuse your will with the Lord's.
Smitty Ryker [to Doss about his upbringing while in foxhole] I learned how to hate quick. I learned how to judge people quicker -- and I got you very wrong.
[Desmond smiles and nods in appreciation]
Sgt Howell This is a personal gift from the United States government to each and every one of you -- a standard issue U.S. rifle, caliber .30, M1, a clip-fed, shoulder-fired, semi-automatic weapon designed to bring death and destruction to the enemy. This is to be your lover, your mistress, your concubine, perhaps the only thing in life you'll ever truly love.
Corporal Jessop Fellas, let's dance. Grab a girl.
[the privates begin grabbing weapons]
Sgt Howell Don't point your gun forward. I do not want to be shot today, no matter how much you are tempted. Place the weapon by your side. Pay attention.
[one rifle remains in the rack; Doss is the only one who has not picked one up]
Sgt Howell Problem, Private Corn Stalk? Is there not one in your size, or is it the color that is the issue?
Desmond Doss No, Sarge. I was... I was told I don't have to carry a weapon.
Sgt Howell Come again? Step forward, Private. I can't be hearin' this right.
Desmond Doss Well, I'm sorry, Sergeant. I can't touch a gun.
Captain Glover [new scene in Captain Glover's office] What exactly is the problem?
Desmond Doss No problem, just a mistake, sir. I-I... I told the Army when I s... when I joined up...
Captain Glover That's not possible. Do you know why it's not possible, Private?
Desmond Doss No, sir.
Captain Glover 'Cause the United States Army does not make mistakes; so, if there's a problem, you must be that problem.
Desmond Doss I was just never supposed to be sent to a rifle company.
Sgt Howell He's a C.O., sir.
Captain Glover You're a conscientious objector, and you joined the Army?
Desmond Doss Well, no, sir, I'm... I'm a conscientious cooperator.
Captain Glover [bemused] Are you screwin' with me, Doss?
Desmond Doss No. No, sir. I volunteered. I ain't got no... no problem with wearing my uniform or salutin' the flag and-and doing my duty. It's just... just carrying a gun and the taking of human life.
Captain Glover You don't kill. That's all?
Desmond Doss Yes, sir, that's all.
Captain Glover You know, quite a bit of killing does occur in a war?
Desmond Doss Yes, sir.
Captain Glover I mean, that is the essential nature of war.
Desmond Doss Yes, sir.
Captain Glover All right. You have any other requirements of the United States Army? Is there anything else that we can do to ensure that you have a comfortable stay here with us?
Sgt Howell He doesn't wanna... work on Saturdays, sir.
Desmond Doss Well, Saturdays... I'm a Seventh-Day Adventist, so... Saturday is MY Sabbath, so I'm not allowed to work then.
Captain Glover I don't think that poses a problem, do you, Sergeant? We shall simply ask the enemy not to invade on the Sabbath, 'cause Private Doss here's at prayer. All right. And now we got that clear. Now let me tell you my requirements. They're not as complicated as yours. They're very simple. As long as you're in this company, under my command, you will obey my orders. Period. If you can't do it here, I can't trust you to do it in battle. I'm putting you in for a Section 8, psychiatric discharge. Dismissed.
Tom Doss It won't be hard, it'll be impossible. You know whatever beliefs you have in your crazy head now, they won't ever play out. It don't work that way. And if by some, I don't know, miracle chance you survive, you won't be giving no thanks to God.
Captain Glover He throws God at you, you throw hell right at him.
Captain Glover You don't win wars by giving up your life.
Sgt Howell [referring to the knife impaled into the top of Smitty's foot] Who placed the knife there, Private?
Smitty Ryker It was an accident, Sarge. We was playin' Stretch.
Sgt Howell I'm heartened by the knowledge you did not place it there with intention.
Sgt Howell Gentlemen! I want you to meet Private Desmond Doss. Apparently, Private Doss does not believe in violence. He does not practice violence. He will not even deign to touch a weapon. You see, Private Doss is a conscientious objector, so I plead with you -- do not look to him to save you on the battlefield, because he will undoubtedly be too busy wrestling with his conscience to assist.
Desmond Doss Sarge, that's not true. Sarge...
Sgt Howell PRIVATE, AS YOU WERE! Now, I realize some of you might have strong feelings about this. It is what we men fight for -- to defend our rights, and to protect our women and children, even if Private Doss' beliefs might cause women and children to die -- so, I will expect everyone in this company to give Private Doss the full measure of respect he is DUE for the short time he will be with us. Am I clear?
[the real Desmond Doss, his brother Hal, and Captain Glover are interviewed during the credits]
Desmond T. Doss I was prayin' the whole time. I just kept praying, "Lord, please he'p me get one more." When I got this, I said, "Lord, please he'p me get one more."
Harold (Hal) Doss I would say anyone is wrong to try to compromise somebody's conviction. I don't care whether it's army or what it is. When you own a conviction, that is not a joke. That's what you are.
Captain Jack Glover Even though I said those things to him in regard to carrying a rifle, then... then he would never be by... by my damn side at all unless he had a rifle, but then, um, in the long run, finding out that he was one of the bravest persons alive, and then to have him end up saving my life was the irony of the whole thing.
Desmond T. Doss Blood had run down into the fella's face and eyes. He was laying there just agroaning and callin' for a medic. I took water from my canteen, got some bandage, and I washed his face, and when that blood was washed from his eyes, his eyes came open. Man, he just lit up. He says, "I thought I was blind" -- and if I hadn't got anything more out of the war than that smile he gave me, I'd have been well repaid.
Sgt Howell Okay, boys, find yourself a nice, safe hole in or near the bunker. Rotate watch every two hours. We don't know what's out there. Heads down, asses lower, and shoot anything that don't speak English.
Soldier That include Grease, Sarge?
Sgt Howell Particularly him.
Desmond Doss [at the movies] What's the difference between an artery and a vein?
Dorothy Schutte [smiling] What are you talkin' about?
Desmond Doss The... the boy's accident.
Dorothy Schutte Ateries spurt blood.
Desmond Doss And veins?
Dorothy Schutte Bleed. I think you need to practice your boy/girl datin' talk at home before you come out.
Desmond Doss Yeah, I probably do.
Tom Doss Sir, I know the law, and I know my son is protected by those laws. They're framed in our constitution -- and I believe in them, as he does. They're why I went and fought, to protect them. Least, that is what I THOUGHT I was doing, because if it wasn't for that, then I have no idea what the hell I was doing there, sir.
Sgt Howell Move! A sitting duck's a dead one!
