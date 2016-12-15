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Poster of Vrach
6.3
Vrach - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vrach
6.3

Vrach

, 2016
Vrach
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Vrach
6.3
Vrach - Trailer
Vrach  Trailer

Cast

Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Yum
Aleksandr Yatsko
Aleksandr Yatsko
Svetov
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Galina
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Liza
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Polina
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alla
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Polkovnik
Viktoriya Korlyakova
Viktoriya Korlyakova
Marina
Lyubov Rudenko
Lyubov Rudenko
Galina Konstantinovna
Inna Pivars
Olga Nikolaevna
Director Gosha Kutsenko
Writer Gosha Kutsenko
Composer Ruslan Lukyanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 15 December 2016
Release date
15 December 2016 Russia AKM 16+
22 December 2016 Belarus
22 December 2016 Kazakhstan
22 December 2016 Ukraine
Production Artlight
Also known as
Vrach, Врач

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 27 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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