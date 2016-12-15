Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Vrach
6.3
Vrach
, 2016
Vrach
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.3
Vrach
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Yum
Aleksandr Yatsko
Svetov
Anna Mikhalkova
Galina
Mariya Poroshina
Liza
Olesya Zheleznyak
Polina
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alla
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Polkovnik
Viktoriya Korlyakova
Marina
Lyubov Rudenko
Galina Konstantinovna
Inna Pivars
Olga Nikolaevna
Director
Gosha Kutsenko
Writer
Gosha Kutsenko
Composer
Ruslan Lukyanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
15 December 2016
Release date
15 December 2016
Russia
AKM
16+
22 December 2016
Belarus
22 December 2016
Kazakhstan
22 December 2016
Ukraine
Production
Artlight
Also known as
Vrach, Врач
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 27 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Vrach
Trailer
0
1
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Vrach
Otorvi i vybros
Drama
2021, Russia
5.0
House Arrest
Drama
2021, Russia
5.0
The Bottomless Bag
Drama
2017, Russia
7.0
The Shadow
Drama
2016, Russia
4.0
The Icebreaker
Drama
2016, Russia
6.0
Kokoko
Drama
2012, Russia
6.0
Razgovor
Drama
2012, Russia
5.0
Beduin
Drama
2011, Russia
6.0
Heavenly Court
Drama
2011, Russia
7.0
Kompensatsiya
Drama
2010, Russia
5.0
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape
Drama
2010, Germany / Russia / France
5.0
Devochka
Drama
2008, Russia
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree