Ry Cooder My son, Joachim and I, came back here to Havana in March 1998. We'd been here before, about two years ago, recording the "Buena Vista Social Club". Making records about 35 years and I can tell you, you never know what the publics going to go for. This turned out to be the one they liked best. I liked it the best. One of the great things about that record turned out to be Ibrahim Ferrer. He'd come in off the street, kinda like a Cuban Nate King Cole. You stubble on somebody like this maybe once in your life. We wanted to try recording with him. Make a solo record. Let him be heard.

Ibrahim Ferrer [singing] Asleep in my garden, The spikenards and the roses, The white lilies, And my soul, So very sad and sorrowful, It wants to hid from the flowers, Its bitter pain

Omara Portuondo I don't want the flowers to know, Of the torments, Life brings my way, If they knew how I'm suffering, They too would weep for my sorrow