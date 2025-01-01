Menu
Kinoafisha Films Buena Vista Social Club Buena Vista Social Club Movie Quotes

Eliades Ochoa My days of passing the hat are over. You never forget it, but it's in the past now.
Ibrahim Ferrer Hey, how are you? We've been waiting ages. You're late. I thought maybe the cops got you. Come on up.
Eliades Ochoa Eliades Ochoa, Compay Segundo: [singing] The love I have for you, I cannot deny, My mouth is watering, I just can't help it...
Compay Segundo We should ask these people the older folks from the neighborhood. "Where was the Buena Vista Social Club?" Where are the old folks?
Compay Segundo Know what I eat when I've had too much to drink? Black cocoquetta soup. Chicken consommé. You take a piece of the chicken neck and fry it up. When it's no longer bloody, you toss in some chopped garlic.
Ry Cooder My son, Joachim and I, came back here to Havana in March 1998. We'd been here before, about two years ago, recording the "Buena Vista Social Club". Making records about 35 years and I can tell you, you never know what the publics going to go for. This turned out to be the one they liked best. I liked it the best. One of the great things about that record turned out to be Ibrahim Ferrer. He'd come in off the street, kinda like a Cuban Nate King Cole. You stubble on somebody like this maybe once in your life. We wanted to try recording with him. Make a solo record. Let him be heard.
Ibrahim Ferrer [singing] Asleep in my garden, The spikenards and the roses, The white lilies, And my soul, So very sad and sorrowful, It wants to hid from the flowers, Its bitter pain
Omara Portuondo I don't want the flowers to know, Of the torments, Life brings my way, If they knew how I'm suffering, They too would weep for my sorrow
Ibrahim Ferrer Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo: Hush, For they are sleeping, The spikenards, And the lilies, I don't want them to know, Of my sorrows, For if they see me weeping, They will die...
Compay Segundo [singing] Here on the beach how María enjoys herself, Here on the beach, María how you excite me...
Eliades Ochoa [singing] I live well on the land, The countryside is the Garden of Eden, The loveliest in the world, We ride up into the hills, We ride up into the hills, We ride up into the hills...
Compay Segundo I couldn't leave Siboney until my grandmother died. She told me that. "Grandson, until I die, you cannot leave my side." I used to light her cigars. I was five years old. She'd say, "Light me a cigar." And I would, from the age of five on. I'd hand it to Grandma and she'd smoke it. So you might say, I've been smoking for 85 years.
Eliades Ochoa I heard music night and day. In 1958, when I was no bigger than a guitar, I began playing all around Santiago de Cuba. In the red light district I'd play and pass the hat: "Support Cuban musicians." That's how I made some money, which I took him to help out my parents.
[singing]
Eliades Ochoa Along the road by my house a merry cart driver went by, His songs came from the heart, In his jolly way he sang, 'I'm going to the ferry, To unload my cart, And finish another day of my back-breaking work...
Ry Cooder You always have to ask who wrote it and are they still living, you know. In case they maybe here, they come down. You get them to come down. More people, you know, have died, but so many are left. So, we always want to try to find those people. You know, they might be down the street. They might be here. Who knows? They might be around the corner. You never know.
Ry Cooder That's the one we needed. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Beautiful. Beautiful. I couldn't live through another one, I know that.
Ibrahim Ferrer We're a small country, but we're strong. We've learned how to hold on through good times and bad.
Ibrahim Ferrer We Cubans can be thankful to, I don't know, the man up there that we are the way we are. If we cared about possessions, we'd have vanished long ago. But we Cubans are unique.
Ibrahim Ferrer I swear I'm not gonna smoke anymore. Honest. Well, just a bit. Just a little. And no more drinking either. I used to drink. Man, did I ever drink!
[pointing to his wife]
Ibrahim Ferrer But I've got my bodyguard here. She won't let me.
Compay Segundo As long as I have blood in my veins I'm going to love women. Because in life, women, flowers, and romance are all so lovely. One night of romance is priceless! It's priceless. And I haven't forgotten how yet. I'm 90 years old, and I have five children. You met Salvador and Basilio. Salvador is the youngest. I have five, but I'm working on the sixth.
Pío Leyva [singing] Get the firemen here quick, And bring lots of hoses, Tula's bedroom has gone up in flames...
Joachim Cooder For what I do, percussion, Cuba is the Mecca. Here there's nothing but pure musical energy.
Orlando 'Cachaíto' López My uncle and my great-grandfather were both bassists. I was going to study violin, but my grandfather said, "No, it has to be bass." It was one of those things. I was a little afraid of the bass. But it just took getting familiar with it. My way of playing is to get very focused. I like music so much. I've studied classical music, every genre. And I feel - I know know - for me playing music is like a game.
Ibrahim Ferrer I just don't want to die -- at least not right now. The man up there and my wife over there ought to grant me a bit more time to enjoy all this. Because sometimes you don't get time.
Ry Cooder Flying back to Los Angeles I started thinking what a great thing it would be to get everybody together and do a show someplace. By that time, the record had become so popular that these guys were all really busy. The only place we could get everybody together was Amsterdam at the Cray Theater, two nights in April. Everybody knows Carnegie Hall's the place to go. The Cubans kept asking me, "When are going to New York? When are we going to Carnegie Hall?" I actually never thought it would happen. And a lot of people worked hard and tried really. hard. And on July first we were there.
Rubén González [from atop the Empire State Building] Where's the Statue of Liberty?
Eliades Ochoa Over there. With the big point on top. Near those two towers there. You saw it when we came in yesterday.
Rubén González Near the tower over there?
Eliades Ochoa No, this one over here.
Eliades Ochoa That can't be the statue.
Rubén González It's all by itself, on the tip of an island. It's like that tiny one down there, but much bigger. I thought the Statue of Liberty had a crown.
Eliades Ochoa You can't make out the crown from here. You'd have to look through the viewer. You can't see the crown from here.
Rubén González Yeah, you'd have to get closer.
Ibrahim Ferrer [singing live at Carnegie Hall] I want a little something without having to work for it, It's above the knees and below the waist, Mama, I'm goin' crazy, The fire's burning me up, I want this good time to go on, I don't want to be burned up, I want to go on living, I don't want to die tonight, Mama, I'm burning up!
Ibrahim Ferrer [singing] Your kisses rained down in a tempest of love, An unquenchable desire, To join our lives in love, Yet in spite of it all, Your departure was my downfall, And put an end to all my dreams...
Omara Portuondo [singing live at Carnegie Hall] Whenever I ask you, How, when, and where, You always answer, "Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps"...
Compay Segundo Ah, the Buena Vista Social Club!
Ry Cooder [referring to the July 1, 1998 performance at Carnegie Hall, New York] It was a great night. They loved it. I loved it. Everybody just went crazy. But that would be the last show for the Buena Vista Social Club.
