Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Swades Swades Movie Quotes

Swades Movie Quotes

Mohan Bhargav I'm only speaking of things I've experienced while living here. And that is that we keep fighting among ourselves when we must fight against illiteracy, over-population & corruption. Everyday, in our streets & homes, each one of us keeps saying their is no future of this country. This country is on the path of destruction. If we keep saying this, we will one day actually land up there. You'll need to do something about this. You too! Not just the members of the Panchayat but everyone in the village. You're blaming Panchayat for your problems. But when you step into their shoes, you'll do the same thing. This applies to me too. The dalits blame the brahmins and brahmins claim that their piety is despoiled by the dalits. The blacksmith & potter blame the moneylender. The land owners blame the peasants, but they don't give them their rights. In what way are we great then? If we have problems in the village, we point our finger at the State and the State at someone else. We all are finding fault with each other! But the true fact is that we're all to be blamed. Because the problem is us. Me, you, all of us...
Vishwa Are you out of your mind! What are you saying?
Mohan Bhargav All I know is that a weaver who changed his occupation by becoming a farmer can't even feed his family or give his children even some basic education. He can only watch his kids die of malnutrition.
[Mohan leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fatima Bi Apne hi paani me mil jaana barf ka muqqadar hota hai.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mela Ram Apni chaukhat ka diya, giving light to neighbor's house
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more