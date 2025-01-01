I'm only speaking of things I've experienced while living here. And that is that we keep fighting among ourselves when we must fight against illiteracy, over-population & corruption. Everyday, in our streets & homes, each one of us keeps saying their is no future of this country. This country is on the path of destruction. If we keep saying this, we will one day actually land up there. You'll need to do something about this. You too! Not just the members of the Panchayat but everyone in the village. You're blaming Panchayat for your problems. But when you step into their shoes, you'll do the same thing. This applies to me too. The dalits blame the brahmins and brahmins claim that their piety is despoiled by the dalits. The blacksmith & potter blame the moneylender. The land owners blame the peasants, but they don't give them their rights. In what way are we great then? If we have problems in the village, we point our finger at the State and the State at someone else. We all are finding fault with each other! But the true fact is that we're all to be blamed. Because the problem is us. Me, you, all of us...