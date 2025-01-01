Robert Flaherty, Director At last, in 1920, I thought I had shot enough scenes to make the film, and prepared to go home. Poor old Nanook hung around my cabin, talking over films we still could make if I would only stay on for another year. He never understood why I should have gone to all the fuss and bother of making the "big aggie" of him. Less than two years later I received word that Nanook had ventured into the interior hoping for deer and had starved to death. But our "big aggie" become "Nanook of the North" has gone into most of the odd corners of the world, and more men than there are stones around the shore of Nanook's home have looked upon Nanook, the kindly, brave, simple Eskimo.