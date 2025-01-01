Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
My Name Is Emily
My Name Is Emily Movie Quotes
My Name Is Emily Movie Quotes
Emily
If you hide from death, you hide from life.
Emily
A fact is a point of view.
Emily
Why do we smile in photographs?
Emily
Do we just forget, not knowing how we felt, just that we were told to smile?
Arden
You make me feel stupid
Emily
Sorry... that's the nicest thing anyone's ever said to me
Emily
Facts are only point of view and point of view can change
Emily
Life happens quickly, like mountains in the background.
Emily
And you wake up one day and wonder where have I been?
Emily
How did I get here?
Emily
And nothing is recognizable. And everything is different from the last time you woke'
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Evanna Lynch
George Webster
