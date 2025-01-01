Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films My Name Is Emily My Name Is Emily Movie Quotes

My Name Is Emily Movie Quotes

Emily If you hide from death, you hide from life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily A fact is a point of view.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Why do we smile in photographs?
Emily Do we just forget, not knowing how we felt, just that we were told to smile?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arden You make me feel stupid
Emily Sorry... that's the nicest thing anyone's ever said to me
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Facts are only point of view and point of view can change
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Life happens quickly, like mountains in the background.
Emily And you wake up one day and wonder where have I been?
Emily How did I get here?
Emily And nothing is recognizable. And everything is different from the last time you woke'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more