Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Phantom Lady Phantom Lady Movie Quotes

Phantom Lady Movie Quotes

Cliff You and I are going to have fun tonight, Jeannie! You like jive?
Carol Richman You bet! I'm a hep kitten!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff [nervously] What are you thinking about?
Jack Marlow [looking at his hands] Oh, how interesting a pair of hands can be. They can trick melody out of a piano keyboard. They can mold beauty out of a piece of common clay. They can bring life back to a dying child. Yeah, a pair of hands can do inconceivable good. Yet the same pair of hands can do terrible evil. They can destroy, whip, torture, even kill. Wish I didn't have to use my hands to hurt another human being.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Scott Henderson [Carol 'Kansas' Richman listens to a message left on a Dictaphone machine] Hello, Kansas. Renew my membership to the Architects and Engineers Association and call Mason and Follett, the contractors, and make an appointment with them for tomorrow morning.
[Carol begins to hang up the Dictaphone's sound tube]
Scott Henderson Uh, uh, uh, don't hang up. You know you're having dinner with me tonight, and tomorrow night, and the next night, and then every night
[the Dictaphone skips and repeats end of message]
Scott Henderson ... every night... every night... every night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Burgess We used to talk about the criminal type. Criminal type my eye. It's not how a man looks, it's how his mind works that makes him a killer.
Jack Marlow Oh, come on, Inspector. You mean that all great murderers have been... insane?
Inspector Burgess You bet your sweet life. You think the Borgias were normal? Dr. Crippen... there was a saint and devil rolled into one. Landru the Bluebeard. Jack the Ripper. Our own gangsters... Legs Diamond, Baby Face Nelson, Dillinger. Paranoiacs all of them. Well, someday we'll have sense enough to train the mind as we train the body... from birth. Then they won't need men like me, and that'll be all right, too. What sort of job is this, anyway? Hunting down a madman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartender Yes, Miss?
Carol Richman Pinch-bottle and water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Burgess [questioning] You're a very neat dresser, Mr. Henderson.
Detective - Tom [taunting] Yes, everything goes together. It's an art.
Inspector Burgess That's a nice tie you're wearing.
Scott Henderson [upset] Tie?
Detective - Tom Pretty taste. Expensive. I wish I could afford it.
Scott Henderson Say, what are you trying to do to me? Marcella's dead! Gimme a break. What's the difference whether my tie is OK or not?
Inspector Burgess It makes a great deal of difference, Mr. Henderson.
Scott Henderson Why?
Inspector Burgess Your wife was strangled with one of your ties.
Detective - Chewing Gum Yeah. Knotted so tight, it had to be cut loose with a knife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Burgess No, no, the fact remains that none of you could have committed these murders.
Jack Marlow Why not?
Inspector Burgess You're all too normal.
Jack Marlow Oh. The murderer must be normal enough. He's just clever, that's all.
Inspector Burgess Yes, all of them are; diabolically clever.
Jack Marlow Who?
Inspector Burgess Paranoiacs.
Jack Marlow That's simply your opinion. A psychiatrist might disagree.
Inspector Burgess No, I've met paranoiacs before. They all have incredible egos. Abnormal cunning. A contempt for life.
Jack Marlow You make him sound unbeatable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Richman How did you get in here?
Inspector Burgess Your landlady. Remember me? I'm a tired police inspector named Burgess.
Carol Richman If you're looking for Mr. Henderson, you'll find him just where you put him.
Inspector Burgess Oh, come on now. That's nonsense and you know it. My job was done when I turned him over to the DA.
Carol Richman It's so easy to be smug and wear a badge on your mind, isn't it? You must feel very proud of yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Richman You couldn't kill anybody.
Scott Henderson Thanks, Kansas. That makes you a minority of one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claude - Actor at Theatre Party [inebriated elderly actor speaking to a young dancer as she limbers up] And Barrymore said to me, "Claude, you're the greatest Polonius of your day."
Dancer Really?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Richman [visiting Scott in prison] Is there anything I can do for you?
Scott Henderson Yes, you can thank the foreman. I forgot to.
Carol Richman I don't know what to say.
Scott Henderson Skip it, Kansas. I'll be all right now that I know where I stand. Yes, I'll be fine. Last night for the first time I didn't have to count sheep. I slept like a guilty man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Henderson Are you going back to Wichita?
Carol Richman I... I haven't decided what to do yet.
Scott Henderson Well, whoever you work for will be a pretty lucky boss... if you keep your bobby pins off the floor and the seams in your stockings straight. If you don't, he'll fire you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Henderson [to Carol, as he is led back to his prison cell] Oh, if you feel like a train ride, visit me sometime. I'm getting a new address tomorrow. A big country estate on the Hudson. On a clear day you can see New Jersey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Burgess Why did you follow him?
Carol Richman [indignantly] Maybe I needed the exercise.
Inspector Burgess Try Central Park next time. The air's better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Estela Monteiro [leaves the stage ripping off her hat and giving it to her maid after seeing a female audience member wearing the same hat] I will never wear it again! Never! Never! Throw it away! Who is she? Who is that woman?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Richman [to Jack about Scott] He hated to let anyone know how soft he really was. But he didn't fool me. And now they've made him bitter and hard. And he's not that way. You know that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Marlow [looking around at Cliff's shabby apartment] What a place. I can feel the rats in the wall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ann Terry [to bartender] Give me a nickel, please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Elisha Cook Jr.
Ella Raines
Franchot Tone
Alan Curtis
Tomas Gomez
Sayril Delevanti
Aurora Miranda
Fay Helm
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more