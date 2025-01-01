Inspector Burgess
[questioning]
You're a very neat dresser, Mr. Henderson.
Detective - Tom
[taunting]
Yes, everything goes together. It's an art.
Inspector Burgess
That's a nice tie you're wearing.
Scott Henderson
[upset]
Tie?
Detective - Tom
Pretty taste. Expensive. I wish I could afford it.
Scott Henderson
Say, what are you trying to do to me? Marcella's dead! Gimme a break. What's the difference whether my tie is OK or not?
Inspector Burgess
It makes a great deal of difference, Mr. Henderson.
Scott Henderson
Why?
Inspector Burgess
Your wife was strangled with one of your ties.
Detective - Chewing Gum
Yeah. Knotted so tight, it had to be cut loose with a knife.