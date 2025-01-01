[last lines]

Scott Henderson [Carol 'Kansas' Richman listens to a message left on a Dictaphone machine] Hello, Kansas. Renew my membership to the Architects and Engineers Association and call Mason and Follett, the contractors, and make an appointment with them for tomorrow morning.

[Carol begins to hang up the Dictaphone's sound tube]

Scott Henderson Uh, uh, uh, don't hang up. You know you're having dinner with me tonight, and tomorrow night, and the next night, and then every night

[the Dictaphone skips and repeats end of message]