Kinoafisha Films Faraway, So Close! Faraway, So Close! Movie Quotes

Faraway, So Close! Movie Quotes

Emit Flesti Let me explain a couple of things. Time is short. That's the first thing. For the weasel, Time is a weasel. For the hero, Time is heroic. For the whore, Time is just another trick. If you're gentle, your Time is gentle. If you're in a hurry, Time flies. Time is a servant, if you are its master. Time is your god, if you are its dog. We are the creators of Time, the victims of Time, and the killers of Time. Time is timeless. That's the second thing. You are the clock, Cassiel.
Cassiel Each one creates his own world within his own vision and hearing. He remains a prisoner in it. And from his cell he sees the cells of others.
Cassiel Why can't I be good? Why can't I act like a man? Why can't I act like other men can?
Lou Reed If I knew, I would tell you. Hang in there.
Emit Flesti Have you heard the prophecy? "In the Year of Hate, when all that is foreign is despised, dark riders will enter the harbor, seize the ship and everyone on it and sail them straight into hell"
Cassiel I know all prophecy, but not this one. You made it up.
Emit Flesti What's the difference? It just happened.
Cassiel Fucking gravity!
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Otto Sander
Lou Reed
