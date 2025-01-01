Emit FlestiLet me explain a couple of things. Time is short. That's the first thing. For the weasel, Time is a weasel. For the hero, Time is heroic. For the whore, Time is just another trick. If you're gentle, your Time is gentle. If you're in a hurry, Time flies. Time is a servant, if you are its master. Time is your god, if you are its dog. We are the creators of Time, the victims of Time, and the killers of Time. Time is timeless. That's the second thing. You are the clock, Cassiel.
CassielEach one creates his own world within his own vision and hearing. He remains a prisoner in it. And from his cell he sees the cells of others.
CassielWhy can't I be good? Why can't I act like a man? Why can't I act like other men can?
Lou ReedIf I knew, I would tell you. Hang in there.
Emit FlestiHave you heard the prophecy? "In the Year of Hate, when all that is foreign is despised, dark riders will enter the harbor, seize the ship and everyone on it and sail them straight into hell"
CassielI know all prophecy, but not this one. You made it up.