And I'm thinking... there's a better way for us to make use of this special talent of his. For a long time, we were trying to find a place to hide from the Reapers. Some place isolated. But it's difficult, because we remember not only the place, but the path that leads us to the place as well. Isn't that right, Astronomer? But what if the place wasn't built using our memories, but our imagination. What if we started from scratch, no memories. What if we designed an island that was never seen before. A place that wasn't attached to any memories. That would make is safe, wouldn't it? I told you that I... would lead you all to a safe place. And here's the man who will build it for us.