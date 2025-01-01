YanI've seen a lot of people come and go and I'd say there's a deeper reason as to why we're all here. My take, everyone who's here didn't quite make it in the real world. They didn't have a future there.
ViktorYeah, but I got like, no idea about myself. It's all just like a vague recollection.
YanWithout the burden of memories, we're a clean slate, we can have a fresh start. Nobody can tell you who you are but you yourself. This world is created by our thoughts. The rules are different here. And here, unlike in reality, you can do whatever the hell you want.
[pause]
YanBut that doesn't mean, is that you shouldn't do anything.
YanAnd I'm thinking... there's a better way for us to make use of this special talent of his. For a long time, we were trying to find a place to hide from the Reapers. Some place isolated. But it's difficult, because we remember not only the place, but the path that leads us to the place as well. Isn't that right, Astronomer? But what if the place wasn't built using our memories, but our imagination. What if we started from scratch, no memories. What if we designed an island that was never seen before. A place that wasn't attached to any memories. That would make is safe, wouldn't it? I told you that I... would lead you all to a safe place. And here's the man who will build it for us.