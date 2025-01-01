Menu
Fallen
Fallen Movie Quotes
Fallen Movie Quotes
Daniel Grigori
Will you tell me again? Will you tell me what I am?
Lucinda Price
You're an angel.I'm in love with an angel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucinda Price
You are the soul that fits into mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Grigori
The only way to survive eternity is to be able to appreciate each moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cam Briel
Oh yes, we are going to brawl, baby. Over you. Again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Grigori
I will always catch you when you fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucinda Price
I would go. I would go anywhere in the world to be with him again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jeremy Irvine
Addison Timlin
Harrison Gilbertson
