Fallen Movie Quotes

Fallen Movie Quotes

Daniel Grigori Will you tell me again? Will you tell me what I am?
Lucinda Price You're an angel.I'm in love with an angel.
Lucinda Price You are the soul that fits into mine.
Daniel Grigori The only way to survive eternity is to be able to appreciate each moment.
Cam Briel Oh yes, we are going to brawl, baby. Over you. Again.
Daniel Grigori I will always catch you when you fall.
Lucinda Price I would go. I would go anywhere in the world to be with him again.
