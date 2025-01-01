Tom Endler How many of your cold cases were solved through the use of DNA evidence?

Jim Warner Wallace None. Not one. That's, uh, often popular on TV, but our department's never had the good fortune of solving a cold case with DNA.

Tom Endler Well, how do most of these cases get solved?

Jim Warner Wallace Often by examining eyewitness claims, witness claims that were made many years earlier, even though often our witnesses are now deceased.

Tom Endler Forgive my ignorance, Mr. Wallace, but how is that possible?

Jim Warner Wallace Well, we have a number of techniques we can use to test the reliability of an eyewitness, including something called forensic statement analysis. That's a discipline where we scrutinize the statements of eyewitnesses and look at what they choose to minimize, what they choose to emphasize, what they omit altogether, how they expand time or contract time. And when we examine these kinds of eyewitness accounts, we can usually tell who's lying and who's telling the truth, and even who the guilty party is.

Tom Endler And did you apply this skill set anytime outside of your official capacity?

Jim Warner Wallace Yes, I applied my expertise to the death of Jesus at the hands of the Romans, and I actually looked at the gospels as I would any other set of forensic statements. Within a matter of months, I determined that the four gospels, written from different perspectives, contained the eyewitness accounts about the life, ministry, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Tom Endler And did you consider that the four accounts might be part of a conspiracy, designed to promote belief in a fledgling faith?