Kinoafisha Films God's Not Dead 2 God's Not Dead 2 Movie Quotes

Grace Wesley I would rather stand with God and be judged by the world, than stand with the world and be judged by God.
[from trailer]
Grace Wesley Recently when I've been praying, it's like Jesus isn't letting me feel His presence. Usually I can almost reach out and touch Him but... but right now it's like... it's like He's a million miles away.
Walter Wesley Honey, you of all people should realize when you're going through something really hard, the teacher is always quiet during the test.
Grace Wesley I am not going to be afraid to say the name Jesus.
Rev. Dave If we sit by and do nothing, the pressure that we're feeling today will mean persecution tomorrow. We're at war.
Tom Endler [from trailer] If we're going to insist that a Christian's right to believe is subordinate to all the rights, then it's *not* a right!
Judge Stennis Mr. Endler, you are out of order, I charge you with CONTEMPT!
[breaks his hammer]
Tom Endler I accept the charges!
Walter Wesley That's the thing about atheism. It doesn't take away the pain... just takes away the hope.
The Newsboys [after learning that Amy no longer has cancer] Prayer is a powerful thing. And it turns out God has much bigger plans for you.
Brooke Thawley God's not dead!
Brooke Thawley You never let anything get to you. How do you do that?
Grace Wesley Jesus.
Walter Wesley Unfortunately, in this day and age, people seem to forget that the most basic human right of all is the right to know Jesus.
Pete Kane We are going to prove once and for all that God is dead.
Walter Wesley Love you.
Grace Wesley I love you better.
Walter Wesley Love you first.
Grace Wesley That's unfair.
[Walter chuckles]
Walter Wesley Gotcha!
Superintendent Jim Powell I assume Ms. Wesley understands that this board has the power to recommend any number of disciplinary actions, up to and including termination.
Tom Endler [before Grace can say anything] She does. And this board should be aware that in the event of such termination, which we would view as both wrongful and without cause, she reserves all rights of redress.
School Attorney I may have a solution. There might be a way around all of this unpleasantness that would satisfy all parties. A disciplinary notice in Ms. Wesley's file stating the school board's objections to her behavior, a response from Ms. Wesley confessing the inappropriateness of and apologizing for her actions, along with a pledge not to engage in similar discussion of Jesus in the future.
Tom Endler I'm confident that we can move forward on that basis.
Grace Wesley No.
Tom Endler Grace...
Grace Wesley I can't.
Tom Endler [she gets up and leaves] I'd like to request a brief recess to have a word with my client. Excuse me.
Martin Yip [conversing in Chinese] Father! What are you doing here?
Martin's Father You have disgraced your family. You think you have chosen reason... but this is foolishness. I've come to take you home. You speak of this god as though he is real!
Martin Yip He is, Father! Everywhere I look, I see evidence of God's existence. If you would only open your eyes, you would see.
Martin's Father [slapping him] How dare you! What I see is a foolish boy who has thrown away the sacrifices that this family has made.
Martin Yip I've done what I had to do. God has spoken to me, Father, and I have listened.
Martin's Father So you would disobey? You will throw everything away for him?
Martin Yip Father... I would.
Martin's Father Then... you are no longer my son.
The Newsboys [on stage at a concert] Hey, right now on the phone, a friend of mine named Amy is on the line, and she's calling about a woman who's on trial for her faith. This woman has risked everything for Jesus. Amy's asked me to pray for this woman. Will you guys join me? Lord, we know that to risk anything for you is a complete honor with eternal rewards. But if it's within your will, can you please restore this woman's hope and make her faith an example to all of us? Lord, show your power to a fallen world. We know you have the power to do anything. So we ask you right now, crying out as the body of Christ, move the hearts of those people, both the judge and the jury, to let them know the beauty of your majesty. And we all said amen.
The Newsboys God's not dead, he is surely not, oh please let him be alive, it hurts so much.
Martin Yip Are you Pastor Dave?
Rev. Dave I am.
Martin Yip I'm Martin Yip.
Rev. Dave Nice to meet you.
Martin Yip My friend Josh Wheaton said you might be able to answer my questions about God.
Rev. Dave Well, that definitely falls within my job description.
[Martin takes out a notebook]
Rev. Dave How many questions have you got?
Martin Yip So far, 147.
[Dave starts to laugh]
Martin Yip I-Is something wrong?
Rev. Dave No.
Martin Yip Josh encouraged me to write them down and be as comprehensive as possible.
Rev. Dave Of course he did. Well, I'll have to thank him next time I see him. Come on. So, what's your first question?
Reverend Jude David, are you okay?
Rev. Dave Um, terrific. There was a young man in here, brilliant kid, with no exposure to Scripture until a few months ago. He came in with some questions. 147 of 'em, to be exact. I feel like I've been hit by a truck loaded with Bibles. Big heavy ones with those thick covers.
Reverend Jude [laughing] Always be ready to give answer as to why you believe and the reason for your hope.
Rev. Dave 1 Peter, chapter 3, verse 15.
Reverend Jude Yes.
Rev. Dave And where were you four hours ago?
Tom Endler Grace, I'm gonna level with you. Nobody wants your case. I-I drew it because I'm low man on the totem pole in a place where seniority means everything. If, for whatever reason, you're not happy with me, you're on your own. You're free to hire your own attorney out of your own pocket. Educational law isn't exactly a common specialty.
Grace Wesley So, what's the good news?
Tom Endler I don't like to lose. And I'm willing to fight for you.
Grace Wesley Are you a believer?
Tom Endler You mean a Christian? No, but I-I think that's an advantage.
Grace Wesley Why?
Tom Endler You're passionate about what you believe. I mean, let's face it, it's why you're in trouble in the first place. But it blinds you to the realities of procedure.
Grace Wesley Okay.
Tom Endler Okay, what?
Grace Wesley Okay, I agree to let you represent me.
Tom Endler Grace?
Grace Wesley Are you...
Tom Endler Tom Endler, your union-appointed attorney.
Grace Wesley Oh, you don't look like a lawyer.
Tom Endler Thank you.
Grace Wesley I'm not sure I meant that as a compliment.
Tom Endler I'm determined to take it as one.
Pete Kane Your Honor, we'd like to challenge for cause.
Judge Stennis Why is that?
Pete Kane Oh, Your Honor, the man's an ordained minister. Need I say more?
Judge Stennis The juror is excused.
Tom Endler Objection, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis Basis, Mr. Endler?
Tom Endler Discriminatory, Your Honor. Preemptory challenges cannot be used to discriminate against a certain class of juror based on race, ethnic background, religion, or gender. And the fact that religious belief is tangential to this case doesn't change that.
Judge Stennis Upon further reflection, I find the respondent's assertion is correct. Sustained.
[meaning Grace]
Judge Stennis You're not her pastor, are you?
Rev. Dave Uh... no, Your Honor.
Pete Kane Your Honor, I must protest here.
Judge Stennis Mr. Kane, now, you had a set number of preemptory challenges, all of which you have used. Therefore, it's up to opposing counsel.
Tom Endler We accept him, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis Welcome to the jury, sir. Henceforth, juror number twelve. I hope you enjoy your service to the community.
Rev. Dave [disappointed] Better chance of being struck by lightning.
Marlene Hey, Aunt Amy.
Amy Ryan Hey, Marlene. Yeah, I just saw the video. What's going on?
Marlene So, you remember my friend Brooke?
Amy Ryan Yeah.
Marlene Well, she got a teacher in trouble for asking her about Jesus.
Amy Ryan What?
Marlene Now she's not even supposed to talk about it and we can't even cover it in our school paper.
Amy Ryan Is there any way that I could meet with her?
Marlene The teacher?
Amy Ryan No. Brooke.
Catherine Thawley The last thing we need is a bunch of religious fanatics protesting outside of our house.
Pete Kane We'll work to keep it out of the media for now. But next year, when you're applying to all the colleges, you'll be able to tell the story of how Brooke was part of a landmark constitutional case concerning the separation of church and state. And believe me, there is not an Ivy League admissions board that could resist that. And think of the other children out there, innocent children who are subjected to their repressive belief system.
Simon Boyle And not forgetting the financial opportunities.
Pete Kane Yes. Ms. Wesley is an employee of the school board. We win in court and we establish her misconduct as said paid employee, well, there's nothing that changes policy faster than a big, expensive settlement.
Pete Kane [during the voir dire process] Number two just screams Marine. I don't want him.
Simon Boyle It'll mean blowing our last challenge.
Pete Kane Well, we have no choice. I mean, what part of "God, Country, and Corps" do you wanna put on that jury?
Tom Endler Mrs. Rizzo, in the school's initial inquiry into this matter, you were Ms. Wesley's representative on behalf of the teacher's union, were you not?
Mrs. Rizzo Yes.
Tom Endler And did you ever consider that your disapproval of her faith might taint your ability to represent her properly?
Pete Kane Objection, speculative.
Judge Stennis Sustained.
Rev. Dave [one of his fellow jurors sneezes] God bless you.
Tom Endler Careful, or you might end up on trial.
Tom Endler Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I have here a copy of the Constitution of the United States of America and its Bill of Rights, arguably the two most important documents in the history of our great nation. But despite Mr. Kane's impassioned rhetoric, you know what you won't find in there no matter how hard you look? The phrase "separation of church and state." That's right. It's not in there, never has been, because that phrase comes from a letter written by Thomas Jefferson. Now, ironically, Jefferson was writing to a Baptist congregation, ensuring them that they would always have the right to believe as they wished, free of government interference. But lately, that phrase has been taken out of context and twisted and contorted to mean the exact opposite. And one morning early this year, my client, Ms. Wesley, she woke up as usual, she drove to work at her job as a teacher at Martin Luther King High School, a place where she was Teacher of the Year. Her lesson plan for second-period AP History that morning, it didn't include any mention of God or Jesus. She didn't have a Bible sitting on her desk in plain view. She didn't start her class with a blessing. She didn't lead her students in prayer. No, all she did was answer a question, because that is what she gets paid to do. Now, Mr. Kane will insist loudly and often that faith isn't on trial here, but that is exactly what is on trial, the most basic human right of all, the right to believe. Mr. Kane's afraid. He's afraid that you, the jury, the touchstone of common sense, might not agree with his tortured interpretation of the Constitution, that you might understand that my client has rights, rights that trump his agenda, and that in realizing that, you will hold as I do that my client is guilty of no wrongdoing and innocent of any and all claims against her.
Pete Kane Mrs. Rizzo, did Ms. Wesley talk about faith issues on the school campus?
Mrs. Rizzo All the time. Everybody knows she's a Christian. I don't think she'd chew a stick of gum without praying first. It makes everyone feel awkward.
Pete Kane Thank you. No further questions, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis Your witness, Mr. Endler.
Tom Endler Mrs. Rizzo, you stated that Ms. Wesley talks about her faith all the time. I'm curious, can you give me a specific instance?
Mrs. Rizzo Well, not off the top of my head.
Tom Endler Well, has she, as far as you're aware, ever started her class with a prayer?
Mrs. Rizzo No.
Tom Endler Has she ever asked anyone in the teacher's lounge to pray with her?
Mrs. Rizzo No.
Tom Endler Has she ever asked you personally to pray with her?
Pete Kane Objection, Your Honor.
Mrs. Rizzo No.
Pete Kane Cumulative. The question has effectively been asked and answered.
Tom Endler Your Honor, Mrs. Rizzo's sworn testimony states that Ms. Wesley talked about her faith all the time, yet she's failed to cite a single instance. I'm merely trying to discover some basis for her opinion.
Judge Stennis Sustained. Mr. Endler, we're done with this line of questioning.
Pete Kane Mr. Thawley, how did you feel when you found out that your daughter had been exposed to faith-based teachings in class?
Richard Thawley Well, it felt like we had been violated. I mean, this was supposed to be a history class, not Sunday school. My wife and I are free thinkers. We're rationalists. We believe in a non-theistic worldview, and that's how we were trying to raise our daughter.
Pete Kane Uh-huh. And did you discuss this incident with your daughter?
Richard Thawley Well, I tried, but it's hard discussing anything with kids that age. She's 16. Some of you know what that's like.
[laughter from the gallery]
Richard Thawley It's hard enough trying to maintain credibility as a parent without a teacher jumping in and arguing against your position. Now, we trust the school not to overstep its bounds in terms of what is and what isn't appropriate. Is that too much to ask?
Pete Kane No. Thank you, Mr. Thawley. That's all, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis Your witness, Mr. Endler.
Tom Endler No questions, Your Honor.
Brooke Thawley And now it's become this huge deal, and all she did was answer my question.
Amy Ryan Why do you think your parents are doing this?
Brooke Thawley Because my mom thinks it'll help me get into Stanford, or one of the Ivys, and my dad thinks it'll help pay for it.
Amy Ryan And nobody's asked you what you think?
Brooke Thawley No. So, are you gonna help her?
Amy Ryan I don't know. I would at least like to talk to her. Maybe I could help get her story out there.
Brooke Thawley Great, because everyone's telling me to stay out of it.
Amy Ryan Do you always do what you're told? What is your heart telling you to do?
Grace Wesley Injunctive relief?
Tom Endler They're asking that you be fired, plus revocation of your teaching certificate.
Grace Wesley What? How am I supposed to...
Tom Endler Plus attorney's fees. Essentially, you'll... you'll lose everything.
Grace Wesley Why are they doing this?
Tom Endler They want to make an example of you. To them, your beliefs are like a disease whose time has come and gone, sort of like smallpox or polio, or the plague.
Grace Wesley So what do we do?
Tom Endler We win.
Principal Kinney [seeing students protesting outside the school] Brooke, you need to stop this immediately. Brooke, this is the last time I'm gonna tell you. If you don't stop this right now, there are gonna be some consequences.
Marlene Actually, I don't think that there will, because this is a sidewalk, which is public property. My dad's a lawyer.
Principal Kinney Well, actually, this sidewalk is on school property. I suggest you girls aren't late for class.
Pete Kane You can't win.
Tom Endler Thanks. I'll take that under advisement.
Pete Kane Oh, come on, you know I'm right. I mean, why do it? Why go through this whole exercise, huh?
[paying the man shining his shoes]
Pete Kane Here, thanks. You know, I looked up your history. You're better than this. You were third in your class at Stanford Law. You clerked for a judge on the Ninth Circuit. Why are you slumming like this?
Tom Endler Maybe I believe that people that don't do anything wrong shouldn't suffer at the hands of the law.
Pete Kane You know what hate is, Tom? I'm not talking about the fairy tale stuff, I mean real hate. I hate what people like your client stand for and what they're doing to our society, and Stennis does, too, even if he doesn't admit it.
Tom Endler Well, the jury doesn't hate her.
Pete Kane Ah, but that's the secret, Tommy. They don't need to hate her. They just need to see a tiny flaw in her, a half-truth, a small inconsistency, just a little bit of doubt, and they'll find against her.
Amy Ryan It amazes me how we, as human beings, think. When I was battling for my life, I was willing to hold onto anything, including God, even though I really didn't believe in him until that moment. I was convinced that I felt him, but now that I'm officially in remission, I find myself questioning everything. So, effective immediately, this blog is the personal diary of one woman's exploration of faith on her own terms, cancer-free.
Rev. Dave Hey, Martin. How's it going?
Martin Yip [standing up] Very good, Pastor Dave.
Rev. Dave [gesturing for him to sit back down] Oh, please.
[he does]
Rev. Dave You sure?
Martin Yip Well, it seems that for every question you answered, three or four more questions spring up.
Rev. Dave Yeah, but that's a good thing, right? It's like what Einstein said about science. Picture what you know like the light of a candle. As the circle of knowledge expands, so does the circumference of darkness around it.
Martin Yip So, I'm actually learning, even though it might not feel like it.
Rev. Dave Yes, exactly.
Martin Yip Well, I've been studying the Beatitudes. They're very hard, one might say impossible, to follow completely. Here in Luke's account, Jesus says, "Do unto others as you have them do unto you." But how is that possible? How can I react to the needs of everyone else the same as my own, even for one day, let alone my whole life? And how can I reconcile my inability to do so with Scripture?
Rev. Dave Yeah, those are good questions.
[taking out his own Bible]
Rev. Dave Okay, scoot over. What is that, Luke?
Tom Endler It's called voir dire. It means that we get a chance to eliminate any potential jurors that may have a bias against you.
[taking his briefcase from security]
Tom Endler Oh, thank you, sir. So, how are you feeling?
Grace Wesley I'm good.
Tom Endler All right, well, this is a bit of an arduous process. They bring all these jurors in. It's gonna take the whole day, but I think this is where we can win the case.
Reverend Jude Hey, what are you doing?
Rev. Dave I'm just, you know, reading the paper while my laptop goes through my online jury orientation.
Reverend Jude Well, shouldn't you be paying attention?
Bailiff [Dave unmutes the audio] Please remember, consumption of alcoholic beverages, nonprescription drugs, and weapons are prohibited in the courtroom.
Reverend Jude [Dave re-mutes it] Still, isn't it your civic duty?
Rev. Dave Theoretically, yeah, but Matthew 22:14.
Reverend Jude Oh, "Many are called, few are chosen."
Rev. Dave Exactly. 300 people show up, they sit around for eight hours, and at the end of the day, they all go home, having not been selected. Statistically, I have a better chance of being hit by lightning.
Brooke Thawley He just had so many notes written in the margins that for the first time, I felt like I was truly getting to know my brother. Like God gave me the extra five minutes that I so desperately needed with him. I just don't understand why he never told me about his faith.
Martin Yip Sharing one's faith with family, especially not knowing how they will react, can be difficult.
Brooke Thawley Count our struggles as blessings, right?
Martin Yip That is exactly right. There are more than five minutes awaiting you and your brother. John 11:25-26 says, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live even if he dies. And whoever lives and believes in me will never die." Do you believe this?
Brooke Thawley I do.
Martin Yip Then invite him into your heart and make him the Lord of your life.
Brooke Thawley [closing her eyes] Dear Lord, I'm not quite sure what to say, but thank you for dying on the cross for me. Please forgive me of my sin. Jesus, please come into my life, and I will follow you as my Lord and Savior.
Martin Yip Amen.
Brooke Thawley [wiping tears from her eyes] Thank you.
Tom Endler In your orientation at the beginning of the semester, your memo to the staff stressed diversity and tolerance, did it not?
Principal Kinney Yes.
Tom Endler Well, would it be fair to say that except for Christianity, all other forms of diversity are welcome?
Pete Kane Objection! Your Honor!
Tom Endler I will withdraw the question.
Judge Stennis Mr. Endler, you seem to have a penchant for injecting commentary where it doesn't belong. You would do well to avoid further provocation of this court.
Tom Endler I apologize, Your Honor. I'll look to curtail it in the future.
Amy Ryan Grace, can I ask you a question, off the record?
Grace Wesley Sure.
Amy Ryan These people, they're looking to destroy you, and I don't just mean financially. Do you think it's worth it?
Grace Wesley I hope so.
Amy Ryan So do I.
Bailiff All rise.
Judge Stennis [sitting down at the bench] You may be seated.
[Pastor Dave remains standing]
Judge Stennis Juror number 12, is there something you'd like to say?
Rev. Dave I'm sorry, Your Honor, I gotta...
Judge Stennis [Dave collapses] Bailiff, call paramedics.
Pete Kane [to his second chair] Well, I guess that proves there is no God, 'cause they just lost the only juror they could count on.
Rev. Dave Hi, I'm Reverend David Hill.
County Clerk Sermon transcripts, right?
Rev. Dave Yes.
County Clerk [indicating a corner of his desk] Just put it right there. They've been coming in all morning.
Rev. Dave I'm sure they did what they thought was best.
County Clerk That's it? Those are your entire sermons for the past 120 days?
Rev. Dave No, that's a letter that I wrote explaining why I'm not going to hand them in.
County Clerk Excuse me?
Rev. Dave I know it's unusual for a Christian pastor to willfully resist a subpoena issued by a lawful government authority, and it's even more unusual that he should feel compelled to do so.
County Clerk Are you sure you wanna do that?
Rev. Dave It's something that I have to do.
County Clerk You know the old saying "The squeaky wheel gets the grease", don't you? I have another saying: "A nail that sticks up gets hammered down."
Tom Endler Ms. Kinney, can you tell me the full name of the high school over which you preside?
Principal Kinney Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Memorial High School.
Tom Endler I noticed that the name fails to mention Dr. King's title as Reverend Doctor.
Principal Kinney It's his work in the field of civil rights that we prefer to highlight.
Tom Endler But that's the whole point. You consider his faith and politics to be separate things, but I don't, and he certainly wouldn't have.
Pete Kane Objection, Your Honor. Counsel is testifying.
Judge Stennis Sustained. Jury's instructed to ignore Mr. Endler's preceding remarks.
Tom Endler Ms. Kinney, are you familiar with Dr. King's letter from the Birmingham Jail?
Principal Kinney Yes, it's a seminal piece of civil rights history.
Tom Endler In that letter, Dr. King makes numerous faith-based references, does he not?
Principal Kinney Offhand, I don't recall.
Tom Endler Allow me to refresh your memory. He cites the example of the three youths from the Book of Daniel who were tossed into the fiery furnace by King Nebuchadnezzar because they refused to worship him. Elsewhere, he urges action with Jesus, and here, I quote, "Extremist love." And in his speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop," he stated that he just wanted to do God's will. Is this coming back to you now?
Principal Kinney Yes.
Tom Endler In your opinion, would Ms. Wesley, had she chosen to do so, have been allowed to present the examples that I just mentioned in her class?
Pete Kane Objection. Speculative.
Judge Stennis I'm going to allow it. Overruled. Witness may answer.
Principal Kinney No. If it were up to me, she would not have been allowed.
Tom Endler Why not?
Principal Kinney Because those examples are too closely associated with faith.
Tom Endler In other words, they're... they're facts, but they're just facts that are too dangerous for discussion?
Principal Kinney The word I would use would be "controversial".
Tom Endler But aren't facts just facts? I mean, there's nothing controversial about two plus two equaling four, or E=MC squared, or the date man landed on the moon. So, why the controversy about these facts?
Principal Kinney I think the fact that we're all here today speaks for itself.
Grace Wesley So, is this what you always saw yourself doing, the lawyer thing?
Tom Endler No, um... I wanted to be Batman.
[sharing a laugh]
Tom Endler How 'bout you? Your... your parents have you all set to go to the convent?
Grace Wesley Actually, there were no bedtime prayers in my childhood. I was raised in a house without much faith.
Tom Endler When did you decide to become a Christian?
Grace Wesley I was walking home from class. It was dark, and I was struggling with a lot of things. And I... I turned the corner, and right there in front of me was this church. It had this old sign out front, but it just... it stopped me in my tracks. And the sign... the sign said, "Who do you say that I am?". And as I read it, I could hear the Lord speak to me. You know, I couldn't get that question out of my head for days, so that was the start of a journey that didn't end until I found the answer.
Tom Endler He doesn't make mistakes.
Grace Wesley But I thought you proved bias. I mean, Principal Kinney and Mrs. Rizzo?
Tom Endler No, those were just jabs. We need a knockout punch. Why did you feel compelled to bring Jesus up in history class?
Grace Wesley Why shouldn't I have?
Tom Endler Grace, I'm not here to debate with you what you think your rights were as...
Grace Wesley No, Tom, listen. This isn't about faith. This is about history. Okay, maybe I'm wrong here, I'm not the law expert, but I think they've missed the point.
Tom Endler I'm... I'm not sure I follow.
Grace Wesley Their whole attack, it's about me preaching in class, but I didn't do that.
Tom Endler Well, they're saying you did. You cited Scripture. You talked about Jesus' teachings just like they were any other verifiable fact.
Grace Wesley But what if they're just that? I mean, just because certain facts happen to be recorded in the Bible doesn't mean they stop being facts. We can separate the history-based elements of Jesus' life from the faith-based element. I mean, in my classroom, I didn't talk about Jesus as my Lord and Savior. You know, all I did was comment on quotations attributed to Jesus, the man, and I did it in AP History. There was nothing wrong with the context.
Tom Endler And any rule saying that you can talk about any historic figure that ever existed except Jesus is... discriminatory. I mean, they can't institute that.
Grace Wesley And every credible historian admits that Jesus existed. I mean, there's just too much evidence.
Tom Endler Grace, I love it. This is our defense. Jesus as a historic figure, just like everyone else. And you know what? Kane will never see it coming.
Grace Wesley [leaving and returning with a book titled "Man, Myth, Messiah"] You got some reading to do.
Tom Endler I brought a giant bag of Chinese food and a briefcase full of files. I say we eat first.
Grace Wesley I say you're a genius.
Tom Endler Does Walter want to join us?
Grace Wesley Oh, no. He's hiding in his room.
Tom Endler How come?
Grace Wesley Uh... he's treating this like it's a date, which should give you some indication of what my social life is like.
Tom Endler Don't worry, I won't tell. Falls under attorney/client privilege.
Pete Kane Principal Kinney, what was the school district's final determination?
Principal Kinney Well, Grace has been suspended without pay pending the result of this trial.
Pete Kane Hmm. Isn't it rather unusual, leaving it up to a third party to determine whether Ms. Wesley is fired?
Principal Kinney We've decided to accept the court's interpretation of wrongdoing either way.
Tom Endler Can you state your name and occupation for the court?
Lee Strobel My name is Lee Strobel. I'm a professor of Christian Thought at Houston Baptist University and the author of more than 20 books about Christianity, including "The Case for Christ."
Tom Endler Can you help me prove the existence of Jesus?
Lee Strobel Absolutely, beyond any reasonable doubt.
Tom Endler How so?
Lee Strobel Actually, this court already affirmed it when we were called into session and the date was given. Our calendar has been split between B.C. and A.D. based on the birth of Jesus, which is quite a feat if he never existed. Beyond that, historian Gary Habermas lists 39 ancient sources for Jesus, from which he enumerates more than 100 reported facts about his life, teachings, crucifixion, and resurrection. In fact, the historical evidence for Jesus' execution is so strong that one of the most famous New Testament scholars in the world, Gerd Ludemann of Germany, said, "Jesus' death as a consequence of crucifixion is indisputable." Now, there are very few facts in ancient history that a critical historian like Gerd Ludemann will say is indisputable. One of them is the execution of Jesus Christ.
Tom Endler Forgive me, but you're a believer, are you not? A Bible-believing Christian?
Lee Strobel Guilty as charged.
Tom Endler So, wouldn't this tend to inflate your estimate of the probability that Jesus existed?
Lee Strobel No, because we don't need to inflate it. We can reconstruct the basic facts about Jesus just from non-Christian sources outside the Bible. And Gerd Ludemann is an athiest. In other words, we can prove the existence of Jesus solely by using sources that have absolutely no sympathy toward Christianity. As the agnostic historian, Bart Ehrman, says, "Jesus did exist, whether we like it or not." I put it this way: denying the existence of Jesus doesn't make him go away. It merely proves that no amount of evidence will convince you.
Tom Endler Thank you. No further questions, Your Honor.
Amy Ryan It's been three weeks since my doctors told me I was in remission.
Reverend Jude Oh, Amy, that's wonderful.
Amy Ryan It is.
Reverend Jude Yes.
Amy Ryan But even though I've been given this gift, I've been questioning my faith. I know Jesus existed, but I'm struggling to believe.
Reverend Jude Actually, I think you already do believe, and the proof is you're not willing to put God back on the shelf now that your cancer is gone. He won't let you dismiss the thought of him. Part of you senses Jesus' presence and wishes that he would just go away and leave you alone.
Amy Ryan Well, actually, now that you mention it, I had thought of that.
Reverend Jude Look, he delights in using us in ways we never dreamed of and giving us things that we never even knew we wanted. We just have to give him a chance. Will you?
Reverend Jude Mmm, fishy and cheesy at the same time. David, this tuna melt is exquisite.
Rev. Dave [sarcastic] Oh, yeah, exquisite.
Waiter It's the provolone. That was my idea. I love what it does to the flavor of the fish.
Rev. Dave [recognizing him] Don't I know you? You're from Blaze's Car Rental, right?
Waiter Oh, yeah. Yeah, that gig didn't really work out for me. I don't think customer service is my forte.
Rev. Dave So you decided to become a waiter?
Waiter Well, this is where I do my dinner theater. In the mornings, I serve up croissants. In the evenings, I serve up Chekov.
Rev. Dave Oh.
Waiter Hey, uh, listen, sorry about the whole car-not-working thing.
Rev. Dave Hmm. It's okay. I learned my lesson.
Reverend Jude He bought a Prius.
Rev. Dave Starts every time.
Reverend Jude Can I help you with something?
Amy Ryan Oh, hi. I was looking for Pastor Dave. My friend Mina, she said I should come see him. She said he's real easy to talk to.
Reverend Jude He won't be back until after next week.
Amy Ryan Oh, okay. Thanks.
Reverend Jude Sweeping is something I only do part-time. I enjoy it because it helps me think. But if you need to talk, I'm actually a pastor.
Paramedic [after Pastor Dave collapses in court] Any dizziness?
Rev. Dave Yeah.
Paramedic Vomiting?
Rev. Dave About a half-hour ago.
Paramedic [pressing his stomach] Does this hurt?
[pressing another area]
Paramedic How about this?
[Dave screams in pain]
Paramedic I hope you're not too attached to your appendix.
Tom Endler Would you state your name and experience for the record?
Jim Warner Wallace My name is James Warner Wallace. I'm a retired homicide detective from Los Angeles County.
Tom Endler And are you the author of the book "Cold Case Christianity"?
Jim Warner Wallace Yes, I am.
Tom Endler Can you share the subtitle of the book with the court, please?
Jim Warner Wallace "A Homicide Detective Investigates the Claims of the Gospels."
Tom Endler Would I be correct in saying that your... your duties as a homicide detective include investigating cold-case homicides?
Jim Warner Wallace Yes, that is and was my expertise.
Tom Endler Don't most of those cases get solved with DNA evidence?
Pete Kane Objection. Leading. And counsel is testifying again, Your Honor.
Brooke Thawley [listening to Martin play the piano at church] That was beautiful.
Martin Yip [jumping in surprise] Forgive me, but I did not know anyone was here.
Brooke Thawley Oh, no. Please don't apologize. I didn't mean to interrupt. I just didn't know where else to go.
Martin Yip I'm Martin.
Brooke Thawley I'm Brooke. Do you think I could ask you a few questions?
Martin Yip That would be fine.
Brooke Thawley Good, 'cause I have a lot.
Pete Kane Ms. Kinney, I understand that you attended a service at Ms. Wesley's church a short while ago. Is that correct?
Principal Kinney Yes, that's correct. It was an event honoring several students who attend that church for their community service.
Pete Kane Mm-hmm. And who was it that invited you to that service?
Principal Kinney Grace Wesley.
Pete Kane I see. And where were you when this invitation was extended?
Principal Kinney At my office.
Pete Kane On school grounds?
Principal Kinney Yes.
Pete Kane During work hours?
Principal Kinney Yes.
Pete Kane Thank you. Oh, one last question. Is it true that Ms. Wesley accepts donations for a faith-based charity, Convoy of Hope, right there in the classroom?
Principal Kinney Yes, she does.
Pete Kane Thank you again. No further questions, Your Honor.
Pete Kane Ms. Thawley, do you like Ms. Wesley?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Pete Kane Would you say she's your favorite teacher?
Brooke Thawley Yes, absolutely.
Pete Kane Do you think Ms. Wesley likes you?
Tom Endler Objection. Speculative.
Pete Kane Your Honor, speaks to the state of mind of the witness, if not Ms. Wesley herself.
Tom Endler Grace, I want you to do something for me, something for everyone in this courtroom. I want you to apologize. I want you to say you're sorry and that you made a mistake.
Pete Kane Your Honor, what's going on here?
Tom Endler Do it, Grace.
Grace Wesley I can't do that.
Tom Endler Why? Why can't you do that, Grace?
Grace Wesley Because I don't believe I did anything wrong.
Tom Endler Well, as your attorney, I'm advising you to do it anyway. To at least pretend that you're sorry and throw yourself on the mercy of the court.
Brooke Thawley [watching from the gallery] What?
Grace Wesley That would be a lie.
Tom Endler So what? Everyone lies.
Grace Wesley Not everyone.
Tom Endler Are... are you looking to become a martyr?
Pete Kane [quietly to his second chair] What in the world is he doing?
Simon Boyle I have no idea.
Judge Stennis Mr. Endler, are you looking to change your client's plea?
Tom Endler No, Your Honor. I say she's innocent of all wrongdoing. But I'm asking the jury to find against her anyway. I mean, let's... let's face it. She has the audacity to believe not only that there is a God, but that she has a personal relationship with Him, which colors everything that she says and does. I think it's time that we stop pretending that we can trust a person like this to serve in a public capacity. In the name of tolerance and diversity, I say we destroy her.
Judge Stennis That's enough, Mr. Endler.
Tom Endler Then we can all go to our graves content, knowing that we stomped out the last spark of faith that was ever exhibited in the public square.
Judge Stennis [banging his gavel] That's enough, Mr. Endler.
Tom Endler I say we make an example of her.
Judge Stennis Mr. Endler, that's enough.
Tom Endler Let's set a new precedent, that employment by our federal government mandates that you must first denounce any belief system you have.
Judge Stennis Mr. Endler, that is enough! You are out of order.
Tom Endler And if someone slips through the cracks and-and... and hides behind their beliefs, then we arrest them and fine them. And if they don't pay, then we seize their property. And if they resist... well, let's not kid ourselves. Enforcement is always at the end of a gun.
Pete Kane After all of your Bible readings, do you feel now that you're a believer?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Pete Kane Maybe even a Christian?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Pete Kane At the risk of seeming redundant, do you think any of this, the Bible readings, the question about Jesus in class, the newfound commitment to Christianity, is it likely that any of that would've occurred without Ms. Wesley's direct involvement?
Brooke Thawley No, it wouldn't.
Pete Kane I thank you for your honesty.
Tom Endler I have to prepare you, Grace. We're gonna lose this case.
Grace Wesley I know. You were right. I'm gonna lose everything.
Tom Endler What is it that you want, Grace? Tell me. Tell us.
Grace Wesley I want... I want to be able to tell the truth.
Tom Endler The truth? Whose truth? And what truth are you referring to? Grace, i-is there some truth that you know that no one else knows?
[she doesn't know how to respond]
Tom Endler Oh, that's right. The other night, didn't you tell me that Jesus spoke to you personally?
Grace Wesley Why are you doing this?
Tom Endler I'm the one asking the questions, Ms. Wesley. Did you or did you not tell me that Jesus spoke to you personally?
Grace Wesley Yes.
Tom Endler And what did he say? I'll make it easier for you. Didn't you say that he asked you a question?
Grace Wesley That was personal. You weren't supposed to...
Tom Endler I don't care.
Pete Kane What did you mean when you said that you had talks about faith outside of school?
Brooke Thawley My brother died in an accident six months ago. Ms. Wesley noticed that I wasn't doing so well, so she asked me if everything was all right after class.
Pete Kane Mm-hmm.
Brooke Thawley I told her I was fine, but I went and found her later on at the coffee shop.
Pete Kane And did Ms. Wesley refer you to any kind of psychological counseling?
Brooke Thawley No.
Pete Kane Uh, did she suggest that perhaps she wasn't the right person to be discussing this with you?
Brooke Thawley No.
Pete Kane Well, then what did Ms. Wesley do?
Brooke Thawley She was really nice. We talked for a long time and I could tell that she really cared.
Pete Kane Mm.
Brooke Thawley I asked her how she kept it all together so well, and she said, "Jesus."
Pete Kane So, she's the one who brought up Jesus? Did her endorsement of Jesus move you to explore Christianity?
Brooke Thawley Yes, at first. But when the Salvation Army came to pick up my brother's things, one of the ladies found his Bible and she gave it to me. I didn't even know that he had one.
Pete Kane Mm.
Brooke Thawley So I started reading it, and once I started, I realized that I didn't wanna stop. That's why. That's why I came up with the question that I asked in class.
Pete Kane Now, if I understand you correctly, without Ms. Wesley's direct involvement, you never would've asked that question in the first place, would you?
Brooke Thawley I don't know.
Grace Wesley [seing the jury after Brooke testifies] Why do they look so angry?
Tom Endler Because they think we lied to them.
Grace Wesley But we didn't.
Tom Endler It doesn't matter.
Tom Endler Brooke, in class, who first brought up the name Jesus, you or Ms. Wesley?
Brooke Thawley I did.
Tom Endler As part of a question?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Tom Endler And at that time, did you feel like you were asking a faith-based question?
Brooke Thawley No, not really. It just seemed like Martin Luther King and Jesus were saying similar things, so I brought it up.
Tom Endler And did you consider Ms. Wesley's response to be a reasonable answer to your question?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Tom Endler So if I'm hearing you correctly, you asked a question in history class about a historical figure, and your history teacher answered it in a sensible manner?
Brooke Thawley Yes.
Tom Endler Thank you.
[to Kane]
Tom Endler Your witness.
Tom Endler The other night, you told me that Jesus asked you something. What did he ask you, Grace? Tell all of us. I think we deserve to know.
Grace Wesley Why are you doing this to me?
Tom Endler Answer the question.
Grace Wesley They won't believe me.
Tom Endler Doesn't matter. All that matters is that you believe it. Tell us, Grace, under penalty of perjury, what was the question that God presented to you personally that night on campus? Answer the question.
[shouting]
Tom Endler Answer the question!
Grace Wesley [tearfully] He asked, "Who do you say that I am?".
Tom Endler And what did you answer?
Grace Wesley "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God."
Pete Kane Do you think there's any possibility that in answering your question, she may have tried to share some of the ideas of her faith, a faith that she holds most dear?
Brooke Thawley No, uh, no, not at that moment.
Pete Kane Not at that moment. You mean to say that there were other moments in which she talked to you about her faith?
[the courtroom notices her react]
Pete Kane Hmm? Ms. Thawley, please?
Judge Stennis You must answer the question, Ms. Thawley.
Brooke Thawley Yes, but it was outside of school and it was only one time.
Tom Endler Move to strike. Your Honor, this is irrelevant. No actions off the school campus are at issue here.
Judge Stennis Denied. Mr. Kane seems to have found a loose thread. I'm inclined to let him pull it. See what unravels.
Pete Kane Thank you, Your Honor.
Tom Endler [quietly to Grace] Why didn't you tell me about this?
Grace Wesley You didn't ask, and I didn't think it mattered.
Tom Endler How many of your cold cases were solved through the use of DNA evidence?
Jim Warner Wallace None. Not one. That's, uh, often popular on TV, but our department's never had the good fortune of solving a cold case with DNA.
Tom Endler Well, how do most of these cases get solved?
Jim Warner Wallace Often by examining eyewitness claims, witness claims that were made many years earlier, even though often our witnesses are now deceased.
Tom Endler Forgive my ignorance, Mr. Wallace, but how is that possible?
Jim Warner Wallace Well, we have a number of techniques we can use to test the reliability of an eyewitness, including something called forensic statement analysis. That's a discipline where we scrutinize the statements of eyewitnesses and look at what they choose to minimize, what they choose to emphasize, what they omit altogether, how they expand time or contract time. And when we examine these kinds of eyewitness accounts, we can usually tell who's lying and who's telling the truth, and even who the guilty party is.
Tom Endler And did you apply this skill set anytime outside of your official capacity?
Jim Warner Wallace Yes, I applied my expertise to the death of Jesus at the hands of the Romans, and I actually looked at the gospels as I would any other set of forensic statements. Within a matter of months, I determined that the four gospels, written from different perspectives, contained the eyewitness accounts about the life, ministry, death, and resurrection of Jesus.
Tom Endler And did you consider that the four accounts might be part of a conspiracy, designed to promote belief in a fledgling faith?
Jim Warner Wallace Yeah, you have to consider conspiracies when assessing eyewitness accounts, but successful conspiracies typically involve the fewest number of people. It's a lot easier for two people to lie and keep a secret than it is for 20. And that's really the problem with the conspiracy theories related to the apostles in the 1st century. There are just far too many of them trying to hold this conspiracy for far too long a period of time. And far worse, they're experiencing pressure like no other, unimaginable pressure. Every one of these folks was tortured and died for what they claimed to see, and none of them ever recanted their story. So the idea that, um, this is a conspiracy in the 1st century is just really unreasonable. Instead, what I see in the gospels is something I call unintended eyewitness support statements.
Tom Endler Your Honor, I have one final witness to call. Grace Wesley.
Judge Stennis Ms. Wesley, please approach the witness stand.
Grace Wesley Do I have to?
Judge Stennis I'm afraid so.
Tom Endler Your Honor, given the witness's reluctance to testify, can I have the court's permission to treat her as a hostile witness?
Judge Stennis You may. Proceed at your own peril.
Tom Endler What's an unintended eyewitness support statement?
Jim Warner Wallace [to the judge] If I can borrow your Bible?
[taking and opening it]
Jim Warner Wallace Let me go to the Gospel of, uh, Matthew for an example of this. I'll start with a passage in which Jesus is in front of Caiaphas at a hearing. It says here, "Then they spit in his face and struck him with their fists. Others slapped him and said, 'Prophesy to us, Christ. Who hit you?'." Now, that seems like a very simple request, given that the people who hit him are standing right in front of him. What... this makes no sense. What... why would it be prophecy to be able to tell you who hit you? But it's not until you read Luke that you get an answer to this. He says, "The men who were guarding Jesus began mocking and beating him. They blindfolded him and demanded, 'Prophesy, who hit you?'." So, now we know why this was a challenge, 'cause Luke tells us the thing that Matthew left out, that he was actually blindfolded at the time this took place. This is very common, this kind of unintentional eyewitness support that fills in a detail that the first witness left out. After years of scrutinizing these gospels using the template that I use to determine if an eyewitness is reliable, I concluded that the four gospels in this book contained the reliable accounts of the actual words of Jesus.
Tom Endler And that's to include the statements quoted by Ms. Wesley in her class?
Jim Warner Wallace Absolutely.
Judge Stennis My instructions to you are simple. Uphold the law without unfairly prejudicing your decision or risking a mistrial on appeal. Now, I believe I can safely say that the respondent's counsel has dared you to convict his own client. The jury will now be dismissed for deliberation. We are adjourned.
Pete Kane Detective Wallace, I'm not gonna try to match biblical knowledge with you. But isn't it true that these gospel accounts vary widely in what they say, that there are numerous discrepancies between these accounts?
Jim Warner Wallace Absolutely, but that's exactly what we should expect.
Pete Kane I don't quite understand that.
Jim Warner Wallace Well, reliable eyewitness accounts always differ slightly in the way they recall the story. They're coming to it from different geographic perspectives, their history, even where they are located in the room. When I examined the gospels, I was trying to determine if these were accurate, reliable accounts, in spite of any differences there might be between the accounts.
Pete Kane Ah, and as a devout Christian, you feel you succeeded?
Jim Warner Wallace Ah, Mr. Kane. I think you misunderstand me. When I began this study, I was a devout atheist. I began examining the gospels as a committed skeptic, not as a believer. You see, I wasn't raised in a Christian environment, although I do think I have an unusually high regard for the value of evidence. I'm not a Christian because I was raised that way or because I hoped it would satisfy some need or accomplish some goal. I'm simply a Christian because it's evidentially true.
Pete Kane Motion to strike, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis Granted. Jury's instructed to ignore Detective Wallace's last remarks.
Pete Kane No further questions.
Pete Kane Ladies and gentlemen, in a jury of this size, I'm imagining that there are, probably among your ranks, a few Christians. Hopefully practicing ones, and that's a good thing, that's fine, because Christianity is not on trial here, even though my opponent will try to convince you that it is. Nor is faith on trial. Only Ms. Wesley is on trial here today. Now, ask any fourth-grader and they're probably familiar with the phrase "separation of church and state," and that is guaranteed to us under our laws. The plaintiffs are the parents of a student in Ms. Wesley's class who was subjected to hearing the teachings of Jesus Christ being favorably compared to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. We all know that Jesus is part of a particular religious tradition. These parents, who are trying to raise their daughter to be a free thinker, free of any religious dogma, are wholly offended by what went on in that classroom. And she, reciting the words that were allegedly attributed to Jesus, who allegedly lived 2,000 years ago, gave a clear and compelling indication of what she believes, what she supports, what she endorses. Now, let me put it this way. I-I don't mean to offend anyone who may be a Muslim here, and I do not want to slight the prophet of Islam, but if you were to ask me a question concerning the Quran, the sacred text of Islam, and I could come up with the answer with great speed and accuracy, and I could quote the proper surah, or chapter, then it would be reasonable for you to infer that I was not only a follower of Islam, but that I considered it to be superior to all other forms of religion. If I did this in a house of worship, that would be fine. But if I did it in an 11th-grade classroom in a public school, that would be preaching, not teaching. So, why? Why in the world are we here today? Why? Because Ms. Wesley refused to apologize, and that means that her true motivation in that moment in her classroom was to take an innocent question and turn it into an opportunity to preach, not teach. If we grant Ms. Wesley the right to do that, and by extension, everyone else, to violate the law solely on our own private beliefs, then our society will crumble. I believe that. So I implore you, please do not set this precedent. Do not. The future of our republic depends on it.
Tom Endler [after his harsh line of questioning her on the stand] Grace, I'm sorry. I couldn't tell you. It had to come as a surprise, otherwise the jury wouldn't have been swayed by your reactions.
Grace Wesley So, you did have a plan.
Tom Endler No, you did. You stood up for what you believed in and you held on to your faith. I don't know anybody that would have done that. They were hoping to make an example of you, but instead you became an inspiration.
Reverend Jude [watching a political program discussing the trial] Now I understand what it is you weren't allowed to talk about.
Rev. Dave Hmm. I wish I still wasn't allowed to talk about it. She needs me on that jury.
Reverend Jude Have faith, David. God's plan is at work.
Rev. Dave How'd you get here, anyway?
Reverend Jude [chuckling] I borrowed your Prius. It's very nice.
Rev. Dave Yeah, don't get too comfortable. I'm planning a full recovery.
Judge Stennis Young lady, your youth is no excuse for disturbing the sanctity of this court.
Brooke Thawley But this case is supposed to be about me. I'm almost 17 years old; it's not like I can't think for myself. I just don't have the right to speak.
Catherine Thawley Brooke, what are you doing?
Judge Stennis Not unless you are called as a witness, young lady.
Tom Endler [quietly to Grace] If I put her on the stand, what am I gonna hear?
Grace Wesley That she asked a question and I answered it.
Tom Endler Your Honor, we'd like to call Ms. Brooke Thawley to the stand.
Pete Kane Objection, Your Honor! Ms. Thawley is a minor. Her parents do not want her subjected to the emotional pressure of testifying against her own teacher.
Judge Stennis Ms. Thawley, are you willing to testify on your own behalf?
Brooke Thawley Yes, Your Honor.
Judge Stennis And do you understand that you will have to answer all the questions truthfully, regardless of your feelings, and that failure to do so is punishable by law?
Brooke Thawley Yes, Your Honor. I'm not afraid of telling the truth. I'm only afraid of not being able to tell it.
Brooke Thawley Can you give Marlene and I a ride to school today?
Richard Thawley I'm sorry, honey, I don't have time. I have an 8:30 with Marc Shelley at White & Wolfe.
Catherine Thawley What? Richard, you didn't say anything! How did you get the meeting?
Richard Thawley Well, it's just a meeting, so don't get too excited. But it could be huge.
Catherine Thawley I know! Who's going to the meeting with you?
Richard Thawley Hey, I got the meeting.
Catherine Thawley I know, I just think maybe you should take Melinda or Janice.
Richard Thawley Jan... Janice? You want me to take Janice?
Catherine Thawley Yeah, why not?
Richard Thawley I'm not taking Janice.
Principal Kinney Grace, I just have to hear it from you. Did this happen?
Grace Wesley If you're asking whether I responded to a student's question, yes. If you're asking whether her question and my answer both referenced Jesus as it was relevant to the history lesson we were discussing, again I'd have to say yes.
Walter Wesley Honey, you know I'm not gonna be around here forever, and you might wanna start thinking about some other guy you wanna have breakfast with.
Grace Wesley [sarcastic] I'll work on that.
Walter Wesley Okay. You know, I-I love the way you do the oatmeal, but what do you say I take you out for bacon and eggs this morning, my treat.
Grace Wesley Not after your last cholesterol test. Besides, I have some papers I have to grade before the staff meeting.
Walter Wesley I'm 81 years old, and bacon is not gonna be what kills me.
Grace Wesley Nice try. You're 82.
Superintendent Jim Powell Good afternoon, Ms. Wesley. I've asked Bob Fessler to sit in, he's the school's attorney, to advise us on any legal issues we might be brushing up against.
Grace Wesley Should I have a lawyer, too?
Superintendent Jim Powell Oh, I don't see the need for that. Ms. Rizzo is present as your union representation.
Grace Wesley Okay.
Superintendent Jim Powell We are here to hear your side of the story. Now, I understand a student in your second-period history class asked a question about the parallels between the teachings of Gandhi and remarks allegedly made by Jesus.
Grace Wesley Yes, that's correct.
Superintendent Jim Powell And your answer incorporated specific detailed reference to those teachings that included Scripture itself, the words of Jesus.
Grace Wesley Yes.
Mrs. Rizzo What were you thinkin', Grace?
Superintendent Jim Powell Do you believe your response was in line with district policy?
Grace Wesley Yes.
School Attorney As well as in compliance with state and federal guidelines?
Grace Wesley Yes, sir.
School Attorney Well, Ms. Wesley, unfortunately for you, I'm fairly certain the school board will disagree.
Grace Wesley [bringing Walter breakfast in bed] Good morning!
Walter Wesley Morning, Grace. I keep telling you, you don't have to keep doing this.
Grace Wesley Oh, are you kidding? This is the best part of my day, Gramps.
Brooke Thawley You wanted to see me?
Principal Kinney Ms. Wesley is currently under disciplinary review. All of her classes have been reassigned until things are settled. I don't want you to have any contact with her. None whatsoever, either on or off school property.
Brooke Thawley Do I have any say in this?
Principal Kinney No. I've already discussed things with your father and he agrees.
Brooke Thawley Since when does my dad care?
Principal Kinney Brooke, the important thing for you to remember is you've done nothing wrong.
Brooke Thawley Neither did Ms. Wesley. All she did was answer a question.
Principal Kinney Ms. Wesley's answer was not in line with school policy.
Brooke Thawley Really? I mean, aren't we allowed to say what we believe? When did that change?
Grace Wesley So, uh, have you defended many teachers in disciplinary matters?
Tom Endler Nope, you're my first. Just hired on from the public defender's office.
Grace Wesley Criminal law? No offense, but I-I'm not a criminal.
Tom Endler Don't be so sure of that. Your kind of case makes everybody uncomfortable. School boards, teachers, parents. It makes them feel... yucky.
Grace Wesley Yucky? Is that a technical legal term?
Tom Endler You got a better word for it?
Reverend Jude David, why are you always so sad?
Rev. Dave Hey! You're back! Why are you back?
Reverend Jude My pastor gave me permission to finish my doctorate at Hadleigh, so if that's okay with you, I'm gonna be here for a while.
[with a grunt, Dave gets to his feet and hobbles over]
Reverend Jude Oh, David, you are a mess. What happened to you?
Rev. Dave I woke up.
Tom Endler Grace, this is exactly what we were hoping for. I mean, this is the part where you say you're sorry, thank your lawyer, go back to your classroom, pick up your life, and move on.
Grace Wesley I can't do that.
Tom Endler Why?
Grace Wesley I gave an honest answer to a student's legitimate question in history.
Tom Endler Grace. Grace, you don't wanna do this. It's the wrong decision.
Grace Wesley Is it?
Principal Kinney [after offering Grace a deal to avoid any further legal action] I know her. She's not gonna go for it.
Superintendent Jim Powell How do we make this go away and not get blood on our hands?
School Attorney That's the easy part. We let the ACLU do it. They'll file suit against Ms. Wesley, and if she's found liable, which she will be, then we fire her for cause.
Superintendent Jim Powell But the school district will certainly be named as a co-defendant. We don't have the financial wherewithal to fight that.
School Attorney They've already been in touch. They aren't interested in punishing the school. They want her.
Superintendent Jim Powell Are you sure?
School Attorney Trust me. They've been dreaming of a case like this.
Tom Endler [returning with Grace] While Ms. Wesley apologizes for any inconvenience her actions may have caused, Ms. Wesley stands by her statements, and she does not retract or recant them, either in full or in part.
Superintendent Jim Powell So noted. Having little choice, this board recommends continued suspension, henceforth without pay, pending review by a court of competent jurisdiction to determine whether or not Ms. Wesley violated local, state, or federal guidelines. This proceeding is adjourned.
Walter Wesley Prayer always seems to be the last thing we do when it should be the first. Now, how 'bout some more popcorn?
Grace Wesley With a glycemic index of 100, not a chance.
Walter Wesley I swear, Grace, if you don't start feeding me better, I'm gonna leave you for a nursing home.
Mrs. Rizzo Hey, what do you call a teacher with no students?
First Teacher Unemployed.
Frazzled Teacher I got it, how about ecstatic?
Mrs. Rizzo You're both right. Retired! Only 36 days to go!
Grace Wesley You know you're gonna miss the kids when you're gone, Rizzo.
Mrs. Rizzo No, Grace. That's sweet, but no, I won't. The older I get, the more difficult these kids are to deal with.
Frazzled Teacher Oh, I totally agree. Yesterday, I just about snatched at Tim Webster. That boy had me on my last nerve.
Grace Wesley Well, I happen to think that difficult students can be a blessing.
First Teacher Grace, honey, when is this optimism ever gonna wear off?
Marlene Rough morning?
Brooke Thawley You know my parents.
Marlene Maybe they just need a little more time.
Brooke Thawley I don't know about that. I'd say they're pretty over it.
Marlene My mom's making tacos tonight. I'll let her know you're coming.
Brooke Thawley It's not like they'll miss me.
Catherine Thawley [stopping by them on the way out of the driveway] Brooke, I'm serious, honey. You need to get focused or you could say, "Goodbye Stanford, hello Somewhere State."
Brooke Thawley Got it.
Marlene [as Catherine drives away] Yikes.
Grace Wesley And so peaceful nonviolence comes first in India under Gandhi, and then later here in the United States under Dr. King and others as a means of achieving civil rights. But what makes nonviolence so radical is its unwavering commitment to a nonviolent approach, not just initially, but in the face of escalating persecution by the opposing force.
[Brooke raises her hand]
Grace Wesley Yes?
Brooke Thawley Isn't that sort of like what Jesus meant when he said that we should love our enemies?
Grace Wesley Yes. Uh, the writer of the Gospel of Matthew records Jesus as saying, "You have heard it said love your neighbor and hate your enemy, but I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you will be children of your Father in heaven," which indicates a commitment to nonviolence. Dr. King confirmed the link, describing his inspiration from Scripture, saying Christ furnished the spirit and motivation, while Gandhi furnished the method.
Slacker Kid Except that that didn't work. Jesus got himself killed and everybody knows that.
Grace Wesley Well, so did Dr. King. So I guess it just depends on how you measure success. Both men created movements that survive to this day, even though both paid the ultimate price for their commitment to their ideals.
Slacker Kid I still wouldn't do it.
Grace Wesley Well, not very many people have that kind of courage. But I, for one, am grateful for those that do, you know, those who stand up for what they believe.
