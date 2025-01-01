Rev. Dave
Hey, Martin. How's it going?
Martin Yip
[standing up]
Very good, Pastor Dave.
Rev. Dave
[gesturing for him to sit back down]
Oh, please.
[he does]
Rev. Dave
You sure?
Martin Yip
Well, it seems that for every question you answered, three or four more questions spring up.
Rev. Dave
Yeah, but that's a good thing, right? It's like what Einstein said about science. Picture what you know like the light of a candle. As the circle of knowledge expands, so does the circumference of darkness around it.
Martin Yip
So, I'm actually learning, even though it might not feel like it.
Rev. Dave
Yes, exactly.
Martin Yip
Well, I've been studying the Beatitudes. They're very hard, one might say impossible, to follow completely. Here in Luke's account, Jesus says, "Do unto others as you have them do unto you." But how is that possible? How can I react to the needs of everyone else the same as my own, even for one day, let alone my whole life? And how can I reconcile my inability to do so with Scripture?
Rev. Dave
Yeah, those are good questions.
[taking out his own Bible]
Rev. Dave
Okay, scoot over. What is that, Luke?