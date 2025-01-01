June Mathis
I want you to see him in something romantic. I want you to see him in something dramatic.
Richard Rowland
Honey, I can't offer this guy to a director like Rex Ingram.
He'll bite. Don't you forget. You didn't want Rex either until I sold him to you! Bert. Bert! Can you kill this and run The Married Virgin.
Married Virgin? Ha-ha. What I hear of Valentino, it's the perfect casting. Ha-ha-ha. I'm sorry, June. Ha-ha-ha.
Well, at least give him a screen test!
It would be a waste of good film stock. Hey, isn't this the jerk that married that starlet, what's her name, Jean Acker? And on their wedding night, she locked him out of the honeymoon suite? Heh? Ha-ha-ha. Hey, this guy doesn't want a screen test, he wants a sex test. Ha-ha-ha.
Oh, what about your wholesome boy next door, Wally Reegan? Can he get through a day without cocaine?
At least Wally sniffs it. Which is more than Valentino does for his wife.