Valentino Movie Quotes

Hooker Oh, hi!
George Ullman Oh, Christ.
Hooker Wanna have a good time?
Rudolph Valentino Which one?
Hooker Oh-oh, I can handle two at once. I got the sockets if you got the plugs.
Rudolph Valentino I was giving a private lesson, Miss Billie.
Billie Streeter You give too many private lessons. Lay off the de Saulles dame. Circulate more, baby. Give some of the older broads a whirl. They tip better.
Marjorie Tain Mr. Kid Gloves, is that what all those ladies paid you for?
Rudolph Valentino A real lady never pays for anything, Miss Tain.
Marjorie Tain Is that right? Well, god help you, Junior, if you ever have anything worth taking, some bright bitch is gong to give you the ride of your life.
Natasha Rambova Is that Valentino? Well, he certainly can dance.
Alla Nazimova What? I like. Yes, I like very much. Very good. Oh, beautiful. Beautiful animal! Like a tiger! He moves like a tiger! That face. What sensuality. Oh, how clever you are.
Rudolph Valentino To my public, I will never die!
Rudolph Valentino You are the spirit that moves the universe, the song that wakes the day, the waves that soothe the sand, the giving hand, the magic of the touch, the peace of afterglow, the mystery of night, the promise of delight,
Natasha Rambova Ha-ha. You make me sound like a shopping list.
Rudolph Valentino The thrill of surrender, the fount of all pleasure, the power of religion, my meaning for existence, my vision of heaven, my life eternal, my love, my friend.
Rudolph Valentino Now, I must go back inside there or forever lose my self respect.
Natasha Rambova Self respect? I'd call it vanity. But, if you really want to win the respect of the crew, you better screw that little whore, Lorna! And make sure everybody knows about it!
Lorna Sinclair Oh, I never dreamed that this could happen! I mean with all the women you must have, not to mention your wife, I mean. You know, I'm not going to accept another date all week. Just so I can lie in bed and remember this. All the others will just be, a silly memory. I just won't be able to stop thinking about this moment.
Rudolph Valentino Confess. Have there been many others, Lorna?
Lorna Sinclair They don't count. I often dream of you, when I'm with another man. It doesn't bother you, does it? The other men, I mean.
Rudolph Valentino No. Women are meant to be loved, Lorna.
Lorna Sinclair Hurt me. Don't be gentle. Imagine you're the sheik on your big white stallion, rushing the life out of me in your arms. Don't be gentle. Hurt me! Do something! Oh, look! Look! It's the desert. Close your eyes. Trust me, honey, I've been over this a thousand times. It's the desert. Merciless. Beating sun. Heat wave shimmering from the purple dunes. My lips are rimmed with sweat. Perspiration, excuse me. The clothes are sticking to the contours of my damp body. You come riding up. You reach down and with one brown shriveling arm, scoop me into the saddle. Faster and faster we ride. Your strong hands turn my little body to shreds. Feel your fingers groping my thighs, pawing at my swollen breasts, plunging it into me now, with your sharp crack of leather as the riding whip cuts into my flesh, thundering, oh, and groaning leather, until, Rudie! Rudie! Rudie! Alas, I am, spent! Rudie, Rudie, you were so wonderful. I think I'm gonna die.
Rudolph Valentino Ha-ha. No, Lorna, We're going to be late for work.
Billie Streeter [Talking on the phone to Jack de Saulles] Ha-ha-ha. If you could have just seen him tripping the light fantastic with that ballet dancer, you'd a gone bananas! Talk about dancing the Suger Plum Fairy.
Jack de Saulles Bianca was dancing with a fairy?
Billie Streeter No. She didn't dance with the fairy, I'm talking about Valentino.
Jack de Saulles Well, how'd they look?
Billie Streeter They looked as though they were crazy about one another.
Jack de Saulles Valentino and the fairy?
Billie Streeter No. Not Valentino and the fairy. Valentino and your wife.
Jack de Saulles Oh, for Christ, do you think they go to bed together?
Billie Streeter No, I don't think they do. I think the hottest they ever get is holding hands, while he gives her private lessons on my dance floor...
Jack de Saulles Alright, listen baby, I'll be down there later.
Billie Streeter Yeah, I'll see you later.
Jack de Saulles Hey, you keep it warm for me, toots.
Billie Streeter Yeah, yeah, I 'm keeping it warm.
Jack de Saulles No more tea time... with Dagos for you, baby. Hello, pretty boy.
Rudolph Valentino The music is not quite over, Signore.
Jack de Saulles As for you, sweetheart, now you go straighten up your lipstick before your one geep guinea.
Bianca de Saulles Jack!
Jack de Saulles Shut up , god dammit! Waltzing with WOPs is one thing, but he's a pansy.
Rudolph Valentino Sir! I'm an artist, a professional dancer!
Jack de Saulles You know, I say any guy that dances with another guy is a powder puff, you got that WOP.
Bianca de Saulles I didn't tell him.
Fatty Hey, if you're out of booze, just have this bimbo sweat in a glass!
June Mathis I want you to see him in something romantic. I want you to see him in something dramatic.
Richard Rowland Honey, I can't offer this guy to a director like Rex Ingram.
June Mathis He'll bite. Don't you forget. You didn't want Rex either until I sold him to you! Bert. Bert! Can you kill this and run The Married Virgin.
Richard Rowland Married Virgin? Ha-ha. What I hear of Valentino, it's the perfect casting. Ha-ha-ha. I'm sorry, June. Ha-ha-ha.
June Mathis Well, at least give him a screen test!
Richard Rowland It would be a waste of good film stock. Hey, isn't this the jerk that married that starlet, what's her name, Jean Acker? And on their wedding night, she locked him out of the honeymoon suite? Heh? Ha-ha-ha. Hey, this guy doesn't want a screen test, he wants a sex test. Ha-ha-ha.
June Mathis Oh, what about your wholesome boy next door, Wally Reegan? Can he get through a day without cocaine?
Richard Rowland At least Wally sniffs it. Which is more than Valentino does for his wife.
June Mathis Everyday is Halloween in Tinsel Town!
Newshound What would you call him? In a word?
June Mathis Ha, in a word! To me, he was, a dancer.
Newshound That's right, he was a gigolo.
Baron Long Here's your table, Fatty.
Fatty Mr. Fatty!
Baron Long Mr. Fatty.
Fatty Ha-ha-ha. Put 'er there, Baron.
Jesse Lasky If you ever want a job as a slave girl, just give me a ring.
Natasha Rambova Fine. If you ever want to learn how to run a studio, just give me one.
Natasha Rambova Here with a loaf of bread, beneath the bough, a flask of wine, a book of verse, and thou beside me, singing in the wilderness, and wilderness is paradise enough.
Rudolph Valentino Did you write that?
Natasha Rambova Ha-ha-ha. Omar Khayyam.
Rudolph Valentino Hey, maybe he can write our subtitles.
Natasha Rambova Ha-ha-ha. Well, he's sort of retired. Anyway, it'd be kind of a mouthful to say during the big rape scene, don't you think?
Rudolph Valentino You couldn't, by any chance, be kidding me, could you?
Natasha Rambova I've never been more serious.
Natasha Rambova [to Valentino] Just look at that costume! And you promised to fold it away neatly for the big rape scene tomorrow. Now, would you get dressed. You look silly lying there in nothing but a turban.
Natasha Rambova Hollywood's killing me.
Natasha Rambova I only know, there will never be another Valentino! There will never be one even remotely like him. He was a god.
