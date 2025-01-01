Menu
Kinoafisha Films Victim Victim Movie Quotes

Detective Inspector Harris I can see you're a true puritan, Bridie. Eh?
Bridie There's nothing wrong with that, Sir.
Detective Inspector Harris Of course not. There was a time when that was against the law you know.
Detective Inspector Harris Someone once called this law against homosexuality the blackmailer's charter.
Melville Farr Is that how you feel about it?
Detective Inspector Harris I'm a policeman, sir. I don't have feelings.
Laura Farr You haven't changed. In spite of our marriage, in your inmost feelings, you're still the same. That's why you stopped seeing him. You felt for him what you felt for Stainer.
Melville Farr That's not true.
Laura Farr You were attracted to that boy as a man would be to a girl.
Melville Farr Laura, Laura, don't go on, for God's sake, stop! Stop now!
Laura Farr I can't stop. I love you too much to stop. I thought you loved me. If you do, what did you feel for him? I have a right to know.
Melville Farr Alright, you want to know. I shall tell you. You won't be content until you know, will you? Till you ripped it out of me? I stopped seeing him because I wanted him. Do you understand? Because I wanted him!
Frank Well it used to be witches. At least they don't burn you.
Henry I can't help who I am. But the law says I'm a criminal. I've been to prison four times. I couldn't go through that again. Not at my age.
Barman Sorry for 'em? Not me. It's always excuses. Every newspaper you pick up, it's excuses. Environment. Too much love as kids. Too little love as kids. They can't help it. Part of nature. Well, to my mind, it's the weak, rotten part of nature. And if they ever make it legal, they may as well license every other perversion.
Calloway I'm a born odd-man-out, Farr. But I've never corrupted the normal. Why should I be forced to live outside the law?
Melville Farr I expected at least one question. Don't you have any?
Patterson I've believed in your integrity for 10 years, sir. I see no reason to question it now.
Detective Inspector Harris Nevertheless, whatever the blackmailer had on Barrett concerned Farr. Of that I'm certain.
Bridie But Mr Farr's married, sir.
Detective Inspector Harris Those are famous last words, Bridie.
Miss Benham They disgust me! When I found out about Mr Doe and that boy, I felt physically ill. They're everywhere, everywhere you turn! The police do nothing! Nothing! Someone's got to make them pay for their filthy blasphemy.
Eddy Just remember - if you do run 'em down, you'll bring yourself down as well.
Barrett You look at me as if you hate me.
Harold Doe That's a very good guess. Get out!
