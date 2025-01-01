Laura Farr You haven't changed. In spite of our marriage, in your inmost feelings, you're still the same. That's why you stopped seeing him. You felt for him what you felt for Stainer.

Melville Farr That's not true.

Laura Farr You were attracted to that boy as a man would be to a girl.

Melville Farr Laura, Laura, don't go on, for God's sake, stop! Stop now!

Laura Farr I can't stop. I love you too much to stop. I thought you loved me. If you do, what did you feel for him? I have a right to know.