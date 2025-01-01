Laura FarrYou were attracted to that boy as a man would be to a girl.
Melville FarrLaura, Laura, don't go on, for God's sake, stop! Stop now!
Laura FarrI can't stop. I love you too much to stop. I thought you loved me. If you do, what did you feel for him? I have a right to know.
Melville FarrAlright, you want to know. I shall tell you. You won't be content until you know, will you? Till you ripped it out of me? I stopped seeing him because I wanted him. Do you understand? Because I wanted him!
FrankWell it used to be witches. At least they don't burn you.
HenryI can't help who I am. But the law says I'm a criminal. I've been to prison four times. I couldn't go through that again. Not at my age.
BarmanSorry for 'em? Not me. It's always excuses. Every newspaper you pick up, it's excuses. Environment. Too much love as kids. Too little love as kids. They can't help it. Part of nature. Well, to my mind, it's the weak, rotten part of nature. And if they ever make it legal, they may as well license every other perversion.
CallowayI'm a born odd-man-out, Farr. But I've never corrupted the normal. Why should I be forced to live outside the law?
Melville FarrI expected at least one question. Don't you have any?
PattersonI've believed in your integrity for 10 years, sir. I see no reason to question it now.
Detective Inspector HarrisNevertheless, whatever the blackmailer had on Barrett concerned Farr. Of that I'm certain.
BridieBut Mr Farr's married, sir.
Detective Inspector HarrisThose are famous last words, Bridie.
Miss BenhamThey disgust me! When I found out about Mr Doe and that boy, I felt physically ill. They're everywhere, everywhere you turn! The police do nothing! Nothing! Someone's got to make them pay for their filthy blasphemy.
EddyJust remember - if you do run 'em down, you'll bring yourself down as well.