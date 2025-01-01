Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Pursuit Pursuit Movie Quotes

Pursuit Movie Quotes

Fionn O yeah, that'll be convenient, marrying the daughter of the man who is trying to assassinate me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fionn I've never heard anything more stupid in my fucking life. I'm older than her Da!
Mr. Law You marry his daughter and you are no threat. You go from outlaw to in law.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Law You run the business for Mr King, you *do* the business, but drugs destroy the natural order of things. There is no loyalty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Gráinne [voice over] Once upon a time there was a princess who sang in the forest until she could sing no more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Gráinne You realize if I put my foot down now there is no going back?
Gráinne I know, Diarmuid, I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gráinne Now keep driving West.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fionn I give him his father's place in this organisation, I'll give him a life, and he runs away with my fiancee?
Diarmuid She had a gun to my head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diarmuid I didn't start this shit, but here is the score: If I die, she dies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gráinne If you escape I'll have you for rape.
Diarmuid I never touched you.
Gráinne Then attempted rape.
Diarmuid I wouldln't attempt it if you pay me!
Gráinne [hits him across the face with the gun]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First lines]
Gráinne [voice over] Once upon a time there was a princess who sang in the forest until she could sing no more. Her father was a king who was feared but never loved, and it made him angry for it was Fionn, his appointed chief, who won the hearts of the people. It was Fionn who protected them from their enemies. It was he who roamed the forests, the mountains and the seas. And wherever Fionn went, he was never without his trusted warrior... Diarmuid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gráinne I'm entitled to every penny of it.
Diarmuid You can't do that!
Diarmuid It's okay. I told then bank manager, it's all drugs money anyway, I told him his sons and daughters are buying the shit, the whole country is at it, and then I lookedvin his eyes. And I was God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gráinne Where are you going?
Diarmuid I need petrol, okay?
Gráinne You're lying!
Diarmuid If I had known that you were gonna rob a bank I would have tanked up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Searbhán I have to see you for myself. Last time was the St. Francis parochial hall. You transported me to another world.
Gráinne I did?
Searbhán Looks like I've been asked to do the same for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more