[First lines]

[voice over]

Once upon a time there was a princess who sang in the forest until she could sing no more. Her father was a king who was feared but never loved, and it made him angry for it was Fionn, his appointed chief, who won the hearts of the people. It was Fionn who protected them from their enemies. It was he who roamed the forests, the mountains and the seas. And wherever Fionn went, he was never without his trusted warrior... Diarmuid.