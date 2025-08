Dr. Maurice Pauquet (mistakenly listed in end credits as Dr. Edouard Pauquet) Everything's going to be quite all right. Now tell me, where do you buy your nightgowns?

Aristide Duvalle Nightgowns? Nightgowns? I never bought a nightgown in my life! I am a bachelor.

Dr. Maurice Pauquet And that beautiful, charming lady who just left this room, who is she?

Aristide Duvalle She is your wife.

Dr. Maurice Pauquet Oh, no, she is your wife.

Aristide Duvalle She is your wife!

Dr. Maurice Pauquet She is your wife!

Aristide Duvalle She is your wife!

Dr. Maurice Pauquet Come now, man, pull yourself together. I tell you, she is your wife!