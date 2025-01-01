Ricky Baker We'll just tell them you were looking after me.

Hec Doesn't matter what you tell them, they won't believe you. They'll think I made you do it. I'm not going back to jail, I'm better off up here. This is no place for a kid. You're gonna have to go back, Ricky.

Ricky Baker To what?

Hec To the welfare people.

Hec They'll look after you.

Ricky Baker No, they won't!

Hec They'll find you another home, you'll be fine.

Ricky Baker You're not listening! Nobody listens! There's no more homes, just juvy!

Ricky Baker Juvenile prison. They don't care about kids like me, they just keep moving us around until something happens like... Amber.

Hec Oh no, bugger then. Okay, okay. We're in about a million hectares of bush, that's big, it's big enough to hide in for a while, anyway.

Ricky Baker Good enough for me.

Hec But we're heading into winter. It's gonna be rough, no huts, no tents, real bush life. Can you handle that?

Ricky Baker I can handle it.

Hec Yeah. And if you play up, I dump you.

Hec I'd still prefer if you don't call me Uncle.

Ricky Baker Okay, Hec. So what do we do now?

Hec We run.

[They run for a few seconds, then stop out of breathe]

Hec Wait, wait wait. Maybe we don't need to run.