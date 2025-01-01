MinisterYou would think Jesus. I thought Jesus the first time I came across that door. It's not Jesus. It's another door. And guess what's on the other side of that door? Yeah, Jesus. He's tricky like that, Jesus.
HecLook, we got lost, I got injured, he's fine, it was basically a holiday.
Ricky BakerNot a real holiday because he made me do stuff.
HughLike what?
Ricky BakerJust stuff. He had a sore leg so he made me do things for him. It was hard at first because my hands are so soft, but I got used to it. I didn't really wanna do it, but it was the only way to survive. It wasn't always hard, sometimes I got to do my own thing. He pretty much never joined in with me though. I asked if he wanted to play with me, but he would just make me play with myself.
RonI feel sick.
Bella[to Ricky]What you wanna do, you hungry? That's a silly question, isn't it? Look at you.
Ricky BakerWe'll just tell them you were looking after me.
HecDoesn't matter what you tell them, they won't believe you. They'll think I made you do it. I'm not going back to jail, I'm better off up here. This is no place for a kid. You're gonna have to go back, Ricky.
Bella[singing]Ricky Baker, now you are 13 years old. / You are a teenager and you're as good as gold. / Ricky Baker, Ricky Baker, / Happy Birthday. / Once rejected, now accepted, / By me and Hector. / We're trifecta.
Ricky BakerThat's not very fair. Some people can't even have babies, and the ones who can, they don't even want them.
Ricky BakerWhy do you reckon he calls himself "Psycho Sam?"
[Psycho Sam puts kitchen pots on Ricky and Hec's head]
JoeHere you go. Put these on, to stop the government from tracking you.