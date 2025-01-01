Menu
Hunt for the Wilderpeople Movie Quotes

Hunt for the Wilderpeople Movie Quotes

Ricky Baker [reading wanted poster] "Faulkner is cauc-asian" - well, they got that wrong because you're obviously white.
Hec Me and this fat kid / We ran we ate and read books / And it was the best.
Ricky Baker I didn't choose the skuxx life, the skuxx life chose me.
Ricky Baker [Reciting a haiku he wrote] Kingi you wanker / You arsehole, I hate you heaps / Please die soon, in pain.
Ricky Baker I'll never stop running!
Paula Yeah, and I'll never stop chasing you - I'm relentless, I'm like the Terminator.
Ricky Baker I'm more like the Terminator than you!
Paula I said it first, you're more like Sarah Connor, and in the first movie too, before she could do chinups.
Ricky Baker Trees. Birds. Rivers. Sky. / Running with my Uncle Hec / Living forever.
Officer Andy We're offering ten thousand dollars to anyone who can capture them, dead or alive.
Officer Andy Oh. Alive. They should be alive.
Minister You would think Jesus. I thought Jesus the first time I came across that door. It's not Jesus. It's another door. And guess what's on the other side of that door? Yeah, Jesus. He's tricky like that, Jesus.
Officer Andy Oh look, he's giving a pig a piggyback ride.
Hec Pretty majestical, aye?
Ricky Baker I don't think that's a word.
Hec Majestical? Sure it is.
Ricky Baker Nah, it's not real.
Hec What would you know?
Ricky Baker It's majestic.
Hec That doesn't sound very special, majestical's way better.
Minister You know, sometimes in life it seems like there's no way out. Like a sheep trapped in a maze designed by wolves.
Hec Sam, what's the fastest way out of here?
Psycho Sam Jetpack.
Ricky Baker [excited] Do you actually have a jetpack?
[Last lines]
Ricky Baker Here we go. Reckon you can handle it?
Hec What do you think? Reckon you can find that bird?
Ricky Baker Yeah, I think I know where it is.
Hec Seem to remember it was a pretty beautiful place.
Ricky Baker Yeah, majestical. Come on, let's go. Don't slow me down, old fella.
Hec You keep up with yourself, young player. Get in my way I'll have your guts for garters.
Ricky Baker I honestly don't know what "guts for garters" is, so...
Hec Those gangster talk.
Ricky Baker Yeah, we didn't choose the Skux life.
Hec The Skux life chose us.
Ricky Baker Yeah.
Ricky Baker Uncle, you're basically a criminal now. But on the bright side, you're famous.
Ricky Baker Shit just got real! Back up, homies, and let go of my uncle!
Ricky Baker It was a relaxing song... and a relaxing sausage.
Hec You can take him, but I'm staying here.
Hugh Like hell. People want answers.
Ron Yeah, answers.
Hec Look, we got lost, I got injured, he's fine, it was basically a holiday.
Ricky Baker Not a real holiday because he made me do stuff.
Hugh Like what?
Ricky Baker Just stuff. He had a sore leg so he made me do things for him. It was hard at first because my hands are so soft, but I got used to it. I didn't really wanna do it, but it was the only way to survive. It wasn't always hard, sometimes I got to do my own thing. He pretty much never joined in with me though. I asked if he wanted to play with me, but he would just make me play with myself.
Ron I feel sick.
Bella [to Ricky] What you wanna do, you hungry? That's a silly question, isn't it? Look at you.
Ricky Baker We'll just tell them you were looking after me.
Hec Doesn't matter what you tell them, they won't believe you. They'll think I made you do it. I'm not going back to jail, I'm better off up here. This is no place for a kid. You're gonna have to go back, Ricky.
Ricky Baker To what?
Hec To the welfare people.
Ricky Baker No!
Hec They'll look after you.
Ricky Baker No, they won't!
Hec They'll find you another home, you'll be fine.
Ricky Baker You're not listening! Nobody listens! There's no more homes, just juvy!
Hec What's juvy?
Ricky Baker Juvenile prison. They don't care about kids like me, they just keep moving us around until something happens like... Amber.
Hec Oh no, bugger then. Okay, okay. We're in about a million hectares of bush, that's big, it's big enough to hide in for a while, anyway.
Ricky Baker Good enough for me.
Hec But we're heading into winter. It's gonna be rough, no huts, no tents, real bush life. Can you handle that?
Ricky Baker I can handle it.
Hec Yeah. And if you play up, I dump you.
Ricky Baker Okay, Uncle.
Hec I'd still prefer if you don't call me Uncle.
Ricky Baker Okay, Hec. So what do we do now?
Hec We run.
[They run for a few seconds, then stop out of breathe]
Hec Wait, wait wait. Maybe we don't need to run.
Ricky Baker Oh yeah, let's just fast walk.
Hec Shit just got real... again
Ricky Baker I ran out of toilet paper, give me some of yours.
Hec Eh?
Ricky Baker I've gotta poop. I need to poop, you need to poop, we all poop.
Hec Use a leaf.
Ricky Baker A leaf? Ugh! I hate you.
[Ricky walks away]
Hec And bury it!
Ricky Baker I'll bury you.
Hec I've been to prison.
Ricky Baker Gangster! For what?
Hec Manslaughter.
Ricky Baker Double gangster! You need a teardrop tattoo!
Ricky Baker Ricky town, population... Ricky
Ricky Baker He's molestering me!
Bella [singing] Ricky Baker, now you are 13 years old. / You are a teenager and you're as good as gold. / Ricky Baker, Ricky Baker, / Happy Birthday. / Once rejected, now accepted, / By me and Hector. / We're trifecta.
Ricky Baker That's not very fair. Some people can't even have babies, and the ones who can, they don't even want them.
Ricky Baker Why do you reckon he calls himself "Psycho Sam?"
[Psycho Sam puts kitchen pots on Ricky and Hec's head]
Joe Here you go. Put these on, to stop the government from tracking you.
Ricky Baker Never mind.
[last lines]
Ricky Baker We didn't choose the skux life.
[last lines]
Hec The skux life chose us.
Ricky Baker Shit just got real
Hec Yeah shit just got real
Paula This ain't no charred foster kid.
Bella [to Ricky] Come on, have some breakfast, then you can run away.
Hec [meeting Ricky] You ever worked on a farm before or you just... ornamental?
Bella [after Ricky gets a dog] What are you gonna call him?
Ricky Baker I'm still thinking. Something fierce to reflect its true nature. Either Psycho, Megatron or Tupac.
Bella What's a Tupac?
Minister Thank you, Selena. Take it away.
[Selena begins to play a funeral piece on the organ]
Sick Man Goon.
