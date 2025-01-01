Menu
Lena, Lady looking for Oscar
Oscar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kitty Rand
Would you know anything about love?
Quimby
Who, me? Uh, not me! I'm a married man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Man calling for Mrs. Jones
[Calling out loud]
Mrs Jones! Mrs Jones!
Ole Olsen
[Firmly]
Look, here, my friend, we are making a motion picure here.
Man calling for Mrs. Jones
That's a matter of opinion...
[leaving]
Man calling for Mrs. Jones
Mrs Jones!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chic Johnson
How much do you charge for haunting houses?
Harry Selby
How many rooms?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Man calling for Mrs. Jones
Mrs. Jones! Mrs. Jones!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chic Johnson
[talking to the viewers/screen]
Hey, Louie! Rewind this film, will ya?
Louie
What's the matter with you guys? Don't you know you can't talk to me and the audience?
Ole Olsen
Well, we're doin' it, aren't we?
Chic Johnson
Yes, folks, this is Hellzapoppin'!
[giggling uncontrollably]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jane Frazee
Hugh Herbert
Ole Olsen
Chic Johnson
Elisha Cook Jr.
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
