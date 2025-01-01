Menu
Lena, Lady looking for Oscar Oscar!
Kitty Rand Would you know anything about love?
Quimby Who, me? Uh, not me! I'm a married man!
Man calling for Mrs. Jones [Calling out loud] Mrs Jones! Mrs Jones!
Ole Olsen [Firmly] Look, here, my friend, we are making a motion picure here.
Man calling for Mrs. Jones That's a matter of opinion...
Man calling for Mrs. Jones Mrs Jones!
Chic Johnson How much do you charge for haunting houses?
Harry Selby How many rooms?
Man calling for Mrs. Jones Mrs. Jones! Mrs. Jones!
Chic Johnson [talking to the viewers/screen] Hey, Louie! Rewind this film, will ya?
Louie What's the matter with you guys? Don't you know you can't talk to me and the audience?
Ole Olsen Well, we're doin' it, aren't we?
Chic Johnson Yes, folks, this is Hellzapoppin'!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jane Frazee
Hugh Herbert
Ole Olsen
Chic Johnson
Elisha Cook Jr.
