Alice Do you believe that Jesus is the Son of God?

Madea If that's what I gotta do, then that's what I'm doing. I believe!

Alice And you confess your sins?

Madea [looks around the church] In front of all these children? You want me to confess all my sins in front of these men, I can't do that, I'll have them blushing.

[laughs]

Madea You don't know what I used to do back in the day, honey. It wan't no fun. Bam!