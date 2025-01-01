Police Officer #1
We got a call from this house about an underaged girl at a frat party?
Aunt Bam
Uh...
[Jamaican accent]
Aunt Bam
No Englese, I'm... from Jamaica.
Police Officer #1
They speak English in Jamaica.
Aunt Bam
Well then I'm from Me-hi-co!
Police Officer #1
Como usta usted?
Aunt Bam
Well then I'm from China.
[Cop responds in Chinese]
Aunt Bam
Ah! You speaking in tongues?
Police Officer #1
I went to college.
Aunt Bam
And I love Jesus. Yes, I do, too.
Police Officer #1
We all do too.
Aunt Bam
Amen.