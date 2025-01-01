Menu
Boo! A Madea Halloween Movie Quotes

Boo! A Madea Halloween Movie Quotes

Joe [knocks out a clown] I don't play this Halloween bullshit!
Alice Do you believe that Jesus is the Son of God?
Madea If that's what I gotta do, then that's what I'm doing. I believe!
Alice And you confess your sins?
Madea [looks around the church] In front of all these children? You want me to confess all my sins in front of these men, I can't do that, I'll have them blushing.
[laughs]
Madea You don't know what I used to do back in the day, honey. It wan't no fun. Bam!
[knocks her breasts together]
Madea Does your mama know you dress like that?
Leah [in a sexy French maid costume] Duh, she picked it out for me.
Madea Your *mama* picked that out for you?
Leah Leah, Rain: Yeah.
Madea Damn! Your mama must be one of them Housewives.
Joe [after Hattie pops up in a clown costume and Madea hits her] You all right, Hattie?
Hattie Hell, no, I ain't all right! She just punched me like a damn dude!
Madea You lucky I didn't *shoot* your ass!
Prisoner 1 So you killed that girl and now you're crying.
Jonathan [hysterical] We didn't kill anybody, I swear!
Prisoner 1 There's a dead body in the house, you on this bus with us.
Madea [Tiffany and her friends are being held for Aday's murder] This is what your daddy was trying to tell you, this is what I was trying to make you understand, little girl. Your parents ain't lame because they say 'don't sneak out, don't text and drive', all that stuff is bad and you get people killed.
Jonathan [about Madea] She's not going to call the cops, is she?
Tiffany No, she has a lot of warrants. She's crazy but not *that* crazy.
Aunt Bam Madea, what is a Ho-01K?
Madea That's for hoes. That's for all those women that never ever could pay taxes because they got their money illegally, so you put it all to the side. It's not a 401K, it's a Ho-01K. That's what I got from back in the day when I was stripping.
Kid 2 [comes up to Madea and Bam] Trick or treat!
Madea I'm a trick, she's a treat, now get the hell on.
Madea Do you know what I had to do when I was little to get candy?
Aunt Bam What'd you have to do, Madea?
Madea I had to give up candy to *get* candy, that's what I had to do.
Aday I want to go home.
Dino Me too, home run, I'm talking 5th base.
Aday [horrified] Is there even a 5th base? What's that?
Dino Why're you freaking out?
Aday I'm not, what do you mean?
Dino We get weird on each other.
Aday I'm only 17.
Dino Y-you're 17?
Aday Yes.
Dino Years old?
Aday Yes.
Dino In human years?
Aday Yes.
Dino [pause, high-pitched scream, runs out of the room] This girl is 17! 17 years old!
Quinton [busts in on Jonathan and Tiffany] Stop, man, stop!
Dino Pull the ripcord!
Jonathan What the hell? Doesn't anybody knock?
Brian Listen, we have never spanked our children, ever. We didn't do that, we weren't those kinds of parents.
Hattie Well that's the problem right there.
Aunt Bam That's right.
Madea That's right, that's right. Whoop her. Baby, let me tell you something, I'm not telling you to go up there and abuse no child, even though I got a hammer in my purse, I'm just kidding about the hammer.
[to Hattie]
Madea No I'm not.
[to Brian]
Madea But listen, what I'm trying to get you to understand is very very simple, son. Hear me clearly. A little love tap never hurt nobody.
Police Officer #1 We got a call from this house about an underaged girl at a frat party?
Aunt Bam Uh...
[Jamaican accent]
Aunt Bam No Englese, I'm... from Jamaica.
Police Officer #1 They speak English in Jamaica.
Aunt Bam Well then I'm from Me-hi-co!
Police Officer #1 Como usta usted?
Aunt Bam Well then I'm from China.
[Cop responds in Chinese]
Aunt Bam Ah! You speaking in tongues?
Police Officer #1 I went to college.
Aunt Bam And I love Jesus. Yes, I do, too.
Police Officer #1 We all do too.
Aunt Bam Amen.
Tiffany That was so wrong!
Aday I know... but at least I'm alive.
Tiffany [hugs her] I'm sorry.
Prisoner 3 [looks out bus window] There's my mama and my daddy... my mama, my daddy, and my sister? My sister?
[stands up]
Prisoner 3 You killed my sister!
Quinton No, no, no! They're black, they're not even related to you!
Madea I was reading.
Hattie Hattie, Aunt Bam: Reading what?
Madea I was trying to read the Bible.
Aunt Bam Madea, where is the Bible?
Madea It's on the table of my heart.
Jonathan My name's Jonathan, El Presidente of this here fraterni-tay.
Horse My name's Ronaldo, but my friends call me Horse.
Madea [hears shallow breathing behind her] What's that breathing?
Hattie It's that cloooooown, Ma!
Aunt Bam [takes a card out of her blouse] I got a prescription!
Brian [answers door] Madea, hey!
Madea [steps in] Hey, there, how you doing, baby? Good to see you.
Brian Shh, I'll tell you about it when you go in...
[sees Joe behind her]
Brian You brought my daddy?
Joe [entering house] What up, bitch?
Brian Daddy, don't use that language in this house!
Madea I ain't scared of nothing, I ain't scared of nothing.
[opens door to the attic, slowly goes up]
Madea I've never been scared of anything. I've been big all my life, I *had* to be brave. All my life I had to fight. I just ain't ever planned on fighting in Brian's house.
Hattie I saw a clown, Ma!
Madea You saw a clown? What'd it look like?
Hattie A filthy-looking clown! A crazy-looking clown!
Madea [nervously] I saw one too!
Alice [Madea's making ghastly noises] The Lord's working on her.
Madea No, that's not the Lord, that's these words tryin' come up
[makes horrible bodily noises, near panic]
Madea Don't cuss, Madea, you in a church, don't cuss, Madea... bind you, cussing demon! Cussing demon, I bind you!
Madea Boy, I remember them teenage years.
[takes out hammer]
Madea You got to *drop* the hammer!
Hattie Mm-hmm.
Madea Drop the hammer on them. Them teenage years, hell. I'm telling ya, I keeps me a hammer.
Hattie Hey, Brian!
Brian Hello, Miss Hattie, how you doing?
Hattie Hey, gimme a hug, Brian!
Brian [laughs nervously] Oh, no, no, no, I'll pass on that. I'll pass on that.
Hattie Why?
Aunt Bam You know why. Every time you hug up on him, you thrust your pelvis into his.
Hattie What? He a grown-ass man, he can take it.
Brian I don't *want* to take it, Miss Hattie.
Hattie You can take it if you want it, Brian.
Brian I don't want it.
Brian Daddy, you shouldn't have pushed me off that roof, that's all I'm gonna say. You shouldn't have pushed me off that roof.
Joe Again, did you die? Nigga?
Brian How many times I have to tell you? Stop using that word. That is a *horrible* word. I don't understand why you keep using that word! Stop saying it, it's horrible, it's awful! All these people use it in the music, all these kids are in the club saying it. STOP saying that word!
Joe Bitch ass.
Tiffany [to Madea and the others] Okay well I'm tired of talking to you old people, so I'm going back upstairs.
Aday [to Madea] Nice to meet you.
[follows Tiffany]
Joe There's something inside me that want to go grab that girl and slap the shit out of her, but I'm not gonna do it.
Tiffany No, it's a card, it says 'Death'!
[ominous whisper]
Tiffany Oh no.
Madea Ain't no 'oh no', I'ma tell you right now, y'all children don't understand. Let me make this perfectly clear to you, honey. You don't be playing around, keep playing with the devil, he gonna show up.
Madea [to Tiffany] I tell you, don't be playing with me, little girl. That's what you gonna look like, just like that damn skeleton on that card.
[poses]
Madea Doing a pirouette.
Tiffany You don't understand, this card is from Mr. Wilson, the man who *died* in this house on Halloween. He killed his entire family and put all of their bodies in the attic, and it's said that every Halloween, he comes back to take a life, and the only place he doesn't go in this house are the bedrooms, because that's where the priests used to sleep when this house was a monastery.
Tiffany Hold this, when I give the signal, press it.
Aday Is this a bomb?
Tiffany No it's not a bomb! It controls the lights.
Aday Oh!
[exhales]
Aday Thank God. I thought we were blowing up old people tonight. I'm trying to *make* it to Heaven, Tiffany.
Madea I'm going there and burn that frat house down.
Reverend But you just got saved, Miss Madea!
Madea Sometimes getting saved is like a bad perm, Reverend.
[deep manly voice]
Madea IT JUST DON'T TAKE!
[entire church looks on in shock]
Aday [about Rain and Leah] The only reason they're popular is because they wear those baby shirts that show off what the Good Lord gave them, how come they have to set the trends?
Tiffany Okay, first of all, those 'baby shirts' are called crop tops.
Alice [in church] You can't smoke in here, Miss Madea.
Madea [takes cigarette out of her mouth] Okay, but didn't Moses have a burning bush?
Aunt Bam These children today...
Madea No, it ain't the children, baby, it's the parents. It's the *damn* parents, the parents I don't understand.
Joe That's what it is right there.
Madea If the parents were getting in charge of the children here, we wouldn't be having all these issues.
Aunt Bam I was so worried at my house, you know I'm scared of everything. Scared. Of. Everything. And this Halloween stuff just give me the creeps.
Madea She don't like, she don't like Haller-ween.
Aunt Bam Mm-mm. Don't like it at all, it just give me the creeps. But now I'm all right, 'cause we all here together
Madea All together.
Aunt Bam That's right.
Madea Together.
Tiffany Look what I brought home from school.
Joe What the hell's that?
Tiffany It's a ghost board, Grandpa.
Joe Get that, get that the hell on out of here.
Aunt Bam No ma'am, uh-uh, get that devilment out of here.
Tiffany No, it's fun. It's how you communicate with the dead.
Madea You heard her, get it on out of here, honey. We don't play with stuff like that. Get that up out of here.
Tiffany No, it's fun.
Madea I'ma tell you right now, if you open it, that's what you're gonna be. Dead! You gonna be on the other side, honey. We don't play with stuff like that.
Tiffany The ghosts come out at midnight.
Aunt Bam Okay.
[stands up]
Aunt Bam I'm out of here.
Tiffany I'm telling you, I'm going to bed, because after 10, strange things start happening, *strange* things.
