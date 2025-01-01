Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
You're Ugly Too
You're Ugly Too Movie Quotes
You're Ugly Too Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Will
You know I Iove you, don't you? I know I've never said anything about it, but... I mean, you know that, don't you?
Stacey
Is that you or the beer talking?
Will
Actually, that was me talking to the beer.
[smiles]
Stacey
[amused]
Eejit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will
Did you ever think that once you found out how babies are made that maybe everything goes downhill after that?
Emilie
[chuckles]
Will
What? You know what I mean. That feeling you had when you were a kid. Just weightlessness, you know - it's gone forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emilie
There is an old Romanian saying - 'A cow between two bales of hay will go hungry'.
Will
I don't think I understand.
Emilie
If a cow is the same distance away from both bales of hay, it cannot make a rational decision to choose one over the other. So... it dies of hunger.
Will
I still don't think I understand. Am I supposed to be the cow?
Emilie
You're one of the bales of hay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Will
I don't know what I'm going to do with you. Really.
Stacey
Why do anything?
Will
Well, something has to be done.
Stacey
I'm perfect the way I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stacey
Isn't it true you're only taking care of me to keep you out of prison?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emilie
Can I ask you a question? Why was Will in prison?
Stacey
I... can't say. It's private.
Emilie
You don't know either, do you?
Stacey
No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stacey
Where were you last night?
Will
Out.
Stacey
Out with who?
Will
Just out with friends.
Stacey
You don't have any friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stacey
There's a few grey hairs there that we'll have to get rid of.
Will
You've got a big mouth.
Stacey
I'd rather have a big mouth than be going grey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emilie
So, you don't have to answer this if you don't want to, but... they released you from prison to look after Stacey?
Will
Yeah, they um... gave me something called temporary compassionate leave so I can look after her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will
Do you think I came down in the last shower, do ya?
Stacey
Not with those wrinkles you didn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will
I think the cooker is broken.
Stacey
What do you need it for?
Will
To cook the salmon.
Stacey
Wrap it in cling film and put it in the dishwasher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stacey
What's the French for 'douche bag'?
Emilie
I think that's mostly French already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Aidan Gillen
Lauren Kinsella
Erika Sainte
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree