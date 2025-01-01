Menu
Kinoafisha Films You're Ugly Too You're Ugly Too Movie Quotes

You're Ugly Too Movie Quotes

Will You know I Iove you, don't you? I know I've never said anything about it, but... I mean, you know that, don't you?
Stacey Is that you or the beer talking?
Will Actually, that was me talking to the beer.
[smiles]
Stacey [amused] Eejit!
Will Did you ever think that once you found out how babies are made that maybe everything goes downhill after that?
Emilie [chuckles]
Will What? You know what I mean. That feeling you had when you were a kid. Just weightlessness, you know - it's gone forever.
Emilie There is an old Romanian saying - 'A cow between two bales of hay will go hungry'.
Will I don't think I understand.
Emilie If a cow is the same distance away from both bales of hay, it cannot make a rational decision to choose one over the other. So... it dies of hunger.
Will I still don't think I understand. Am I supposed to be the cow?
Emilie You're one of the bales of hay.
[Last lines]
Will I don't know what I'm going to do with you. Really.
Stacey Why do anything?
Will Well, something has to be done.
Stacey I'm perfect the way I am.
Stacey Isn't it true you're only taking care of me to keep you out of prison?
Emilie Can I ask you a question? Why was Will in prison?
Stacey I... can't say. It's private.
Emilie You don't know either, do you?
Stacey No.
Stacey Where were you last night?
Will Out.
Stacey Out with who?
Will Just out with friends.
Stacey You don't have any friends.
Stacey There's a few grey hairs there that we'll have to get rid of.
Will You've got a big mouth.
Stacey I'd rather have a big mouth than be going grey.
Emilie So, you don't have to answer this if you don't want to, but... they released you from prison to look after Stacey?
Will Yeah, they um... gave me something called temporary compassionate leave so I can look after her.
Will Do you think I came down in the last shower, do ya?
Stacey Not with those wrinkles you didn't.
Will I think the cooker is broken.
Stacey What do you need it for?
Will To cook the salmon.
Stacey Wrap it in cling film and put it in the dishwasher.
Stacey What's the French for 'douche bag'?
Emilie I think that's mostly French already.
