The Trust Movie Quotes

Jim's Father [answers door, sees David in uniform] Jesus Christ.
[David looks down at his clothes, confused]
Jim's Father Jimmy, it's your friend!
[Jim starts to exit]
Jim's Father Where the hell are you going at this hour?
Jim Stone Official police business, Dad.
Jim's Father Who's the cop?
Jim Stone I am, Dad - we both are.
Records Clerk You just reached for my phone in a suspicious manner.
David Waters No, I didn't.
Records Clerk [ignores] That would suggest you're hear under the auspices of illegal activity.
David Waters I think that guy has a friend with deep pockets.
Jim Stone That's very deep. Very deep.
David Waters [notices nearby customer] I think that guy's getting a handjob. He's still eating so it's hard to tell.
[repeated line]
Russian Roulette Detective Tell you what, I'll flip you for it.
Mechanic [indicating jumbo-sized tractor] He wants this thing for his son?
Jim Stone Son-in-law.
Mechanic Well, okay, that's quite the gesture.
David Waters [sees Jim smother a lemon wedge with tabasco sauce] What's that for?
Jim Stone Have you ever tried it?
David Waters I can't say that I have.
Jim Stone Well, you take this one, and I'll take the other.
[grabs other lemon wedge smothers with tabasco]
David Waters What are we, in the sixth grade? I'm not going to eat this.
[Jim downs lemon wedge]
Jim Stone [indicating bail statement for $200,000 cash] What do you think?
Jim's Father Well, I think there's a lot more to making a cop than just paper.
Jim Stone Yes, but I just thought it was unusual.
Jim's Father It is.
[silence]
Jim's Father You know, a good cop is going to look at it and know exactly what to do.
Records Clerk I'm going to call the sheriff.
David Waters I'll give you $100.
Records Clerk Okay.
David Waters [stunned silence] O-okay.
[hands her wad of cash]
David Waters You know, you're lucky this investigation is so well funded.
[Clerk looks unamused]
Jim Stone [looks inside cylinder] This is full of cocaine.
Mechanic [laughs] Yeah, I know.
Jim Stone This needs to be submitted as evidence.
Mechanic [smile fades] Yes, right, absolutely, sorry.
Jim Stone You're a positive thinker, and I respect you. And I fucking dig you.
Captain Harris [reviewing Jim's mobile unit proposal] This is, uh, expensive. Look, Jim, I don't know what I can do about this. You're going to have to talk to the commander.
Jim Stone But, I did, and he told me I need to speak with you.
Captain Harris [dubious] Right. You know, you really should just talk to the commander about it.
Jim Stone [pause] Yes, sir. Absolutely, sir.
