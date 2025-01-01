Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Trust
The Trust Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Jim's Father
[answers door, sees David in uniform]
Jesus Christ.
[David looks down at his clothes, confused]
Jim's Father
Jimmy, it's your friend!
[Jim starts to exit]
Jim's Father
Where the hell are you going at this hour?
Jim Stone
Official police business, Dad.
Jim's Father
Who's the cop?
Jim Stone
I am, Dad - we both are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Records Clerk
You just reached for my phone in a suspicious manner.
David Waters
No, I didn't.
Records Clerk
[ignores]
That would suggest you're hear under the auspices of illegal activity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Waters
I think that guy has a friend with deep pockets.
Jim Stone
That's very deep. Very deep.
David Waters
[notices nearby customer]
I think that guy's getting a handjob. He's still eating so it's hard to tell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Russian Roulette Detective
Tell you what, I'll flip you for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mechanic
[indicating jumbo-sized tractor]
He wants this thing for his son?
Jim Stone
Son-in-law.
Mechanic
Well, okay, that's quite the gesture.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Waters
[sees Jim smother a lemon wedge with tabasco sauce]
What's that for?
Jim Stone
Have you ever tried it?
David Waters
I can't say that I have.
Jim Stone
Well, you take this one, and I'll take the other.
[grabs other lemon wedge smothers with tabasco]
David Waters
What are we, in the sixth grade? I'm not going to eat this.
[Jim downs lemon wedge]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Stone
[indicating bail statement for $200,000 cash]
What do you think?
Jim's Father
Well, I think there's a lot more to making a cop than just paper.
Jim Stone
Yes, but I just thought it was unusual.
Jim's Father
It is.
[silence]
Jim's Father
You know, a good cop is going to look at it and know exactly what to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Records Clerk
I'm going to call the sheriff.
David Waters
I'll give you $100.
Records Clerk
Okay.
David Waters
[stunned silence]
O-okay.
[hands her wad of cash]
David Waters
You know, you're lucky this investigation is so well funded.
[Clerk looks unamused]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Stone
[looks inside cylinder]
This is full of cocaine.
Mechanic
[laughs]
Yeah, I know.
Jim Stone
This needs to be submitted as evidence.
Mechanic
[smile fades]
Yes, right, absolutely, sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Stone
You're a positive thinker, and I respect you. And I fucking dig you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Harris
[reviewing Jim's mobile unit proposal]
This is, uh, expensive. Look, Jim, I don't know what I can do about this. You're going to have to talk to the commander.
Jim Stone
But, I did, and he told me I need to speak with you.
Captain Harris
[dubious]
Right. You know, you really should just talk to the commander about it.
Jim Stone
[pause]
Yes, sir. Absolutely, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
