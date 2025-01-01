Colonel [Faversham has presented himself in the Colonel's office] Well, Faversham?

Harry Faversham [handing him an envelope] I want you to accept this, sir.

Colonel [glances at it but doesn't open it] What is it?

Harry Faversham I am resigning my commission.

Colonel [shocked] "Resigning your commission"? What do you mean?

Harry Faversham I mean just that, sir.

Colonel I don't understand you, Faversham.

Harry Faversham I should have taken this action months ago. I only accepted a commission for my father's sake. Because all his family have been soldiers. But when he died, my duty towards him was done.

Colonel [taken aback] Your duty towards *him*? Have you no duty towards your country?

Harry Faversham [stands still looking at the Colonel, but says nothing]

Colonel Oh, go lie down in a dark room, my boy! You'll be all right in the morning.

Harry Faversham I've made up my mind, sir.

Colonel Faversham, if you do this, you'll regret it for the rest of your life.

Harry Faversham I'm sorry, sir. I've made up my mind.

Colonel [angrily pounds his desk] You're deliberately shirking your duty! I refuse to accept your resignation!

Harry Faversham I am within my rights to resign, sir. You *cannot* refuse.

Colonel [sternly] I never thought I should live to see a Faversham play the coward.

Harry Faversham [after a pregnant pause] May I go, sir?

Colonel Yes... Go.