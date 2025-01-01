Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Four Feathers The Four Feathers Movie Quotes

Harry Faversham In England, the white feather is the mark of a coward.
Dr. Harraz Ah, I see. Then why worry? Be a coward and be happy.
Harry Faversham No, Doctor. I have been a coward, and I wasn't happy.
General Faversham There's no place in England for a coward.
Harry Faversham The man who tries to cheat his fate is more than a coward, he's a fool as well.
Dr. Sutton Many a man is haunted by some fear.
Harry Faversham With me it was more than fear. My father despised me. He believed me to be a coward. His belief turned fear into reality.
Harry Faversham I am a coward, Doctor. If I'd been anything but a soldier I might have lived my whole life and concealed it. But to be a soldier *and* a coward is to be an impostor, a menace to the men whose lives are in your hands.
General Burroughs Crimea, by Jove. War was war in those days, and men were men. No room for weaklings. Balaclava for instance. Here, you fellows remember the positions. Now, here, these nuts were the Russians - guns, guns, guns. On the right, the British infantry - the thin red line. There was the commander-in-chief and here was I, at the head of the old 68th. The right was impossible, the left was blocked, behind us was the commander-in-chief. I realised the position in a flash. I said, "The 68th will move forward." Immediately one of my subalterns came to me, shaking. Absolutely shaking. I said, "What's wrong Carruthers?" "I'm afraid to face those guns, sir". I said, "Would you rather face me?" Hmm. He took one look at my face and off he went. Ten minutes later he was shot to pieces at the head of his men, as a soldier should be, eh?
Ethne Burroughs Some people are born free. They can do as they like without concern for consequences. But you were not born free, Harry, and nor was I. We were born into a tradition, a code which we must obey even if we do not believe. And we must obey it, Harry, because the pride and happiness of everyone surrounding us depends upon our obedience.
Harry Faversham I quite understand. There should be four feathers here.
General Faversham [to his old friend, Dr. Sutton] I don't mind telling you, Doctor, I'm worried about him. I can't understand the boy. I send him to the best army school in England, spend half me time telling him about his famous ancestors, and what do you think? I found him this morning reading a poetry book! Shelley, of all people. So I want you to help me lick this boy into shape - make him hard.
Harry Faversham [telling Ethne he has resigned his commission] We've discussed it so often. The futility of this idiotic Egyptian adventure. The madness of it all. The ghastly waste of time that we can never have again.
Harry Faversham [continuing to explain to Ethne his reason for resigning] I believe in our happiness. I believe in the work to be done here to save an estate that's near to ruin. To save all those people who've been neglected by my family because they preferred glory in India. Glory in China. Glory in Africa.
Dr. Sutton You tell me you left the Army because your duty to your home was greater than your duty toward a crowd of African peasants. Well, there's nothing dishonorable in that, Harry. If that's all, if that's the whole truth, then these feathers are an insult to be treated with the contempt they deserve.
General Faversham First time for a hundred years there hasn't been a Faversham in the army and look at the mess they make! I'm too old, the boy's too young.
Colonel [Faversham has presented himself in the Colonel's office] Well, Faversham?
Harry Faversham [handing him an envelope] I want you to accept this, sir.
Colonel [glances at it but doesn't open it] What is it?
Harry Faversham I am resigning my commission.
Colonel [shocked] "Resigning your commission"? What do you mean?
Harry Faversham I mean just that, sir.
Colonel I don't understand you, Faversham.
Harry Faversham I should have taken this action months ago. I only accepted a commission for my father's sake. Because all his family have been soldiers. But when he died, my duty towards him was done.
Colonel [taken aback] Your duty towards *him*? Have you no duty towards your country?
Harry Faversham [stands still looking at the Colonel, but says nothing]
Colonel Oh, go lie down in a dark room, my boy! You'll be all right in the morning.
Harry Faversham I've made up my mind, sir.
Colonel Faversham, if you do this, you'll regret it for the rest of your life.
Harry Faversham I'm sorry, sir. I've made up my mind.
Colonel [angrily pounds his desk] You're deliberately shirking your duty! I refuse to accept your resignation!
Harry Faversham I am within my rights to resign, sir. You *cannot* refuse.
Colonel [sternly] I never thought I should live to see a Faversham play the coward.
Harry Faversham [after a pregnant pause] May I go, sir?
Colonel Yes... Go.
[Faversham gives a brisk salute, does an about face, leaves the room]
[last lines]
Harry Faversham Ethne, your feather.
General Burroughs [At dinner, also Harry Fabersham's birthday] Do you remember Wilmington?
General Faversham Wilmington?
General Burroughs Fine old service family. Father killed at Inkerman, grandfather blown up under Nelson, and an uncle scalped by Indians. Oh, splendid record, splendid!
[Murmur of approval from guests]
General Faversham What happened?
General Burroughs Well, the general ordered him to gallop through the lines with a message. Paralyzed with funk... couldn't move. General sends his adjutant... killed before he'd gone fifty yards. Sends his ADC... head blown off. Then he went through with the message himself... lost his arm. Ruined his cricket!
General Faversham Oh yes, I remember now. He disgraced his family.
[Speaking coldly, glaring at his son, Harry]
General Faversham His father disowned him. Hung about for a year or two then blew his brains out.
Dr. Sutton Ah! He had the courage to blow his brains out!
General Faversham Courage? Ha! The last part of decency, that's all.
[Speaking coldly, glaring at his son, Harry]
General Faversham There's no place in England for a coward.
