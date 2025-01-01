Mr. McMahon Alright, here's how this works. Don't panic, work as a team, and keep an eye out on each other. And we'll all make it through this.

Hunter Here we go, Tank. This is your last test. Mr. McMahon thinks you're a yellow-bellied coward.

Tank 'The Shredder' Evans But I told him...

Hunter What?

Tank 'The Shredder' Evans You were the real deal.

Hunter Don't let me down, Tank. Or we'll all die.