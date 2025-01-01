Menu
Surf's Up 2: WaveMania Movie Quotes

Mr. McMahon I just wish you could milk a fish.
[we go inside his mind and see him doing this]
Cody Maverick Undertaker, quick, give me a boost!
[Undertaker throws him at a palm tree]
Cody Maverick Agh!
[Coconuts from the tree fall on him]
Mr. McMahon [laughing] You're afraid of heights?
Mr. McMahon Alright, here's how this works. Don't panic, work as a team, and keep an eye out on each other. And we'll all make it through this.
Tank 'The Shredder' Evans Whoa!
Hunter Here we go, Tank. This is your last test. Mr. McMahon thinks you're a yellow-bellied coward.
Tank 'The Shredder' Evans But I told him...
Hunter What?
Tank 'The Shredder' Evans You were the real deal.
Hunter Don't let me down, Tank. Or we'll all die.
Tank 'The Shredder' Evans Do not...
Mr. McMahon I repeat, do not go rogue out there. We're all counting on each other. Got it?
Mr. McMahon Come on, guys. We've got a lot of ground to cover. Remember what we talked about last night. After all, this journey isn't just about getting to the Trenches. One of you will be replacing me on the Hang 5. Those are some big shoes to fill, so show me you've got big feet.
[raises his foot and wiggles his toes]
Chicken Joe Cock-a-doodle-dude!
Mr. McMahon We'll be there in four, three, two...
[a lobster grabs his head]
Mr. McMahon Oh! Oh!
J.C. I bet you can't get past me.
Mr. McMahon This is the moment we've been waiting for!
Paige Whoa, this is amazing!
Mr. McMahon [laughing] Let's ride!
Mr. McMahon My friends, we finally made it. Behold, the Trenches.
Mr. McMahon I told you from the start this kid's trouble. He almost got the chicken killed. That would have been on you, J.C.
J.C. Cody's not like that, Mr. McMahon. He just got carried away competing with Tank. That guy's been acting like a jerk the whole time.
Mr. McMahon I wanted to know how Cody deals with problems since you thought he was special. And now I know. We're a team, J.C. That kid doesn't care about anything other than winning. And he doesn't give two sand crabs about who gets in his way. Maybe that's what you saw in him back at Pen Gu. Have you thought about that?
Cody Maverick [Walks on sand] Dude, what is this?
Undertaker [Eats some sand] The taste... of death! This is crushed whale bones... I should move here!
