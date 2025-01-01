Mr. McMahonI repeat, do not go rogue out there. We're all counting on each other. Got it?
Mr. McMahonCome on, guys. We've got a lot of ground to cover. Remember what we talked about last night. After all, this journey isn't just about getting to the Trenches. One of you will be replacing me on the Hang 5. Those are some big shoes to fill, so show me you've got big feet.
Mr. McMahonThis is the moment we've been waiting for!
PaigeWhoa, this is amazing!
Mr. McMahon[laughing]Let's ride!
Mr. McMahonMy friends, we finally made it. Behold, the Trenches.
Mr. McMahonI told you from the start this kid's trouble. He almost got the chicken killed. That would have been on you, J.C.
J.C.Cody's not like that, Mr. McMahon. He just got carried away competing with Tank. That guy's been acting like a jerk the whole time.
Mr. McMahonI wanted to know how Cody deals with problems since you thought he was special. And now I know. We're a team, J.C. That kid doesn't care about anything other than winning. And he doesn't give two sand crabs about who gets in his way. Maybe that's what you saw in him back at Pen Gu. Have you thought about that?