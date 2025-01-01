Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Devil's Candy The Devil's Candy Movie Quotes

The Devil's Candy Movie Quotes

Preacher We've come to the place where we joke about the idea of the devil. With the horns, and the tail and all that. But that is Satan's lie to distract us from the reality of who he is. He's no mask in a Halloween store, he's not what you see in the movies. He is an active, violent, anti-God personal reality. And as much as we refuse to admit it, he lives through us. He uses us to carry out his unspeakable deeds. For we are his pawns, we are his demons on Earth. We satiate his hunger. If you have the slightest bit of greed in your heart, he will turn it into an avalanch. He will slither into your soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zooey Hellman [about a painting] That's the thing for the bank?
Jesse Hellman Yeah. Yeah, that's the comission.
Zooey Hellman Butterflies? *So* not metal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zooey Hellman Oh, my God! Dad! I said I wanted a flying V and he's given me his! And a Marshall, dad, he's given me his Marshall... Dad! I can keep 'em right? Please! Please!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more