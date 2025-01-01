Menu
Kinoafisha Films Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Quotes

Bumblebee [clip from "A Few Good Men"] You can't handle the truth!
Optimus Prime I do not want you going to that drive-in theater any more.
Elena Wallace [under attack by Scourge and his minions] Stop following me.
Noah Diaz I'm not following you. I'm just escaping in the same direction.
Optimus Primal Maximals, MAXIMIZE!
[Optimus Primal attacks Noah]
Mirage Yo Donkey Kong, stay away from my friends!
[points a blaster at Primal]
Noah Diaz Mirage!
Mirage [to Noah] Don't worry, your boy's got this!
[Cheetor pounces on Mirage]
Mirage [High pitched scream] Stranger danger! Stranger danger!
Scourge I enjoy that look of confusion... when an inferior being meets a higher power.
Kris Diaz You know this thing?
Noah Diaz Yeah. We're just... work friends.
Mirage "Work friends"? You've been inside me!
Unicron Don't, Prime. I can give you everything you want.
Optimus Prime Then DIE!
[last lines]
Optimus Prime I am Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. We have lost the Transwarp Key, and with it, our ability to go home. But we have gained an ally in our battle against the forces of evil. Forces too powerful for any of us to defeat on our own... but together, we might just have a chance.
Bumblebee I have come here to kick ass.
[From the trailer]
Optimus Primal Of all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this.
Optimus Prime Let them come!
[first lines]
Optimus Primal There's a legend that precedes the dawn of our civilization: a vile god so large, so powerful, that it consumes entire planets as fuel. Few believed such a thing could be true... until the day we saw Unicron with our own eyes. But he didn't just come for our planet. He wanted our greatest technology, the Transwarp Key. And he sent his most powerful henchman, Scourge.
Scourge In the end, everything you cared for will be consumed.
Cheetor More enemies are landing! We won't be safe for long!
Airazor Do we have the Key?
Apelinq You must take it, keep it hidden! Secure it so it never falls into the hands of Unicron!
Optimus Primal But Apelinq, we can fight!
Apelinq No! Protecting the Transwarp Key is all that matters!
[hands the Key to Primal]
Apelinq Go! Use it to escape!
Airazor What will you do?
Apelinq I'll hold them off, buy you some time.
Optimus Primal Then I'm staying with you!
Apelinq This is my fight. Listen: if Unicron were to get the Key, it would open a portal in time and space, with no end to the worlds he could destroy! It is now your time to lead the Maximals, Optimus Primal.
Mirage Okay, so where is this t-tran, t-trun...
Arcee Transwarp Key?
Mirage Thank you.
Arcee It's in the new museum on Ellis Island.
Bumblebee Let's blow it up and get the hell out of Dodge.
Arcee No, we can't just go in blasting and steal it, Bee. The humans will hunt us down. What we need is a quiet way in.
Mirage [getting down from a scaffold, Noah makes a loud noise of clattering metal] Ooh, how about him?
Optimus Prime No.
Mirage What? Come on, man. He could slip in right through one of them little doors, grab the Key, leave a nice IOU, and peace out. He's perfect.
Noah Diaz What?
Optimus Prime No, it is a bad idea.
Noah Diaz I agree with Big Man. So, it's been real, y'all. But...
Mirage Uh, time-out.
Optimus Prime Mirage.
Mirage No, no, I know, I know. Just relax. Let me just talk to my guy real quick.
Optimus Prime [to Primal] Stand down!
Battletrap [Swinging his mace around] Someone give me a real fight!
Optimus Primal [Grabs Battletrap's mace] If it's a fight you want, you've got one!
Optimus Primal Maximals...
Optimus Prime Autobots...
Optimus Primal Optimus Primal, Optimus Prime: Roll Out!
Arcee Mirage, what have you done?
Optimus Prime You brought a human here?
Mirage Optimus! Hey! Looking good, man! Wait a second. Are those new rims?
Optimus Prime You were told to stay hidden.
Mirage Right, right. Crazy coincidence. When you called, all Optimus-like...
[imitating Prime]
Mirage "Autobots, roll out!" - this guy was already in the car. But he's cool, so it's cool. Cool?
Optimus Prime [picking Noah up] Not cool. Who are you, human?
Noah Diaz I'm nobody. I ain't even seen nothing. I'm not even seeing anything right now.
Optimus Prime Arcee.
Arcee [scanning him] Private Noah Diaz, U.S. Army. Multiple commendations. A wizard with electronics. Huh. He's a soldier.
Optimus Prime He does not look like a soldier.
Noah Diaz I mean, you looking pretty rough yourself.
Mirage [snickering] Sorry, sir.
Optimus Prime I will deal with your mistake later.
Optimus Prime I've had enough!
[cuts off both of Scourge's arms and strikes his blade through his head]
Optimus Prime Time to show you the real power of a Prime!
Optimus Prime [Optimus pulls Scourge's head off, killing him. Then grabs Bumblebee's insignia from his corpse] This belongs to a friend of mine!
Noah Diaz I'm just trying to collect this money and get your angry-ass boss off of Earth before he blows a gasket.
Mirage Don't take it personal. He just misses home. And I think he blames himself for us getting stuck here. Earth was supposed to be a pit stop, you know, a place for us to regroup and rejoin the war back home. Prime feels like it's his fault we've been stranded here, like he has to fix it all on his own.
Scourge [approaches Apelinq] So you are this planet's great warrior. Mmm. You have such a beautiful world filled with an abundance of life. Savory. My master grows hungry. Give me the Transwarp Key, and he will spare your home.
Apelinq We'd rather die than let him reach other planets.
Scourge So be it.
Noah Diaz So, y'all are robots that transform into cars, even though you're from way out in space. But now there's this key that opens a portal back to your home. Oh, and you know this because there's a beacon light in the sky that I can't see because I'm human.
Mirage You say that like it's weird.
Noah Diaz It's super weird.
Mirage You know what's weird? Marky Mark is leaving the Funky Bunch! I heard he's just gonna pursue acting now. That's crazy!
Noah Diaz What? How does that...
Mirage What a world.
Arcee [Optimus sits with what's left of Bumblebee] Do you think an Energon infusion could bring him back?
Optimus Prime Perhaps. If we could get him back to Cybertron. I never should have taken us so far from home.
Mirage [Drives away] Prime! What the hell are you doing?
Optimus Prime [Aiming at Scourge] I'm going to take back Scourge's key, and then... take off his head.
Scourge I love your fire, Prime... but you're going to die on this speck of dust!
Optimus Prime I can think of no better place to bury you!
Mirage Oh, great. The gang's here.
Noah Diaz There are more like you?
Mirage Like me? Nah. But be cool so they don't crush you.
Noah Diaz What?
Mirage Yeah, I'd put that pipe down if I were you.
Arcee All right, team, heads up. There's security up ahead.
Mirage Nice! This is gonna be fun, man.
Noah Diaz No, no, no. No, bro. You need to switch it up. I-I... you need to turn into a helicopter or a speedboat or something.
Mirage I got something way better than that.
[cut to the museum, where Noah pulls up to the gate in a garbage truck and security lets him in]
Noah Diaz Good call.
Noah Diaz [stealing a car] What am I doing?
Reek Well, the coast is clear out here, so whenever you wanna slide that thing on out, you good.
Noah Diaz I can't. I can't.
Reek Like you can't drive stick or something?
Noah Diaz No, it's just... I ain't no thief.
Reek Are you having an existential crisis now? The deadline for that was when I offered you Twizzlers.
Optimus Prime This is an emergency. Can you hear me, Mirage? Roll out!
Reek Hey, yo, who the hell was that?
Noah Diaz That's the radio, bro. This car is buggin'. I'm out.
Kris Diaz You think you're nobody but you're the strongest guy I know.
Scourge [facing down Noah] You think you can take me on alone?
Optimus Prime [lands beside Noah] He is not alone!
Nightbird [notices Bumblebee] You again.
[flies up]
Nightbird You should've stayed dead!
[attacks him]
Mirage [asking Noah for help to obtain the Transwarp Key] Yo, don't leave me with these tight-asses, bro. We make a great team.
Optimus Prime This is a waste of time.
Noah Diaz Look, I'm not breaking into a museum for some space robots.
Mirage But what about for friendship?
[seeing Noah isn't convinced]
Mirage Uh, uh... or, or, or what about for cash?
[Noah's interest piques]
Mirage Uh-huh. You help us get this key, so we can get off this rock - no offense. Love the neighborhood and all. - And then I let you sell me.
[transforming]
Mirage Lambo? Ferrari? Indy? Look, you get paid and then I'll split.
Noah Diaz So all I gotta do is walk in and out?
Mirage All you gotta do. We'll take care of the rest. Cross my spark and hope to die. Wow! That was corny when I said it out loud.
Noah Diaz What about the big man? Optimal, or whatever.
Mirage You let me worry about him. Cool?
Kris Diaz Hey, look. Superman went on a bunch of interviews before he got his job on the Daily Planet. But he never gave up.
Noah Diaz I'm not Superman, Kris. Life ain't a comic book.
Kris Diaz I'm just saying, you'll get the next one.
Noah Diaz Yo, there is no next one. No one's coming to save us. We're alone in this.
Unicron You let them slip away with the Transwarp Key. Scour the universe and find where the Maximals have gone. When you acquire the Key, use it to bring me to you.
Scourge Yes, my lord.
Unicron Once I have the Key, I alone will reign supreme.
Apelinq You're too late, Scourge. Your master will be trapped in this galaxy forever.
Scourge [seeing the Maximals' ship take off] No!
Airazor [on the ship, as Primal looks out the viewport] His sacrifice will be our oath. To preserve the Key, no matter the cost.
Reek There you go. Let that breath fill you up. In...
[inhaling]
Reek ...out.
Noah Diaz Please stop talking.
Reek Okay, all right, I get it, you don't like to chitchat back and forth. But I got something for you.
[he inserts a cassette tape into his car's tape player, which Noah can hear over his end of their two-way radio]
Noah Diaz You got a robbing mixtape?
Reek Uh, no. I got a liberating mixtape.
Kris Diaz Hey, robot.
Mirage Me? 'Sup?
Kris Diaz Watch out for my brother. Okay?
Mirage You got it, little man.
Kris Diaz Nah, I'm serious. If he gets hurt, I'm coming after you.
Mirage So, what kind of jet we taking to Peru? Or is it a plane? Either one's fine. I just need first class, okay? 'Cause I got long-ass legs.
Arcee Uh, well, he is a plane.
Mirage No. No, no. Don't... don't tell me we're flying on...
[seeing a C-119 Flying Boxcar cargo plane]
Mirage Oh, no.
Stratosphere [transforming as he lands] My lads! I am Stratosphere, lord of the skies!
Mirage Yeah, I'm walking to Peru.
Mirage Wu-Tang is in the building, baby!
Optimus Prime Way to be incognito.
Mirage Aw, come on, Prime. Smile a little bit. It won't hurt. Let me see that underbite.
Optimus Primal We have a small window before the portal opens large enough for Unicron to enter. The bridge is girded by a series of tunnels. They are too small for Maximals, but...
Cheetor But not for humans.
Optimus Primal If Noah and Elena reach the central antenna, they can use the code to shut it down, remove the Transwarp Key, and close the portal before Unicron enters our atmosphere.
Arcee But Scourge will be watching our every move. He'll do anything to stop us from getting the key.
Optimus Prime Then we bring the fight to him. Autobots and Maximals will charge the bridge together and lure Scourge onto the battlefield.
Noah Diaz While me and Elena sneak in through the back way.
Wheeljack It sounds like we're all going to die.
Optimus Prime If we are to die, then we will die fighting all as one.
Optimus Primal [at a Peruvian village] This is Amaru. He and his family are the last descendants of a tribe that has watched over us for hundreds of years. When we arrived, they shared our world with us. And together we protected its people and our secret.
Optimus Prime You allied with humans.
Optimus Primal We did.
Optimus Prime If you give us this key, tomorrow I will light the beacon and bring Scourge to us.
Optimus Primal The Maximals have already sacrificed one home to protect the universe. I won't risk losing another. As a leader, I know you understand.
Optimus Primal Airazor.
Airazor Primal. I thought you were lost. All of you.
Optimus Primal The others, are they...
Airazor I am all that is left. Prime, these are my fellow Maximals. Rhinox. Cheetor.
Cheetor Sorry about scaring you, brother.
Mirage Scared?
[scoffing]
Mirage Please. I'm not scared. That's just engine oil.
Airazor And our leader, Optimus Primal.
Optimus Prime Optimus Primal?
Optimus Primal Named after you, the legendary warrior of Cybertron.
Scourge Wait, wait. Didn't I kill you already?
Optimus Primal No! I'm the Maximal that's going to rip out your spark.
Scourge We'll see about that.
Noah Diaz At least the foot soldiers took the bait.
Elena Wallace Yeah, but Scourge didn't. He's guarding the key.
Mirage All right, this should lead to the bottom of the Transwarp control panel. Get the key, get the hell out of there.
Noah Diaz Wait, what are you gonna do?
Mirage I'm gonna go distract Scourge.
Noah Diaz No, you can't take on Scourge alone.
Mirage Relax. I'm Mirage, remember?
Noah Diaz Hey, back there you called me Sonic.
Mirage Yeah. Your little bro's got this thing about using real names over the airwaves, so...
Noah Diaz Wait, you've been talking to Kris?
Mirage Uh-huh.
[showing the walkie-talkie fused into his arm]
Mirage He gave me this to keep tabs on you, make sure I'm keeping my promise.
Noah Diaz [offering back the weapon Mirage gave him] Oh, here. Next time, include warning labels.
Mirage Nah, go ahead, keep it.
Noah Diaz I guess it does look better on me.
Mirage Just don't ask what part of my body it came from.
Optimus Primal [struggling with Airazor, who has been infected with dark matter by Scourge] Fight it, Airazor.
Airazor Remember our oath, Primal. No matter the cost.
Optimus Prime Autobots, Maximals, retreat to safety. I will destroy the key myself.
Arcee Prime! No!
Noah Diaz There's gotta be another way.
Optimus Prime Bee, protect them.
Optimus Primal Your sacrifice becomes our oath.
Optimus Prime Thank you, my friends.
Optimus Primal Your friend will find peace here.
Optimus Prime This is raw Energon.
Optimus Primal The valley is rich with it.
Optimus Prime Could this revive Bee?
Optimus Primal I'm sorry, but in this state, it is inert. It would take a great power to ignite it. Greater than anything we have here.
[Amaru says something in Peruvian]
Optimus Primal I see that you are surprised we entrust the key to them.
Optimus Prime Yes, I am.
Optimus Primal I've been amongst them a long time now. There is more to them than meets the eye. They are worth saving.
Agent Burke We know a lot about you, Mr. Diaz.
Noah Diaz Who are you? Like, the CIA or FBI or...
Agent Burke We are a secret government organization. Strictly off the books. We specialize in global threats. Planetary loss prevention, that kind of thing. We're in the middle of an ongoing war, and we'd love to have you join the fight. You and your whole team. You know, the big guys.
Noah Diaz No idea what you're talking about.
Agent Burke That's a good answer. All right. Either way, I want you to know, in lieu of the thanks of a grateful nation, we will be taking care of your brother Kris's healthcare. All of it. From now on, he will have 24/7 access to the greatest doctors in the world. And these are doctors who don't ask their patients about account balances.
Noah Diaz Are you serious?
Agent Burke You saved the world, kid. It's the least we can do.
Noah Diaz I don't know what to say.
Agent Burke We'll work on that.
[sliding a business card over]
Agent Burke Your brother's gonna be just fine. Oh. Kris was right, by the way.
[opening a secret entrance with a plaque on his wall]
Agent Burke No names over the airwaves. We could really use someone like you, Noah. Why don't you think about it?
Noah Diaz [picking the business card up] GI Joe?
Mirage [after a car chase with the NYPD] Whoo-hoo-hoo! That felt good! Get some oil pumping, you know? Damn! I've been cooped up forever, dude. I can't tell you how old it gets!
[imitating Prime]
Mirage "Mirage, stay hidden. Mirage, don't draw any attention to yourself. Mirage, 'Big' is just a movie. You'll never be a real boy." But that was fun, man. You're fun, dude.
[seeing Noah is freaked out]
Mirage Oh, right. This is probably a lot for you, huh?
Noah Diaz [picking up a piece of pipe to defend himself] Yo, back up.
Mirage Hey, whoa, whoa, whoa. What's with the aggression? I thought after the car chase, we were boys. Are you gonna hit me?
Noah Diaz Maybe.
Mirage It's like that?
[he aims a plasma gun on his arm, but Noah stands firm]
Mirage Hmm. Tough guy. I like that. I like it a lot.
Noah Diaz What are you? Some sort of possessed car or something?
Mirage Nah. That's not real, man. I'm an alien.
Noah Diaz Like... like E.T.?
Mirage E.T.? The little ugly guy in the basket? Look at this face! The name's Mirage.
[holding out his hand for a fist bump]
Mirage Come on. Give me a little, give me a little. Give me a little. Give a little tap. Give me a little tap.
[Noah fist-bumps]
Mirage There you go! Now we're friends!
Kris Diaz Yo, Sonic. Breakfast ready yet?
Noah Diaz I ain't your butler, Kris.
Kris Diaz Come on, man. No names over the airwaves. It's Tails.
Noah Diaz Oh, my bad, Kristopher Diaz from 974 Wilson Avenue, apartment 2-C, Brooklyn.
Kris Diaz No real names. They're listening.
Noah Diaz [going out to the kitchen, he realizes that eggs in a skillet are burning] Ain't no secret government agencies worried about us, Tails. Now get your behind out here while it's hot.
Breanna Diaz [coming in] At least they got that going for 'em. Here, I ironed this for you.
Noah Diaz I already ironed it. What...
Breanna Diaz Like you cooked those eggs?
Noah Diaz What you mean? They're just... seasoned.
Bumblebee [clip from "The Wizard of Oz"] Not so fast!
Arcee Okay, the energy surge we felt was in the 4,000 yottahertz range, which is undetectable to humans. I've reconstructed the source from the energy echoes.
Optimus Prime [seeing a hologram of the Transwarp Key] I cannot believe it. It exists and it is here.
Bumblebee [clip from "Spaceballs"] What the hell am I looking at?
Optimus Prime The Transwarp Key. It was thought to be lost thousands of years ago. It was once used to open space-time portals to Energon-rich planets throughout the universe.
Mirage You mean Energon-rich planets like...
Arcee Cybertron.
Optimus Prime After seven long years stranded on Earth, we've finally found a way home.
Optimus Prime [Noah prepares to destroy the Transwarp Key] I know you want to protect your people, but if you destroy that key, our home will be lost forever. We do not have to choose.
Elena Wallace What if we didn't destroy it? Maybe there's another way to... to save both our homes.
Noah Diaz Elena, I made a lot of mistakes in my life. This is different. I can't fail at this. I can't let my family down.
Elena Wallace You're just like him. You know that?
Noah Diaz Who?
Elena Wallace Optimus. I'm serious. He feels it, too.
Noah Diaz Feels what?
Elena Wallace Like a beast of burden just trying to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. You think he's some... some general barking orders, but when I look at him, all I see is a big brother trying to protect his family.
Optimus Prime Unicron.
Unicron You fought bravely. But this world is already mine.
Optimus Primal He is not the Optimus Prime I imagined.
Airazor Well, he has lost so much.
Optimus Primal Many more will perish if the key falls into the wrong hands.
Airazor If you had another chance to save our home, would you act any differently?
Elena Wallace That stonework is 17th century. What we're looking for is something much, much older.
Noah Diaz [she sees a stone marker on the ground] What is it?
Elena Wallace It's the same insignia on Airazor. But it's not lined up right. Wait, you see that? I think there's something under here.
[as she rotates the marker, they hear a rumbling of stone]
Elena Wallace There's another one.
Noah Diaz [re-aligning the markers] Now what?
Elena Wallace I thought it would've...
[the stone beneath their feet moves, revealing a secret entrance]
Noah Diaz That's some Indiana Jones-type shit.
Arcee Unicron, is he dead?
Optimus Primal Trapped, but not dead. Evil can never be vanquished completely. He could return.
Optimus Prime Let him come. United, we will destroy him once and for all.
Noah Diaz I am Noah Diaz. What is there to know about me? I was raised out in Brooklyn. I got a little bro who calls me Sonic. And if I gotta help save the universe in order to save the people I love, well, then that's what I'm gonna do.
Agent Burke Why don't you tell me about your strengths?
Noah Diaz In addition to my experience with electronics, I-I've also really been developing my team-building skills, too.
Agent Burke Is that so? Look, I'm gonna be honest with you. Résumé's a little thin.
Noah Diaz Yeah, well, I just recently had a job working internationally.
Agent Burke Oh, was that...
[giving Noah's résumé a glance]
Agent Burke No, I don't think it's on here.
Noah Diaz No, it-it was... it was a short-term contract.
Agent Burke Oh, well, that's cool. Why don't you tell me about that?
Noah Diaz It was in South America. So I got to work on my Spanish. My mom was real happy about that. You know what I'm saying? You know moms. She's just really... but while I was out there, honestly, man, it was really just like work, work, work, work, work, you know?
Agent Burke Ah, that's a shame, 'cause I heard the food is really good in Peru.
Noah Diaz Wait, I didn't... I didn't mention anything about Peru.
Agent Burke Well, that's where you were, right?
Noah Diaz No, I was...
Agent Burke Down in Cusco? With you and, uh, Elena and your, um, I don't know, call 'em friends?
Optimus Prime I will end you, Scourge! That... is a promise.
Bumblebee [announcing his arrival] I have come here to kick ass.
Noah Diaz Glad to have you back.
Optimus Prime Everyone, guard the bridge! Elena, shut it down!
Jillian [Elena comes across a statue of Airazor] It's pretty neat, right?
Elena Wallace Yes. Where is it from?
Jillian They just discovered it in Sudan. The boys say it's Horus, fifth millennia BC, Nubian?
Elena Wallace This symbol is definitely not hieroglyphic.
Jillian Well, if it's as exotic as it looks, I'm gonna get a feature in "Minerva".
Jillian Intern, I paged you three times. Why didn't you call me?
Elena Wallace Okay, well, I figured if I stopped to call, that would make me later.
Jillian The police are here. They busted an art auction. The owner claims that everything is authentic, but they want a second opinion.
Elena Wallace All right.
[cut to a row of items she's inspecting]
Elena Wallace The da Vinci sketch is legit. The painting's a copy. Real one is at the National Gallery in London. Roman vase. Valuable, but you are not gonna retire off of them. This Greek curse tablet, it would be expensive, but it's a fake.
Jillian How can you tell?
Elena Wallace See the spelling? Roman. Doesn't even show up in that era.
Elena Wallace So, I've been doing some research, and I don't think that the statue is Horus. As a matter of fact, I'm sure it's not. The boys dated it around 5000 BC, right?
Jillian Mm-hmm.
Elena Wallace But the Nubians, they never even had contact with the Egyptians until 600 years after that. The symbol's not hieroglyphic. I don't even think it's from that part of the world. I think it might be Aztec or Inca. It's not some Egyptian god. It's something else.
Optimus Prime [seeing the Transwarp portal] This cannot be. Calling all Autobots! Calling all Autobots!
Bumblebee [clip from "Die Hard"] Yippie-kay-yay, mother...
Arcee Prime, this is Arcee. I have a visual. What am I looking at?
Optimus Prime A way home.
Noah Diaz I think your boy back there is confused. He said our interview was canceled.
Bishop Because it is.
Noah Diaz Wait, why? On the phone, you said I was perfect for the job. You said this was just a formality.
Bishop It was until your old commanding officer called me back. Said you were brave, an expert comtech, but unreliable. Couldn't trust you. Your head was always somewhere else.
Noah Diaz Sir, I can explain all of that. I had some responsibilities at home. My brother, he's sick.
Bishop You had a responsibility to the United States Army.
Noah Diaz Mr. Bishop! Sir. I'm a hard worker, okay? I just... I just, I just really need a break.
Bishop Listen, I can't have someone like you mess up what I've built.
Noah Diaz Someone like me? You don't know anything about me!
Bishop I know you don't know how to be part of a team.
Breanna Diaz Are you sure you can take him?
Noah Diaz Yeah, uh, hospital's on the way. I got time.
Breanna Diaz And if that lady, that administrator, is there and she mentions a bill, just... tell her we're handling it.
Noah Diaz I will. And after today, I'll be able to help out more.
Breanna Diaz Good luck on the interview. Don't forget to laugh at all their jokes. White people love that shit.
Reek Hey, yo, Kris, what'd I tell you about letting your mans come out the crib looking like a whole square?
Kris Diaz Only so much I can do.
Noah Diaz Yeah, whatever, bro. Look. Here.
Reek [taking an electronic box] Ooh! My dawg! When you gonna let me put your skills to work and get you some real money?
Noah Diaz Yeah, says the dude who can't even afford cable.
Reek [sarcastically mimicking him] "Says the guy who..." I choose not to purchase cable. It's my own personal way to protest the vampiric nature of modern-day capitalism!
Optimus Prime [Scourge obtains both halves of the Transwarp Key] I am sorry, Noah.
Noah Diaz You were looking out for your own. I can't even be angry at you for that.
Optimus Prime On my home world, we believe that the battle with darkness will continue 'til all are one. I lost sight of that. You fought for yours as I fought for mine when we should have been fighting the darkness together.
Noah Diaz Well, I ain't done fighting yet.
Noah Diaz Look, that thing I told you I have to go do? It's for him and his crew.
Mirage We're trying to stop the end of the world.
Kris Diaz The world's ending?
Noah Diaz No!
Mirage Maybe. 60/40.
Noah Diaz You know I'm not gonna let that happen. But that's why I have to leave.
Kris Diaz I'll go get my things.
Mirage Tough kid.
Noah Diaz What? No. Whoa, whoa. Hold up. Hold up. You... you're not coming.
Kris Diaz Why? You need someone to watch your back.
Noah Diaz It's too dangerous, Kris. And I need you to stay here and take care of Mom.
Kris Diaz [understanding the implication] 'Cause you might not come back.
Noah Diaz [breaking into the museum, he bumps into Elena] I didn't think anyone was in here.
[seeing she's holding the Key]
Noah Diaz That's it.
Elena Wallace Who are you? Hmm?
Noah Diaz I'm, uh... the janitor.
Elena Wallace Security!
Noah Diaz No, no, no! You don't have to do that! It's not what it looks like.
Elena Wallace Well, it looks like you're trying to steal museum property.
Noah Diaz Okay, it's a little what it looks like.
Wheeljack [with a Hispanic accent] Sorry I'm late. I was taking in a harmonious moment between a serene butterfly and an unruffled caterpillar. Such tranquility.
Noah Diaz Yo-ho-ho. Oye, papo, where you from?
Wheeljack Cybertron.
Noah Diaz So where'd you get that accent?
Wheeljack Accent? What accent?
Noah Diaz You know what I'm saying? I'm just... I'm saying it's cool. I was about to be like, "Yo, mira papi, de donde eres?", pero I didn't want to assume that you speak Spanish, too, because, then... right?
Wheeljack Mmm. A little racist, hermano.
Wheeljack The coordinates you gave me correspond to an old church. Take a look.
Elena Wallace That's Santo Domingo. The Spanish built it on top of an old Inca temple.
Wheeljack Correcto. I picked up some residual energy readings around the courtyard, so I'm guessing the key's somewhere close by. But we may have some trouble getting there. Inti Raymi. It's a festival that shuts down the whole city.
Mirage Guess it's a night mission, then.
Optimus Prime No. Scourge could already be here. We must retrieve the other half before he does.
Noah Diaz Me and Elena will do it.
Elena Wallace Hmm?
Noah Diaz Y-Y'all would never make it two blocks.
Arcee There's human security all around the church. You'll never get through.
Noah Diaz Then we'll have to take a play out of your book. We'll hide in plain sight. We'll blend in with the parade.
Optimus Prime It is not a bad idea. We will keep an eye out for the Terrorcons. On first sign of trouble, we are going in.
Noah Diaz There's gotta be a way to stop this dude.
Optimus Primal It's too late. The Transwarp has already been activated. It has more energy than a supernova. Any interruption will ignite it like a bomb. The only way to stop this process is an access code installed long ago as a safeguard.
Mirage Okay, what's the code, then?
Optimus Primal The code was split along with the key. Sadly, the second half of that code died with Airazor.
Elena Wallace No, wait, wait. I-I got it. The one hiding her half of the key, it had markings in it just like the ones I found in the cave where you hid yours. Together, they must complete the access code.
Optimus Primal Hmm.
Noah Diaz So we got a chance now, right?
Optimus Primal A slim chance.
Optimus Prime That is all we need, if you will show us the way, Primal.
Scourge No one will remember this pathetic planet. And no one will remember you.
[he takes aim at Noah, but Mirage covers him and takes the hit]
Noah Diaz Mirage, what are you doing?
Mirage Keeping my promise.
Nightbird Autobots must be using their new pets to reach the temple.
Scourge Lovely. They're doing our work for us.
[setting one of his drones loose]
Scourge Go fetch.
Elena Wallace So, who are you?
Optimus Primal We Maximals are an advanced race dedicated to the expansion of life throughout the universe. We use the Transwarp Key to visit young worlds.
Elena Wallace The Nazca Lines, the Temple at Tikal... that was you guys, right?
Optimus Primal Not us. We cannot claim credit for human ingenuity.
Optimus Prime But you had the Key. Why stay on this world?
Optimus Primal When Unicron destroyed our world, we took an oath dedicated to the preservation of life, no matter the cost. And Earth has been a safe refuge.
Optimus Primal Airazor, I'm happy to see you, old friend. But bringing others here was not part of our plan. I fear you bring dark tidings.
Airazor Scourge has come to Earth.
Optimus Primal He's found us.
Airazor And he has half of the key. We must find the second piece before he does.
Elena Wallace But it wasn't in the cave.
Optimus Primal It was. But we moved it long ago to keep it safe.
Airazor Where is it now?
Optimus Prime I should have gotten the Key myself. I should've known better than to rely on humans.
Noah Diaz Yo, hold up. What, you blaming me? After you conveniently left out the part about a planet-eating monster?
Optimus Prime Because of you, Unicron will now use the key to consume every planet in the universe! Including my home world.
Airazor He doesn't have the Key. At least not all of it. We broke the Key into two pieces for safekeeping, then splintered and went into hiding. I do not know where the other half is. For all I know, I am the last of our kind.
Elena Wallace [remembering the symbols she saw on the hawk statue] It's in Peru.
Noah Diaz How do you know that?
Elena Wallace It's the symbols on the stone. They were only ever recorded in one other place in the world. The Inca Temple of the Sun in Cusco. It's one of the oldest buildings in the western hemisphere. I'm-I'm...
[showing Airazor her journal]
Elena Wallace I'm guessing that that can't be a coincidence.
Arcee If you can track those symbols to Peru, so can the Terrorcons. We need to get there before they do.
Optimus Prime And then kill Scourge and take his piece to complete the Key.
Scourge Awaken, my dark master.
Unicron Rise. My hunger is killing me. What have you found?
Scourge [showing him the Key] Salvation. The galaxy will once again be yours to feast on, my master.
Optimus Prime I do not like this plan.
Arcee Yeah, Mirage isn't really known for being quiet.
Optimus Prime At least Mirage is one of us. We should not be relying on a human.
Bumblebee [clip of Spock from "Star Trek IV"] They are my friends.
Optimus Prime I know one was good to you, Bee, but this is not our world. The humans will always protect what is theirs. We can only trust our own kind.
Scourge [obtaining the Transwarp Key and handily defeating the Autobots] Now to add a Prime to my collection.
[with a screech, Airazor flies overhead and breathes a trail of fire]
Scourge Maximals.
Nightbird Good. Maybe we'll get a real fight.
Scourge No. We got what we came for.
Noah Diaz You want to find this other key and deliver it to the guy that just kicked your asses.
Optimus Prime The Transwarp Key is our only way home.
Noah Diaz If this dude gets ahold of that thing, it's game over for Earth! Our families, everybody. I'm going.
Optimus Prime Out of the question.
Noah Diaz No offense, but I'm not trusting my home to a guy who couldn't even protect his. This is my planet. I'm going.
Airazor What about you?
Elena Wallace Me?
Airazor What is your name?
Elena Wallace Elena.
Airazor Elena, will you lead us to this temple?
Noah Diaz [she looks to him] Chance to stop the end of the world.
Arcee Actually, you'll be saving two worlds.
Optimus Prime [after Bumblebee is destroyed] This is my fault. It should have been me.
Airazor I'm sorry for your loss.
Mirage No offense, lady, but who are you again?
Airazor My name is Airazor. I am a Maximal. A warrior from both your past and future.
Mirage Oh, right. That... that tracks. Yeah.
Airazor We fled our home planet on the eve of its destruction. We sought refuge and hid here on Earth.
Elena Wallace Right. So you're a Maximal. Y'all are Autobots. What was those things that attacked us earlier?
Airazor Terrorcons. Servants of a dark, hungry god who feeds on entire worlds to sustain himself.
Optimus Prime Unicron.
Mirage So you're saying this thing Unicron eats planets to survive?
Airazor Yes. And he imbues his servants, like Scourge, with dark energy, which makes him all but invincible. He is entirely beholden to Unicron. Through his power, he possesses Scourge's soul.
Noah Diaz Yo, listen, um, I gotta... I gotta head out for a while. And I don't know when I'm gonna be back.
Kris Diaz Why?
Mirage [outside, the car he's standing on to get a better look starts to crumple under his weight] Oh, shit.
Elena Wallace [seeing Scourge] You were telling the truth.
Noah Diaz Yeah. But those ones aren't with me.
Scourge Rip the flesh from their bones and bring me the Key.
Elena Wallace [giving the Key to Noah] It's yours.
Noah Diaz You really think this key thing is in Peru?
Elena Wallace I-I think so. The evidence lines up.
Noah Diaz Well, if it is, and we get our hands on it, then we gotta destroy it.
Elena Wallace What?
Noah Diaz They can't unite the key without both pieces. No key, no Unicron, no Earth getting eaten.
Elena Wallace Yeah, but then they can't get home.
Noah Diaz We gotta think about us. Look, all you gotta do is find it. And I'll take care of the rest.
Noah Diaz First time flying?
Elena Wallace Man, this is my first time leaving New York.
Mirage Prime, I don't think we can hold these guys...
[Nightbird flies around and picks him up]
Mirage Oh, no! My God! Put me down!
[he's dropped and lands near Noah and Elena]
Mirage Whoa, that was so scary. Oh, cool. You're still alive.
