Cheetor More enemies are landing! We won't be safe for long!

Airazor Do we have the Key?

Apelinq You must take it, keep it hidden! Secure it so it never falls into the hands of Unicron!

Optimus Primal But Apelinq, we can fight!

Apelinq No! Protecting the Transwarp Key is all that matters!

[hands the Key to Primal]

Apelinq Go! Use it to escape!

Airazor What will you do?

Apelinq I'll hold them off, buy you some time.

Optimus Primal Then I'm staying with you!