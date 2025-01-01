Optimus PrimeI am Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. We have lost the Transwarp Key, and with it, our ability to go home. But we have gained an ally in our battle against the forces of evil. Forces too powerful for any of us to defeat on our own... but together, we might just have a chance.
BumblebeeI have come here to kick ass.
[From the trailer]
Optimus PrimalOf all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this.
Optimus PrimalThere's a legend that precedes the dawn of our civilization: a vile god so large, so powerful, that it consumes entire planets as fuel. Few believed such a thing could be true... until the day we saw Unicron with our own eyes. But he didn't just come for our planet. He wanted our greatest technology, the Transwarp Key. And he sent his most powerful henchman, Scourge.
ScourgeIn the end, everything you cared for will be consumed.
CheetorMore enemies are landing! We won't be safe for long!
ApelinqThis is my fight. Listen: if Unicron were to get the Key, it would open a portal in time and space, with no end to the worlds he could destroy! It is now your time to lead the Maximals, Optimus Primal.
Optimus Prime[Optimus pulls Scourge's head off, killing him. Then grabs Bumblebee's insignia from his corpse]This belongs to a friend of mine!
Noah DiazI'm just trying to collect this money and get your angry-ass boss off of Earth before he blows a gasket.
MirageDon't take it personal. He just misses home. And I think he blames himself for us getting stuck here. Earth was supposed to be a pit stop, you know, a place for us to regroup and rejoin the war back home. Prime feels like it's his fault we've been stranded here, like he has to fix it all on his own.
Scourge[approaches Apelinq]So you are this planet's great warrior. Mmm. You have such a beautiful world filled with an abundance of life. Savory. My master grows hungry. Give me the Transwarp Key, and he will spare your home.
ApelinqWe'd rather die than let him reach other planets.
Noah DiazSo, y'all are robots that transform into cars, even though you're from way out in space. But now there's this key that opens a portal back to your home. Oh, and you know this because there's a beacon light in the sky that I can't see because I'm human.
MirageAw, come on, Prime. Smile a little bit. It won't hurt. Let me see that underbite.
Optimus PrimalWe have a small window before the portal opens large enough for Unicron to enter. The bridge is girded by a series of tunnels. They are too small for Maximals, but...
CheetorBut not for humans.
Optimus PrimalIf Noah and Elena reach the central antenna, they can use the code to shut it down, remove the Transwarp Key, and close the portal before Unicron enters our atmosphere.
ArceeBut Scourge will be watching our every move. He'll do anything to stop us from getting the key.
Optimus PrimeThen we bring the fight to him. Autobots and Maximals will charge the bridge together and lure Scourge onto the battlefield.
Noah DiazWhile me and Elena sneak in through the back way.
WheeljackIt sounds like we're all going to die.
Optimus PrimeIf we are to die, then we will die fighting all as one.
Optimus Primal[at a Peruvian village]This is Amaru. He and his family are the last descendants of a tribe that has watched over us for hundreds of years. When we arrived, they shared our world with us. And together we protected its people and our secret.
Agent BurkeWe are a secret government organization. Strictly off the books. We specialize in global threats. Planetary loss prevention, that kind of thing. We're in the middle of an ongoing war, and we'd love to have you join the fight. You and your whole team. You know, the big guys.
Agent BurkeThat's a good answer. All right. Either way, I want you to know, in lieu of the thanks of a grateful nation, we will be taking care of your brother Kris's healthcare. All of it. From now on, he will have 24/7 access to the greatest doctors in the world. And these are doctors who don't ask their patients about account balances.
Elena WallaceLike a beast of burden just trying to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. You think he's some... some general barking orders, but when I look at him, all I see is a big brother trying to protect his family.
Optimus PrimalTrapped, but not dead. Evil can never be vanquished completely. He could return.
Optimus PrimeLet him come. United, we will destroy him once and for all.
Noah DiazI am Noah Diaz. What is there to know about me? I was raised out in Brooklyn. I got a little bro who calls me Sonic. And if I gotta help save the universe in order to save the people I love, well, then that's what I'm gonna do.
Noah DiazNo, it-it was... it was a short-term contract.
Agent BurkeOh, well, that's cool. Why don't you tell me about that?
Noah DiazIt was in South America. So I got to work on my Spanish. My mom was real happy about that. You know what I'm saying? You know moms. She's just really... but while I was out there, honestly, man, it was really just like work, work, work, work, work, you know?
Agent BurkeAh, that's a shame, 'cause I heard the food is really good in Peru.
Noah DiazWait, I didn't... I didn't mention anything about Peru.
Elena WallaceThe da Vinci sketch is legit. The painting's a copy. Real one is at the National Gallery in London. Roman vase. Valuable, but you are not gonna retire off of them. This Greek curse tablet, it would be expensive, but it's a fake.
Elena WallaceBut the Nubians, they never even had contact with the Egyptians until 600 years after that. The symbol's not hieroglyphic. I don't even think it's from that part of the world. I think it might be Aztec or Inca. It's not some Egyptian god. It's something else.
Optimus Prime[seeing the Transwarp portal] This cannot be. Calling all Autobots! Calling all Autobots!
Bumblebee[clip from "Die Hard"] Yippie-kay-yay, mother...
ArceePrime, this is Arcee. I have a visual. What am I looking at?
Reek[taking an electronic box]Ooh! My dawg! When you gonna let me put your skills to work and get you some real money?
Noah DiazYeah, says the dude who can't even afford cable.
Reek[sarcastically mimicking him]"Says the guy who..." I choose not to purchase cable. It's my own personal way to protest the vampiric nature of modern-day capitalism!
Optimus Prime[Scourge obtains both halves of the Transwarp Key]I am sorry, Noah.
Noah DiazYou were looking out for your own. I can't even be angry at you for that.
Optimus PrimeOn my home world, we believe that the battle with darkness will continue 'til all are one. I lost sight of that. You fought for yours as I fought for mine when we should have been fighting the darkness together.
Noah DiazYou know what I'm saying? I'm just... I'm saying it's cool. I was about to be like, "Yo, mira papi, de donde eres?", pero I didn't want to assume that you speak Spanish, too, because, then... right?
WheeljackMmm. A little racist, hermano.
WheeljackThe coordinates you gave me correspond to an old church. Take a look.
Elena WallaceThat's Santo Domingo. The Spanish built it on top of an old Inca temple.
WheeljackCorrecto. I picked up some residual energy readings around the courtyard, so I'm guessing the key's somewhere close by. But we may have some trouble getting there. Inti Raymi. It's a festival that shuts down the whole city.
ArceeThere's human security all around the church. You'll never get through.
Noah DiazThen we'll have to take a play out of your book. We'll hide in plain sight. We'll blend in with the parade.
Optimus PrimeIt is not a bad idea. We will keep an eye out for the Terrorcons. On first sign of trouble, we are going in.
Noah DiazThere's gotta be a way to stop this dude.
Optimus PrimalIt's too late. The Transwarp has already been activated. It has more energy than a supernova. Any interruption will ignite it like a bomb. The only way to stop this process is an access code installed long ago as a safeguard.
Optimus PrimalThe code was split along with the key. Sadly, the second half of that code died with Airazor.
Elena WallaceNo, wait, wait. I-I got it. The one hiding her half of the key, it had markings in it just like the ones I found in the cave where you hid yours. Together, they must complete the access code.
Optimus PrimeI should have gotten the Key myself. I should've known better than to rely on humans.
Noah DiazYo, hold up. What, you blaming me? After you conveniently left out the part about a planet-eating monster?
Optimus PrimeBecause of you, Unicron will now use the key to consume every planet in the universe! Including my home world.
AirazorHe doesn't have the Key. At least not all of it. We broke the Key into two pieces for safekeeping, then splintered and went into hiding. I do not know where the other half is. For all I know, I am the last of our kind.
Elena Wallace[remembering the symbols she saw on the hawk statue]It's in Peru.
Elena WallaceIt's the symbols on the stone. They were only ever recorded in one other place in the world. The Inca Temple of the Sun in Cusco. It's one of the oldest buildings in the western hemisphere. I'm-I'm...