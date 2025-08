Charlie Watson [Setting out to find Bumblebee, who had been captured by Sector 7] Now, I have to go.

Sally [having found out and blaming her for the house havoc] Are you kidding me? No. You're not going anywhere.

Charlie Watson It's about my car. It's really important.

Sally About your car? That you spend all day and night shut in that garage, doing God-knows-what with?

Charlie Watson Mom, I can't. I really can't right now.

Sally Oh, no, you really can, Charlie. You really can. I have had it! Your attitude, your always sulking around. You brought home that piece of crap without even asking me! Everyone in this family is trying to be happy, and all you want to do is make things harder.

Charlie Watson [fed up with her mother, both for prejudice towards Bumblebee, and for criticizing her] You know, Mom, just because you've moved on and you're happy with your new life doesn't mean I have! You've found a replacement for my dad and I haven't, okay, and I never will! So I'm sorry if that makes things harder, but in ten months from now you won't even have to deal with me!