SallyOh, no, you really can, Charlie. You really can. I have had it! Your attitude, your always sulking around. You brought home that piece of crap without even asking me! Everyone in this family is trying to be happy, and all you want to do is make things harder.
Charlie Watson[fed up with her mother, both for prejudice towards Bumblebee, and for criticizing her]You know, Mom, just because you've moved on and you're happy with your new life doesn't mean I have! You've found a replacement for my dad and I haven't, okay, and I never will! So I'm sorry if that makes things harder, but in ten months from now you won't even have to deal with me!
[she leaves to search for her Transformer friend]
Charlie WatsonLeave him alone! You don't understand. Fight back, Bee! Bee!