Kinoafisha Films Bumblebee Bumblebee Movie Quotes

Bumblebee Movie Quotes

Agent Burns They literally call themselves Decepticons. That doesn't set off any red flags?
Memo The darkest nights, produce the brightest stars.
[last lines]
Optimus Prime Old friend, you kept this planet safe. Because of you we have a future, B-127.
Bumblebee My name is Bumblebee.
Optimus Prime Bumblebee, our war rages on. You must protect Earth, and its people.
Agent Burns [to Charlie and Bumblebee] Don't run. Do *not* run.
[Bumblebee runs off, carrying Charlie]
Agent Burns She ran.
Memo [gleefully] You kissed me!
Charlie Watson On the *cheek*.
Memo Still counts.
[pause]
Memo Still counts.
[as the wagon goes into a spin-out to avoid a collision]
Ron Is everyone okay?
Sally Ron! We have a kid in the car!
Ron I was trying to save the other kid! What was I... It was a lose-lose.
Sally Otis? Otis, are you all right?
Otis That was radical.
[vomits]
Charlie Watson [Bumble transforms into a 1977 Camaro] No way. Are you kidding me? You kidding me? Are you telling me you could've been a Camaro this whole time? Oh, my God.
Ron I stole a box of Mallomars once.
Agent Burns Yeah, we know.
Blitzwing Tell me where your friends are hiding
Bumblebee I'll never talk!
Blitzwing Is that right? Then let's make it official
[rips out Bumblebee's voice box]
Bumblebee Please this is a mistake.
Agent Burns [to his team] Stay cool, hold your fire.
Bumblebee I don't want to hurt anyone.
[sees a jet flying toward them]
Agent Burns [turns around and sees the jet] Who called in the Air Force?
Bumblebee That's not the Air Force.
[Burns looks back at him]
Bumblebee Run.
[Bumblebee ejects the Smiths tape from his player]
Charlie Watson Not a Smiths fan? Okay, here. Try this.
[she inserts a new tape in his player]
Rick Astley [on tape] Never gonna give you up...
[Bumblebee spits out the tape in disgust, nearly hitting Charlie in the face]
[first lines]
Ratchet [the Autobots are taking heavy fire from the Decepticons] They've broken through the front lines!
Arcee I've lost contact with the Capitol!
Wheeljack There's too many of them!
Brawn Stand fast!
Agent Burns If you lose that car, I will personally rip your face off.
Dropkick Prime is coming here?
Shatter They're all coming here. This is our chance to wipe out the Autobot resistance for good.
Dropkick We'll burn the whole planet to cinders.
Shatter We must get word to Cybertron immediately. Tell them to bring an army. And thanks to our human allies, I know just how to get the message home.
Charlie Watson [Setting out to find Bumblebee, who had been captured by Sector 7] Now, I have to go.
Sally [having found out and blaming her for the house havoc] Are you kidding me? No. You're not going anywhere.
Charlie Watson It's about my car. It's really important.
Sally About your car? That you spend all day and night shut in that garage, doing God-knows-what with?
Charlie Watson Mom, I can't. I really can't right now.
Sally Oh, no, you really can, Charlie. You really can. I have had it! Your attitude, your always sulking around. You brought home that piece of crap without even asking me! Everyone in this family is trying to be happy, and all you want to do is make things harder.
Charlie Watson [fed up with her mother, both for prejudice towards Bumblebee, and for criticizing her] You know, Mom, just because you've moved on and you're happy with your new life doesn't mean I have! You've found a replacement for my dad and I haven't, okay, and I never will! So I'm sorry if that makes things harder, but in ten months from now you won't even have to deal with me!
[she leaves to search for her Transformer friend]
Charlie Watson Leave him alone! You don't understand. Fight back, Bee! Bee!
Agent Burns Kid, stop! It's a machine!
Charlie Watson He's more human than you'll ever be!
Optimus Prime Where's B-127?
Bumblebee [B-127 arrives after defeating some Decepticons] Sorry I'm late, hit a little traffic.
[turns around]
Bumblebee Uh, Optimus?
Soundwave [Soundwave jumps down and more Decepticons arrive] Decepticons, attack!
Optimus Prime Autobots, fall back! Get to the tower!
Shockwave Destroy the launch pad, let none escape.
Shatter Thank you for your hospitality, friend Powell. He's all yours.
[Dropkick blasts Powell into a pile of goo]
