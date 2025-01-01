Menu
Films
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty Movie Quotes
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty Movie Quotes
Briar Rose
Thomas.
Thomas
[mumbling to himself]
I always woke up before. This can't be a dream. It's too real.
Briar Rose
This realm is like a dream. One where we can both dwell.
Thomas
You're in my head.
Briar Rose
As you are in mine. I am also close to you in the physical world. That is the reason I'm awake.
Thomas
Sleeping Beauty. That's what I called you before.
Briar Rose
Briar Rose is my given name.
Thomas
I like that. When you said you're close to me in the physical world, what do you mean?
Briar Rose
I'm still asleep. Awaiting your kiss.
Briar Rose
[far-off voice]
Come to me...
[he approaches slowly]
Briar Rose
You're back.
Thomas
Only in my dreams.
Briar Rose
This realm is yours as much as it is mine.
Thomas
What about in waking life?
Briar Rose
You will be the one to set me free. You are lord of the land which I am cursed to. You may be mortal, Thomas, but in the physical realm you have great power. The Veiled Demon knows this.
Thomas
The Veiled Demon? Is that what I saw yesterday?
Briar Rose
She is merely an intruder on your domain. She is what made me flee. Until her curse is lifted, we can't truly be together.
Linda
That was the last time he was seen. I am completely obsessed with this place. Every few years another person goes missing.
Linda
[as the door to the hidden room rumbles open]
Holy shit...
Thomas
Yeah.
Richard
So what were you running from?
Linda
Something Thomas did not believe in five minutes ago.
