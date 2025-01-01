Briar Rose [far-off voice] Come to me...

[he approaches slowly]

Thomas Only in my dreams.

Briar Rose This realm is yours as much as it is mine.

Thomas What about in waking life?

Briar Rose You will be the one to set me free. You are lord of the land which I am cursed to. You may be mortal, Thomas, but in the physical realm you have great power. The Veiled Demon knows this.

Thomas The Veiled Demon? Is that what I saw yesterday?