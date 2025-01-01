Menu
John Wick: Chapter 2 Movie Quotes

John Wick: Chapter 2 Movie Quotes

Winston You stabbed the devil in the back and forced him back into the life that he had just left. You incinerated the priest's temple. Burned it to the ground. Now he's free of the marker, what do you think he'll do? He had a glimpse of the other side and he embraced it. But you, Signor D'Antonio... took it away from him.
[last lines]
John Wick Winston... tell them... Tell them all... Whoever comes, whoever it is... I'll kill them. I'll kill them all.
Winston 'Course you will.
Bowery King He's offered seven million dollars for your life. Seven million dollars is a lot of money, Mr. Wick.
John Wick So I guess you have a choice. You want a war? Or do you wanna just give me a gun?
Bowery King Somebody, please! Get this man a gun!
John Wick You wanted me back... I'm back!
Sommelier Good afternoon, Mr. Wick. It's been a long time.
John Wick I'd like a tasting.
Sommelier I know of your past fondness for the German varietals, but I can wholeheartedly endorse the new breed of Austrians. Glock .34 and .26. Recontoured grips. Flared magwell for easier reloads. And I know you'll appreciate the custom porting. What's next?
John Wick I need something robust. Precise.
Sommelier "Robust. Precise." AR-15, 11.5-inch. Compensated with an ion-bonded bolt carrier. Trijicon accupoint with 1-6 magnification.
John Wick Could you recommend anything for the end of the night? Something big, bold.
Sommelier May I suggest the Benelli M4? Custom bolt carrier release and charging handle. Textured grips, should your hands get... wet. An Italian classic.
John Wick Dessert?
Sommelier Dessert. Our finest cutlery. All freshly stoned. Shall I have everything sent to your room?
John Wick Yes. Thank you.
Sommelier Excellent. Mr. Wick? Do enjoy your party.
Winston Jonathan, listen to me.
Santino D'Antonio A man can stay here a long time and never eat the same meal twice.
Winston Jonathan, just walk away.
Santino D'Antonio Yeah Jonathan. Walk aw...
[John kills Santino with a bullet in the forehead]
Winston What have you done?
John Wick Finished it.
Julius I fail to recall the last time you were in Rome. And here I'd heard... you had retired.
John Wick I had.
Julius Then humor me with,uh... but one question. Sei qui per il Santo Padre?
[translation: Are you here for the Pope?]
John Wick No.
Julius All right then.
[Pulls out a key]
Julius One of our finest rooms.
John Wick Grazie.
Julius Enjoy your stay.
Bowery King As I live and *breathe*! John Wick. The man. The myth. The legend. You're not very good at retiring.
John Wick I'm workin' on it.
Cassian I'll make it quick. I promise.
John Wick I appreciate that. I'll try and do the same.
Cassian You working?
John Wick Yeah... You?
Cassian Yeah...
Cassian Good night?
John Wick Afraid so.
Cassian Sorry to hear that.
Italian Tailor Buongiorno, signor Wick.
John Wick Ciao, Angelo.
Italian Tailor Welcome back to Rome. Hai bisogno di un vestito nuovo?
[Are you in need of a new suit?]
John Wick I am.
Italian Tailor Tell me, Mr. Wick, is this for a formal event or a social affair?
John Wick Social.
Italian Tailor And is this for day or evening?
John Wick I need one for day and one for night.
Italian Tailor [Regarding a suit being made for John] ... And what style?
John Wick Italian.
Italian Tailor How many buttons?
John Wick Two.
Italian Tailor Trousers?
John Wick Tapered.
Italian Tailor How about the lining?
John Wick Tactical.
Italian Tailor Silicon carbide discs. Ceramic matrices. Accompanying laminates. Cutting-edge body armor. We just sew it between the fabric and the lining. Zero penetration. However... quite painful, I'm afraid.
John Wick The knife is in your aorta. You pull it out, you will bleed and you will die. Consider this a professional courtesy.
[John walks away]
Bowery King Oh, and remember... you owe me.
John Wick You don't want me owing you.
John Wick I'd like to see the manager.
Charon How good to see you again so soon, Mr. Wick. Shall I announce you?
John Wick Yes, please.
John Wick [to his dog] Stay.
Charon [Wick leaves to see the manager; Charon makes a call] Mr. Wick is on his way to see you, sir.
Abram I can assure you that the stories you hear about John Wick, if nothing else, have been watered down.
Santino D'Antonio Listen to me. What is this? Hmm? Do you remember? This is your blood. You came to me. I helped you. If you don't do this, you know the consequences.
John Wick I'm not that guy anymore.
Santino D'Antonio You are always that guy, John.
John Wick I can't help you. I'm sorry.
Santino D'Antonio You're right. You can't. But he can. I'll see you soon, John.
Jimmy Good evening, John.
John Wick Hey, Jimmy.
Jimmy [points at burning house in the background] Gas leak?
John Wick Yeah. Gas leak.
Jimmy [beat] You workin' again?
John Wick I'll see you, Jimmy.
Santino D'Antonio Winston!
Winston Mr. D'Antonio, your evening has been colorful I see. Seeking safe harbor, I presume.
Santino D'Antonio I want his membership revoked now.
Winston In the eyes of this institution Mr. Wick has breached no legality.
Santino D'Antonio Then you know that I have the right to demand...
Winston Nothing, you demand nothing of me, Mr. D'Antonio. This kingdom is mine and mine alone.
Santino D'Antonio Alright. Then enjoy your kingdom, Winston, while you still can.
Winston And you, its privileges, sir.
Bowery King [Referring to the scar on his neck] A gift from the boogeyman. Perfect for every occasion.
Cassian So, you're free?
John Wick Am I?
Cassian No. Not at all. You killed my ward. Someone I was close to. An eye for an eye, John. You know how it goes.
John Wick Yeah.
[They both drink]
Bowery King That's downright upright of you, Mr. Wick.
Bowery King Kimber 1911. 45 ACP. Seven round capacity.
John Wick Seven rounds?
Bowery King Seven million dollars gets you seven rounds. That's a million dollars a round, baby.
[John loads the gun]
John Wick Let's go.
Bowery King I am all seeing, and I am all knowing.
John Wick I'm here to see Santino D'Antonio.
Charon He's waiting for you in the lounge, sir.
Santino D'Antonio No wife, no dog, no home. You have nothing, John. Vengeance is all you have left.
Winston Jonathan.
John Wick Winston. What am I looking at?
Winston The Camorra's doubled Santino's open contract, it's gone international.
John Wick High Table...
Winston Mmm.
John Wick And the Continental?
Winston You killed a man on company grounds, Jonathan. You leave me no choice but to declare you excommunicado. The doors to any service or provider in connection with the Continental are now closed to you. I am so sorry. Your life is now forfeit.
John Wick Then why am I not dead?
Winston Because I deemed it not to be.
Aurelio [seeing the damage to John's Mustang] John, what the hell? I thought you loved this car.
John Wick What do you think?
Aurelio Well, your motor's about to fall out and the chassis's all bent up, the-the driveshaft is all destroyed. And I don't know if you noticed, but you got a crack in your windshield. I mean... what do I think? I could fix this.
John Wick Thanks for finding her.
Aurelio Not a problem, man. I just made a few calls. No big deal.
John Wick [giving him the keys] Let me know when it's fixed.
Aurelio All right. It'll be ready Christmas... 2030.
Gianna D'Antonio There was a time not so long ago in which I considered us as friends.
John Wick I still do.
Gianna D'Antonio Yet here you are.
[in Italian]
Gianna D'Antonio Death's very emissary.
[switching back to English]
Gianna D'Antonio What brought you back, John?
John Wick A marker.
Gianna D'Antonio Held by?
John Wick Your brother.
Gianna D'Antonio Tell me, John. This marker... is it how you got out?
[he nods]
Gianna D'Antonio And what was her name, this woman whose life has ended my own?
John Wick Helen.
Gianna D'Antonio Helen. This Helen... was she worth the price that you now seek to pay?
[he nods again]
Gianna D'Antonio Now, let me tell you what happens when I die. Santino will lay claim to my seat at the Table. He will take New York. And you will have been the one who gifted it to him.
Winston What are you doing, Jonathan?
John Wick He burned my house down.
Winston You rejected his marker. You're lucky he stopped there. What the hell were you thinking, giving a marker to a man like Santino D'Antonio?
John Wick It was the only way I could get out.
Winston Oh. You call this "out"? What did you think was gonna happen? What did you expect? Huh? Did you really think this day was never going to come? Hmm? What does he want you to do?
John Wick I didn't ask. I just said no.
Winston Two rules that cannot be broken, Jonathan. No blood on Continental grounds, and every marker must be honored. Now, while my judgment comes in the form of excommunicado, the High Table demand a more severe outcome if their traditions are refused.
John Wick I have no choice?
Winston You dishonor the marker, you die. You kill the holder of the marker, you die. You run, you die. This is what you agreed to, Jonathan. Do what the man asks. Be free. Then, if you want to go after him, burn his house down, be my guest. But until then...
John Wick Rules.
Winston Exactly. Rules. Without them, we'd live with the animals.
Bowery King No one sneaks up on me anymore, thanks to you. I am all-seeing and all-knowing.
John Wick Then you know why I'm here.
Bowery King Santino D'Antonio, yes. Your contract went wide, John. That's bad for your health. What's the number up to now, Earl?
[Earl holds up seven fingers]
Bowery King $7 million! Damn! It's Christmas. We're going to Applebee's after this.
John Wick I need your help. You have eyes begging for change on every corner in the city. I'm thinking you can find Santino. I need you to move me. Underground. Get me to him.
Bowery King How sweet it is! The boogeyman begging me for help. Well, of course, John. Yes, John. Whatever you'd like, John. Would you like a backrub with that, John?
John Wick You're going to help me.
Bowery King Why the fuck would I do that?
John Wick Because I'm the only one that can help you.
Santino D'Antonio I didn't want to do this, John. Had you stayed retired, I would have respected it. Look at you. You're thinking about it, aren't you? You're counting exits, guards. Could you get to me in time? How would you do it, I wonder? That woman's pen? His cane? Maybe his glasses?
John Wick My hands.
Santino D'Antonio Ah. How exciting.
Santino D'Antonio I want you to kill my sister.
John Wick Why?
Santino D'Antonio There are 12 seats at the High Table. Camorra, Mafia, and Ndrangheta. The Chinese, the Russian. When my father died, he willed his seat to her. She represents Camorra now. And I can't help but wonder what I might accomplish in her stead.
John Wick You want me to kill Gianna D'Antonio?
Santino D'Antonio I could never do it. She is my blood. I still love her.
John Wick It can't be done.
Santino D'Antonio She's in Rome for her coronation. You will take the catacombs in...
John Wick It doesn't matter where she is.
Santino D'Antonio That's why I need the ghost, lo spettro, John Wick. That's why I need you. Do this for me, and your marker is honored. What say you?
[John stands and leaves]
Santino D'Antonio Never one to waste words.
