Italian Tailor Buongiorno, signor Wick.

Italian Tailor Welcome back to Rome. Hai bisogno di un vestito nuovo?

[Are you in need of a new suit?]

John Wick I am.

Italian Tailor Tell me, Mr. Wick, is this for a formal event or a social affair?

Italian Tailor And is this for day or evening?

John Wick I need one for day and one for night.

Italian Tailor [Regarding a suit being made for John] ... And what style?

Italian Tailor How many buttons?

Italian Tailor Trousers?

Italian Tailor How about the lining?