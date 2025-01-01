WinstonYou stabbed the devil in the back and forced him back into the life that he had just left. You incinerated the priest's temple. Burned it to the ground. Now he's free of the marker, what do you think he'll do? He had a glimpse of the other side and he embraced it. But you, Signor D'Antonio... took it away from him.
[last lines]
John WickWinston... tell them... Tell them all... Whoever comes, whoever it is... I'll kill them. I'll kill them all.
SommelierI know of your past fondness for the German varietals, but I can wholeheartedly endorse the new breed of Austrians. Glock .34 and .26. Recontoured grips. Flared magwell for easier reloads. And I know you'll appreciate the custom porting. What's next?
Italian TailorSilicon carbide discs. Ceramic matrices. Accompanying laminates. Cutting-edge body armor. We just sew it between the fabric and the lining. Zero penetration. However... quite painful, I'm afraid.
John WickThe knife is in your aorta. You pull it out, you will bleed and you will die. Consider this a professional courtesy.
WinstonYou killed a man on company grounds, Jonathan. You leave me no choice but to declare you excommunicado. The doors to any service or provider in connection with the Continental are now closed to you. I am so sorry. Your life is now forfeit.
AurelioWell, your motor's about to fall out and the chassis's all bent up, the-the driveshaft is all destroyed. And I don't know if you noticed, but you got a crack in your windshield. I mean... what do I think? I could fix this.
WinstonTwo rules that cannot be broken, Jonathan. No blood on Continental grounds, and every marker must be honored. Now, while my judgment comes in the form of excommunicado, the High Table demand a more severe outcome if their traditions are refused.
WinstonYou dishonor the marker, you die. You kill the holder of the marker, you die. You run, you die. This is what you agreed to, Jonathan. Do what the man asks. Be free. Then, if you want to go after him, burn his house down, be my guest. But until then...
John WickBecause I'm the only one that can help you.
Santino D'AntonioI didn't want to do this, John. Had you stayed retired, I would have respected it. Look at you. You're thinking about it, aren't you? You're counting exits, guards. Could you get to me in time? How would you do it, I wonder? That woman's pen? His cane? Maybe his glasses?
Santino D'AntonioThere are 12 seats at the High Table. Camorra, Mafia, and Ndrangheta. The Chinese, the Russian. When my father died, he willed his seat to her. She represents Camorra now. And I can't help but wonder what I might accomplish in her stead.