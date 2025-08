Hunter Oh! Conner4Real in the flesh? Hey, yo! It's... It's an honor to meet you, man. CONNquest, Style Boyz, I grew up off that shit, man.

Owen Thanks.

Hunter I wanna be you, kind of, but not white. Like black still, 'cause it's strong. It's a strong color.

Conner For sure, yeah.

Hunter Like, you are that dude. Like, have you met you? Have you met you? You? Have you met you?

Hunter You know what I'm saying? This is crazy.

Harry You be you.

Hunter You don't want me to be all that 'cause I'll tear some shit up. You know how it is?

Conner That is great...

Hunter Hell, yeah! We gonna turn up a show up here! You know how it is!