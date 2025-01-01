Splinter
For 15 years now, we have lived here. Before that time, I was a pet of my master Yoshi. When we were forced to come to New York, I found myself for the first time without a home, wandering thew sewers, scavaging for whatever I could find. And then, one day, I came upon a shattered glass jar and four baby turtles.
Michaelangelo
[interrupts] That was us! Hee hee.
Donatello
Shut up! Oh, no...
Splinter
The little ones were crawling into a strange glowing ooze from a broken canister nearby. I gathered them up in an old coffee can and when I awoke the next morning, I received a shock. For they had doubled in size. I, too, was growing. Particularly in intellect. I was amazed by how intelligent they seemed, but nothing could have prepared me for what happened next: one of them spoke.
Young Michaelangelo
[in flashback] Pizza. Pizza.
Splinter
More words followed, and I began their training. Teaching them all that I had learned from my master. And soon, I gave them all names: Leonardo, Michaelangelo
Michaelangelo
That's me.
Splinter
Donatello.
[he makes a heroic-sounding hum]
Splinter
and Raphael.
April
I'm not dreaming, am I?
Splinter
No. I'm afraid not.