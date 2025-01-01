Menu
Kinoafisha Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Quotes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Quotes

Donatello You're a claustrophobic.
Casey Jones You want a fist in the mouth? I've never even looked at another guy before.
[last lines]
Leonardo We were awesome!
Michaelangelo Bodacious!
Raphael Bitchin'!
Donatello Uh...
Michaelangelo Gnarly!
Leonardo Radical!
Raphael Totally tubular, dude!
Michaelangelo Wicked!
Leonardo Hellacious!
Donatello Uh, mega...
[Splinter clears his throat, the Turtles clam up]
Splinter I have always liked... Cowabunga.
Leonardo Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello: COWABUNGA!
Splinter [laughs] I made a funny!
Delivery Man [searching for Michaelangelo's address] OK, 122... 122 1/8? 122 1/8. Terrific. Where the heck is 122 1/8?
Michaelangelo [through the sewer grate] You're standing on it, Dude! Just pass it down here!
[the Delivery Man passes pizza through the grate, and $10 is passed up]
Delivery Man Gimme that!... Hey, this is a $10! The tab's $13!
Michaelangelo You're two minutes late, dude!
Delivery Man Oh, come on, I couldn't find the place!
Michaelangelo Wise man say: "Forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza."
Delivery Man [walks away] I gotta get a new route. And I thought I delivered everywhere...
Michaelangelo [watching Aesop and Son - "Tortoise and the Hare" on TV] Go! Move it, will ya? Aw, you're letting him blow right by ya! Can you believe this guy? Come on! Don't just...! Ninja-kick the damn rabbit! Do something!
Splinter I, too, once had a family, Danny. Many years ago I lived in Japan: a pet of my master Yoshi, mimicking his movements from my cage and learning the mysterious art of Ninjitsu, for Yoshi was one of Japan's finest shadow warriors. His only rival was a man named Oroko Saki, and they competed in all things but in nothing more fiercely than for the love of a woman, Tang Shen. Shen's love was only for my master. And rather than see him fight Saki for her hand, she persuaded Yoshi to flee with me to America. But Saki vowed vengeance. I remember it well, as my master returned home to find his beloved Shen lying on the floor, and then he saw her killer. Saki wasted no words, and during the struggle, my cage was broken. I leapt to Saki's face, biting and clawing, but he threw me to the floor and took one swipe with his Katana, slicing my ear. Then he was gone, and I was alone.
Danny Whatever happened to this Oroku Saki?
Splinter No one really knows. But you wear his symbol upon your brow.
Splinter I am proud of you, my sons. Tonight you have learned the final and greatest truth of the Ninja: that ultimate mastering comes not from the body, but from the mind. Together, there is nothing your four minds cannot accomplish. Help each other, draw upon one another, and always remember the power that binds you. The same is what brought me here tonight, that which I gladly return with my final words: I love you all, my sons.
Thug [of Raph] What the hell was that?
Thug I - I don't know.
Casey Jones [jumps down next to them] Now *that*, was a crime, you purse-grabbing pukes. And *this* is the penalty.
[knocks them over with his hockey stick]
Casey Jones Two minutes for slashing...
[does it again]
Casey Jones Two minutes for hooking...
[again]
Casey Jones And let's not forget my personal favorite: two minutes for high sticking.
Raphael [jumps in and knocks him down] How about a five-minute game misconduct for roughing, pal?
Casey Jones Hey, Bogey... who died and made you referee? You did your job, now get out of here and let me do mine, all right? These JV low lifes need to be taught a lesson.
Raphael Not like that they don't. Not from you.
Casey Jones [turns to see the thugs running away, turns back] Well, it looks like you're the one who needs to be taught a lesson, pal.
[pulls out two ball bats]
Casey Jones The class is Pain 101. Your instructor is Casey Jones.
Raphael Look, I don't wanna fight you.
Casey Jones Yeah, well, tough rocks, pal.
Michaelangelo God, I LOVE *BEING A TURTLE*!
Splinter Death comes for us all, Oroku Saki, but something much worse comes for you. For when you die, it will be...
[Shredder throws a hidden knife; Splinter catches it, releasing the spear and letting Shredder fall from the building and land in the back of a garbage truck]
Splinter ...Without honor.
Casey Jones Oops!
[Casey Jones pulls the lever of the garbage truck and activates its compactor]
Splinter Raphael, come sit by me.
Raphael Couldn't this wait 'til morning?
Splinter You will listen *now*. My Master Yoshi's first rule was "Possess the right thinking. Only then can one receive the gifts of strength, knowledge, and peace." I have tried to channel your anger, Raphael, but more remains. Anger clouds the mind. Turned inward, it is an unconquerable enemy. You are unique among your brothers, for you choose to face this enemy alone. But as you face it, do not forget them, and do not forget me. I am here, my son.
Michaelangelo Oh man, I could go for a little deep dish action right about now.
Danny I had some pizza here the other day. There might be some left over.
[Donatello takes a look]
Michaelangelo Well?
Donatello Question!
Michaelangelo Grrr, yeah?
Donatello Do you like penicillin on your pizza?
Michaelangelo Doh!
[Donatello and Michelangelo start humming "Taps" and set the pizza aside]
Splinter For 15 years now, we have lived here. Before that time, I was a pet of my master Yoshi. When we were forced to come to New York, I found myself for the first time without a home, wandering thew sewers, scavaging for whatever I could find. And then, one day, I came upon a shattered glass jar and four baby turtles.
Michaelangelo [interrupts] That was us! Hee hee.
Donatello Shut up! Oh, no...
Splinter The little ones were crawling into a strange glowing ooze from a broken canister nearby. I gathered them up in an old coffee can and when I awoke the next morning, I received a shock. For they had doubled in size. I, too, was growing. Particularly in intellect. I was amazed by how intelligent they seemed, but nothing could have prepared me for what happened next: one of them spoke.
Young Michaelangelo [in flashback] Pizza. Pizza.
Splinter More words followed, and I began their training. Teaching them all that I had learned from my master. And soon, I gave them all names: Leonardo, Michaelangelo
Michaelangelo That's me.
Splinter Donatello.
[he makes a heroic-sounding hum]
Splinter and Raphael.
April I'm not dreaming, am I?
Splinter No. I'm afraid not.
Splinter All fathers care for their sons.
Passenger in Cab [after Raph hops on the cab hood] What the heck was that?
Cab Driver Looked like sort of a big turtle, in a trench coat.
[pause]
Cab Driver You're going to La Guardia right?
[hurling insults in alphabetical order]
Casey Jones Not even close, Zip Neck. Professor and Mary Anne. Happily ever after.
Donatello No way, Atomic Mouth, Gilligan was her main man. They'd be married and have six kids by now.
Casey Jones Gilligan was a geek, Barfaroni!
Donatello You're the geek, Camel Breath!
Casey Jones Dome head.
Donatello Elf lips!
[Casey finishes fixing the engine]
Casey Jones Okay, let's see if this transplant worked, fungoid!
Donatello Here it goes... What are we on?
Casey Jones Uh, G.
Donatello Here it goes, gack face!
Casey Jones I'm ready, hose brain!
Michaelangelo [Leonardo slices up pizza] Yes, friends, the new turbo ginsu. Wa-hoo! It dices, it slices, and it makes French fries and three different...
[a pizza slice lands on Splinter's head]
Michaelangelo WHOOPS.
Splinter Kids.
April O'Neil Oh, Casey, hi.
Casey Jones Hi? I look like I just called Mike Tyson a sissy and all you can say is "Hi"?
April O'Neil You don't need an ambulance, do you?
Casey Jones No, but...
April O'Neil Just shut up and kiss me, OK? I got a report to do.
Casey Jones I love it when you're pushy.
April O'Neil Yeah?
[they kiss]
Raphael [chasing Casey Jones] Come back here! I'm not finished with you! DAMN!
[a member of the Foot pulls out a nunchuk]
Michaelangelo Oh, a fellow chucker, eh?
[engages in a contest with the Foot Ninja, and wins]
Michaelangelo Keep practicing!
Donatello We were awesome.
Michaelangelo Yes, Dudes and Dudettes, major-league butt-kicking is back in town.
Raphael A Jose Canseco bat? Tell me... you didn't pay money for this.
Michaelangelo [imitating Rocky Balboa] Uh, yo well, uh, maybe I'll fight Apollo, uh, maybe I won't, you know. What do you think? Adrian.
[everyone laughs]
Michaelangelo Okay, I got another one. Oh, this is totally cool.
Raphael Oh no, not Cagney.
Michaelangelo [imitating James Cagney] You dirty rat. You killed my brudda. You dirty rat. Oooh. Woo-hoo.
[everyone laughs]
April O'Neil That must be Splinter's favorite.
[the turtles glare at her]
April O'Neil It was a joke.
[they pause, then burst out laughing]
April O'Neil Okay, those guys in the black pajamas, they jumped me, and, and that rat... I saw *you* in the parking lot. That explains you. And you guys...
[the turtles]
April O'Neil Um... I have no idea where you came from.
Splinter If you will please just sit down and calm yourself, I will tell you where we came from.
April O'Neil It talks!
Splinter It is really quite simple, Miss O'Neil.
April O'Neil And he knows my name... perfect.
Splinter Fifteen years ago...
April O'Neil Why don't I ever dream of Harrison Ford?
Leonardo [Raphael has brought an unconscious April O'Neil into the sewer] Are you crazy?
Raphael Yeah, Leo, I'm crazy, OK? A loony, OK?
Donatello But why?
Raphael Why? Why, oh I don't know, 'cause I wanted to redecorate. You know, a couple of throw pillows, a TV news reporter, what do ya think?
[the Turtles' weapons are aimed at Danny as he exits the closet]
Danny Don't shoot!
Raphael [his weapon is a Sai] I don't think it's loaded, kid.
Michaelangelo [sees that Raph has brought home an unconscious April] Can we keep her?
April O'Neil Hasn't Raph been gone a long time?
Donatello Nah, he does it all the time. He likes it!
April O'Neil Are you sure?
Donatello Don't worry. He'll probably be back any minute now...
[an unconscious Raphael is thrown through the skylight, landing at Donatello's feet]
Splinter Yes, Oroku Saki, I know who you are. We met many years ago in the home of my master, Hamato Yoshi!
[Shredder removes his mask to reveal his bite wounds]
Raphael It's him...
The Shredder You... Now I will finish what I started with your EAR!
[charges at Splinter]
The Shredder [confronting the turtles] You fight well... in the old style. But you've caused me enough trouble. Now you face: the Shredder.
Donatello The Shredder?
Michaelangelo Uuh... maybe all that hardware's for making coleslaw.
Leonardo [sees that Raphael is awake and rushes to him] Raph! You're awake! How do you feel?
Raphael What's a guy gotta do... to get some food around here?
Leonardo [stands up, ecstatic, and runs to bathroom door] Hey! Hey, he's awake! He wants some food! Bring some food!
[runs back to Raphael]
Leonardo You're gonna be ok Raph... you're gonna be ok!
Raphael Yeah, yeah, alright Leo! Get a grip, will ya?
Leonardo Listen, Raph...
[helps Raphael to his feet]
Leonardo -about what I said before... y'know... about not needing you and all?
Raphael Leo... don't.
[they hug]
Leonardo Boy, we missed you.
Donatello [he and April watch from the doorway] It's a Kodak moment.
Donatello Nice night.
Michaelangelo Mm-hm. Pizza dude's got thirty seconds.
Donatello Mm-hm. Hey Mikey, did you ever think about what Splinter said tonight? I mean about what it would be like... You know, not having him?
Michaelangelo Hmm... Time's up, three bucks off!
[first lines]
April O'Neil Much more than just a series of small, isolated incidents, it's now apparent that an organized criminal element is at work and at the moment, business is good. So good in fact that there appear to be no eyewitnesses to any of these crimes. With complaints ranging from purse snatching to breaking and entering, police switchboards have been swamped with the angry voices of more and more citizens who have fallen prey to the recent surge of crime that continues to plague the city. Instead of getting better, things are actually getting worse. Even more alarming is the baffling and often bizarre nature of these crimes. Merchandise of every size and description from skateboards to stereo systems has been disappearing from store shelves and storage areas at an alarming rate. Even the victims themselves rarely catch a glimpse of the thieves. Many don't even know they've been victimized until it's too late. In fact, police have yet to come up a single eyewitness. Only a few vague reports of young boys or teenagers at the scenes have been filed. But whoever is behind these crimes, one thing is certain, these are much than just a series of random isolated incidents. Crimes without criminals? An invisible gang at work? Who are we gonna call? Unfortunately the police are the only ones to combat what some are already dubbing the silent crime wave. But perhaps the most disturbing silence is that coming from city hall. April O'Neill, Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Leonardo [of Shredder, who just showed up] Can anyone tell me who or what this is?
Michaelangelo Don't know, but I bet it never has to look for a can-opener.
[fighting Foot Soldiers]
Michaelangelo Hey Donny, looks like this one is suffering from SHELL shock!
Donatello Too derivative.
Michaelangelo Well, I guess we can really SHELL it out!
Donatello Too cliché.
Michaelangelo Well, it was a SHELL of a good hit!
Donatello I like it!
Leonardo Awesome!
Michaelangelo Righteous!
Donatello Bossa Nova!
[Leonardo and Michaelangelo look at Donatello]
Michaelangelo Dude, "Bossa Nova"?
Donatello Chevy Nova?
[Leonardo and Michaelangelo groan]
Donatello Excellent!
[Leonardo and Michaelangelo cheer in approval; Raphael walks sullenly behind them]
[Tatsu does his grunt as Casey immediately notices Tatsu, he tries to mimic his grunt in a playful way]
Casey Jones Uh, you know... A little um...
[acting like he is spraying something in his mouth]
Casey Jones Primatene might just help to clear that up there.
[Tatsu gave Casey a striaght punch towards his face, knocking him to the floor. As Casey gets up]
Casey Jones That's going to cost you, Tinkerbell.
[Tatsu gave Casey a left hook to Casey's face, knocking to the floor again. As Casey gets up]
Casey Jones You know, I don't think that you're listening.
[Tatsu kicks Casey, launching him to the air and crashing into the crates. Casey tries to get up after the injuries he sustained from Tatsu]
Casey Jones You know, I'm starting to pick up... on a little language barrier thing going here.
[Tatsu kicks Casey in the crotch, then a left roundhouse kick to his face, and then a left hook to his face, knocking him to floor with the injuries he sustained from Tatsu's attack. Casey, who is injured manages to reach for a golf club and as Tatsu approaches him, Casy struck Tatsu in the stomach with his golf club. As Tatsu aches in extreme pain]
Casey Jones Fore!
[Casey strikes Tatsu like a golf ball, sending him flying towards the wall with crates, knocking him out]
Casey Jones [kisses the golf club] I'll never call golf a dull game again.
[after Raphael gets a mention from April on the news]
Donatello I think he's blushing.
Raphael I am NOT.
Donatello I think he's actually turning red.
[Raphael chucks a Sai into the floor between Donatello's legs]
Donatello Hmm, maybe not.
April O'Neil My nearest neighbors are about four miles away. I need to get to a phone and call my boss.
Casey Jones You mean Charles?
April O'Neil Yes; how did you know that?
Casey Jones He left a message on your machine, uh, just before we got out...
April O'Neil And?
Casey Jones Well, hey, you just saved yourself an eight-mile round-tripper. Um... You were fired.
April O'Neil I just saved myself?
Casey Jones [oblivious to the dark tone] Mm-hm.
Donatello Donatello, Michaelangelo: Uh-oh.
April O'Neil What did you do? Did you take classes in insensitivity?
Casey Jones I was just trying to break it to you easy.
April O'Neil Oh, well you FAILED miserably...
Casey Jones Hey, broadzilla, you wouldn't even be standin' here if it weren't for me, okay?
April O'Neil Oh, well what do you want? You want a thank you?
Casey Jones ...No. It's me who should thank you for that privilege, right?
April O'Neil Fine!
Casey Jones Yeah.
April O'Neil Thank you.
Casey Jones No, thank YOU!
April O'Neil You're welcome!
Casey Jones YOU'RE welcome!
[they go into two separate rooms and slam the doors]
Donatello Gosh, it's kinda like Moonlighting, isn't it?
[Michaelangelo nods]
[repeated line]
Raphael Damn.
[April discovers a sai]
Raphael [watching] Aw, man... damn!
[sneaks away]
Leonardo We have had our first battle, Master Splinter! They were many, but we kicked... but we fought well.
Splinter Were you seen?
Leonardo Uh-uh.
Splinter In this, you must never lapse. Even those who would be our allies, would not understand. Our domain is the shadow; stray from it reluctantly, for when you do, you must strike hard and fade away, without a trace.
Raphael I lost a sai!
Splinter Then, it is gone.
Raphael But I can get it back! I can get it back...
Splinter Raphael!... Let it go.
Casey Jones [to the Foot soldiers of Raph] You guys mind telling me what you're doing to my little green pal over there, hm?
[sees April]
Casey Jones Oh, who is the babe?
Leonardo Who the heck is that?
Michaelangelo Wayne Gretzky on steroids?
Splinter [Leonardo meditates heavily] ... Leonardo.
Leonardo Huh? Splinter!
Raphael [inside playing a board game] "What Russian novel, embraces more than 500 characters, is set in the Napoleotic wars?"
Donatello 'War and Peace'.
Leonardo [bursting in] He's alive.
Raphael [Leo walks right on the board game] Hey!
Donatello Game smash.
Leonardo Splinter's alive.
Donatello We know, Leo, of course he is. We all think he's alive.
Leonardo I don't *think*. I *know*.
Donatello Huh?
Casey Jones [Raph's hat has come off, revealing his face] Hey, what are you, some sort of punker?
Raphael Huh?
Casey Jones [baiting] God, I hate punkers... Especially bald ones with green make-up who wear... masks over ugly faces.
Raphael That's it.
Casey Jones [as Raph lunges] Ooh.
Raphael New batter!
[Raph swings at Casey with the bat & missed]
Casey Jones Strike one!
[Raph swings again and misses]
Casey Jones What a wiffer!
[Raph jumps over Casey & hits him with the bat]
Raphael Home run! Raphael wins 1-nothing!
Casey Jones New game, round head.
[reaches behind and grabs a Cricket bat]
Casey Jones Cricket!
Raphael Cricket? Nobody understands cricket! You gotta know what a crumpet is to understand cricket!
Casey Jones I'll show ya!
[hits Raphael with the bat]
April O'Neil And then there's Casey Jones, a nine-year-old trapped in a man's body. He might be cute except for that pigheadedness...
Casey Jones [about April's farmhouse] Hey, didn't they use this place in The Grapes of Wrath?
April O'Neil Very funny. I told you, I haven't been up here in years.
[Foot Soldiers broke in through windows]
Michaelangelo Boy, and I thought insurance salesmen were pushy!
Raphael Where's Splinter?
The Shredder Ah, the rat. So it has a name...
[remembering his order to kill Splinter]
The Shredder It HAD a name.
Leonardo [furiously pushes past the other turtles] You LIE!
The Shredder Do I?
The Shredder [Leo lunges at Shredder, who trips him up with his spear and pins him to the ground] He dies! Weapons!
[the turtles grasp their weapons]
The Shredder NOW!
[Mike, Don and Raph chuck their weapons over the side of the building]
The Shredder Fools. Ha, ha. The three of you may have overpowered me with the loss of but one! Now your fate... will be HIS!
Michaelangelo Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael: NOOOO!
Chief Sterns All right, I want some answers. Now what in God's name happened out here tonight? Somebody better talk to me.
Gang Leader Check out the East warehouse over on Lairdman Island. You'll get your answers there.
[more Foot enter April's home]
Donatello Hey, guys, I'm not so sure this is, uh, structurally speaking, such a good time for your, uh, buddies to drop in...
[the floor gives away]
Raphael You guys must be studying the uh, abridged book of Ninja fighting.
[fights off the Foot Soldiers with ease]
Raphael I mean, come on, how do you guys expect to beat me?
[more and more Foot Soldiers arrive]
Raphael Good answer. Good answer!
April O'Neil I'd like to invite you all in but I really don't have anything to offer you guys except for some... frozen pizza.
Michaelangelo [springs up from the manhole like a jack-in-the-box] Let's go for it!
Donatello You said the magic word.
April O'Neil You guys eat pizza?
Michaelangelo Michaelangelo, Donatello: Doesn't everybody?
April O'Neil Um, yeah... alright.
Leonardo [from below] Hey, did she say pizza?
Casey Jones Lead the way, Toots.
April O'Neil "Toots"?
Casey Jones Babe? Sweetcakes? Ah - Princess! You wanna throw me a clue here? I'm drowning.
April O'Neil Hey, you know what, that's okay. I'll do it myself.
Casey Jones Fine, it's up to you. Just don't come around here asking for my help anymore.
April O'Neil Casey, I wouldn't ask for your help if you were the last THING on the face of this planet.
Casey Jones At least I know she thinks of me...
[Casey sprawls out on the porch swing; it breaks and he falls on it to the ground]
The Shredder You are here because the outside world rejects you. THIS is your family. I am your father. I want you all to become full members of the Foot. There is a new enemy: freaks of nature who interfere with our business. You are my eyes and ears. Find them! Together we will punish these creatures, these... turtles.
April O'Neil So, what do you guys like on your pizza?
Michaelangelo Oh, just the regular stuff: flies, stink bugs... It was a joke.
Donatello Good thing these guys aren't lumberjacks.
Michaelangelo No joke. The only thing safe in the woods... would be the trees!
Charles [on the answering machine dangling from its wire] April, it's Charles... I'm sorry. I don't know how else to say this: You're fired, April. I'm sorry... I know this comes as a blow.
[the wire burns off and the machine falls, hitting a Foot Soldier over the head]
Casey Jones You can say that again, Chuck.
Tatsu Your empire flourishes, Master Shredder.
The Shredder What more from the rat?
Tatsu Nothing. He will not speak.
The Shredder And the boy who led us to the turtles?
Tatsu He is still missing. I do not understand. Why do the turtles trouble you, Master? They have not been seen for many days.
The Shredder Something about the way you describe their fighting. Something familiar. Something... from the past.
Casey Jones This is great. First it was The Farm That Time Forgot and now this. Why don't I ever fall in with people who own condos? Probably hard to get good maid service in a sewer. Maybe you guys should try Roto Rooter, huh?
[fighting Foot Soldiers]
Leonardo One of these guys must know where they're holding Splinter, so don't knock them all out.
Michaelangelo [getting beat] I don't think that will be a problem, Leo.
Raphael So what do we do now?
Leonardo What do you mean, what do we do now?
Raphael Splinter's out there somewhere.
Leonardo I know Splinter's out there.
Michaelangelo [guessing what's about to happen] Fight?
Donatello Fight.
Michaelangelo Kitchen?
Donatello Kitchen.
Michaelangelo Yeah.
[both Michaelangelo and Donatello leave]
Raphael So what are we gonna do about it?
Leonardo What CAN we do about it? April's our only link to these guys. We have to wait until she comes up with something.
Raphael Oh, so that's the plan from the "great leader", huh? Just sit here on our butts!
Leonardo I never said I was a great leader.
Raphael Well you sure act like it sometimes.
Leonardo Yeah? Well, you act like a JERK sometimes, you know that? And this attitude of yours isn't helping anything.
Raphael Yeah? Well, maybe I'll just take my attitude and LEAVE!
Leonardo Why don't you?
Raphael I will.
Leonardo Good!
Raphael Great!
Leonardo Go ahead! We don't need ya!
Michaelangelo [listening from the kitchen] Pork rind?
Donatello Pork rind.
[Michaelangelo jumps out of nowhere, startling April]
Michaelangelo That was close. Whoa, time to switch to decaf, April.
Michaelangelo Hey Donny, Wheel of Fortune, Dude.
[spins around on his shell, knocking down several Foot Soldiers]
Donatello Hmm, I guess they're not game show fans.
Michaelangelo And I thought everybody loved Vanna.
Gang Leader We have a loyalty to the Shredder.
Splinter The Shredder uses you. He poisons your minds to obtains for that which he desires. He cares nothing for you or the people you hurt.
Gang Leader We're family.
Casey Jones Family? Did you say family? You call this here and that...
[points to Tatsu, who he just knocked out]
Casey Jones ...down there, family?
[after easilly defeating dozens of foot soldiers, the turtles are suddenly getting decimated by their leader, Shredder]
Michaelangelo [Out of breath] Okay... At what point... did we lose... control, here?
Splinter Who are you?
Casey Jones Casey Jones, a friend.
April O'Neil Will I ever see you guys again?
Michaelangelo Indubitably!
Leonardo Well, that depends on how fast you restock your pizza.
Leonardo It's time for us to go back!
Chief Sterns O'Neil... get in here!
April O'Neil [to the technician on her way in] Time me.
Chief Sterns Just what is it you hope to accomplish out there, besides BUSTING MY CHOPS?
April O'Neil I think you know just as much as I do about this Foot Clan and I don't think you're doing anything about it.
Chief Sterns You expect me to waste precious manpower because some immigrants are reminded of something that supposedly happened, years ago in Japan!
April O'Neil Have you got anything else?
Chief Sterns Are you tryin' to tell me HOW TO DO MY JOB?
Technician [cut to April running out of the office, he checks his watch] 1:07. A new record.
Foot Messenger We have been waiting for you, Miss O'Neil.
April O'Neil Am I behind on my Sony payments again? Ha ha ha.
Foot Messenger Your mouth may yet bring you much trouble, Miss O'Neil. I deliver a message.
[Slaps her hard on the cheek]
Foot Messenger Shut it!
Tatsu Never lower your eyes to an enemy.
Casey Jones [sighs after knocking out two Foot Soldiers in rapid succession] It's a talent.
Tatsu Go... play.
Tatsu Ninja... vanish!
Michaelangelo [on the phone ordering a pizza] Oh, and I want no anchovies. And I mean, NO anchovies. You put anchovies on this thing and you're in big trouble, okay?
April O'Neil [of Raphael] Well... I *was* going to give you guys a tour of the store. Shall we go get him?
Leonardo Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello: No.
Donatello Uh... he just needs to blow off some steam.
Michaelangelo Yeah.
Gang Leader What are we just standing here for? Let's get him!
Casey Jones [brandishing golf club] Do you wanna be first, Junior?
Charles [Danny puts on his stolen headphones] See? That's what he does when he wants to ignore me; he sticks his head in those things. I wonder where the hell he GOT those things, anyway.
[Raphael has just seen the movie Critters]
Raphael Ugh. Where do they come up with this stuff?
April O'Neil [trying to change the subject from Charles giving her security] Hey, Danny, how's school going?
Danny Fine.
Charles Oh, wonderful. So wonderful, in fact, that I have to drive him there every morning now just to make sure he goes.
Chief Sterns We are presently executing a plan of redeployment that will minimize response time while maximizing coordination between patrol units and a decentralized networking scheme.
April O'Neil I'm not sure I understood all of that, Chief Sterns. Would you mind repeating it, in English, perhaps?
Raphael I do hope there's more o' them.
Michaelangelo [after being beaten by the Shredder] Now, exactly at what point... did we lose control here?
Donatello Maybe somebody ought to tell him that we're the good guys.
Raphael Any thoughts?
Leonardo I've only got one thought. This guy knows where Splinter is.
[the four Turtles charge at Shredder]
April O'Neil [narrating] The Turtles are four once again. And yet, still not whole. A lingering doubt remains. An unknown which they can't face: Their greatest fear.
Raphael SPLINTER!
Teenager Got any cigarettes?
Head Thug [pulls out two cartons] Regular or menthol?
The Shredder [throwing a knife at a TV of April] Find her. *Silence* her.
The Shredder [punches a chained Splinter] What are these... freaks? How do they know how to fight like this?
[holds a knife to Splinter]
The Shredder You will answer.
[Splinter says nothing]
The Shredder Then hang there until you die.
Head Thug Check this out man, anything you want, we got it. Anything you wanna do, do it. You know what I'm saying? Anything.
New Recruit You got any cigarettes?
Head Thug [holds up two boxes] Regular, or menthol?
Splinter Some say that the path from inner turmoil begins with a friendly ear.
The Shredder There will be no mistakes this time... I go myself. And the rat - kill it.
Tatsu Yes, Master.
April O'Neil Are you guys sure you know where you're going?
Michaelangelo 11th and Bleeker?
[Sniffs the air]
Michaelangelo Nope, this is only 9th St. Ha ha! Get it?
April O'Neil Yeah.
Michaelangelo Okay!
Head Thug What are we just standing here for? Let's get him.
Casey Jones [brandishing golf club] Do you want to be first, junior, huh?
Head Thug We have a loyalty to the Shredder.
Splinter The Shredder uses you. He poisons your minds to obtain that which he desires. He cares nothing for you or the people you hurt.
Head Thug We're a family.
Casey Jones Family? Is that what you said? Family?
[gestures around the room and then to a fallen Tatsu]
Casey Jones You call this here...... and that down there, family?
Casey Jones Oh. You guys mind telling me what you're doing to my little green pal over there? Mm? Oh, who is the babe?
Leonardo Who the heck is that?
Michaelangelo Wayne Gretzky on steroids?
April O'Neil [April's voice on outgoing message; answering machine dangles through a hole in the ceiling by a burning cord] Hi, this is April. Leave a message after the beep.
Casey Jones What?
Charles [leaving a message] April, it's Charles. I'm sorry. I don't know how else to say this. You're fired, April. I'm sorry. I know this comes as a blow.
[the cord snaps and the answering machine drops on a Foot ninja's head, knocking him out]
Casey Jones You can say that again, Chuck.
