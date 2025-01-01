April O'Neil [picks up phone] Donny?

Donatello April...

April O'Neil Where are you guys? Did you find a new place to live yet?

Donatello Yeah, we'll bring you down. We've only had time to pick up Splinter and get a few essentials.

Michaelangelo [holding out a bag of potato chips] Yeah, the bare essentials.

Donatello The reason while we're calling is, have you seen Raphael by any chance?

April O'Neil Raphael? Why, is he missing?

Leonardo You know, there is still a little more stuff to help with, Michaelangelo!

Michaelangelo Hey! I'm helping Donny!

[tries to pry the phone from him]

Michaelangelo Gimme the phone!

Donatello NO!

[flips Michaelangelo to the ground]

Donatello So you haven't seen him at all then, huh?

Leonardo Well, if she has, tell him thanks for wasting our time, because instead of going to look for the ooze like we should, we gotta go out and look for him instead!

[slams box on Donatello's foot]

Donatello Owww!

April O'Neil What was that?

Donatello Leo says hi!

Michaelangelo Gimme the phone! Gimme the phone!

Donatello Oh, all right, all right, here!

Michaelangelo April, this is Mikey, I'd just like to say: HELLOOOOO.

[kissing noises]

Donatello Would you give me that!