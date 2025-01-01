Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Movie Quotes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Movie Quotes

Donatello The perimeter's quiet.
Leonardo Yeah, a little too quiet.
[Donatello knocks two Foot soldiers out]
Donatello Well, that was easy!
Leonardo Yeah, a little too easy.
Donatello Look! It's Raph!
Michaelangelo Yeah, a little too Raph.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder Babies! They're babies!
Professor Jordan Perry What did you expect? They'd come out quoting "Macbeth"?
Shredder They are stupid!
Professor Jordan Perry Well, they're not stupid, they're infants.
Rahzar [knocks Tokka on the head with a metal pole] Bang!
Tokka Ow!
Professor Jordan Perry Okay, they're stupid infants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Splinter Were you seen?
Leonardo Of course not, Master Splinter.
Donatello We practiced Ninja.
Michaelangelo [off camera] The art of invisibility.
[appears from behind Raph]
Splinter [holds up the New York Post, with a front page picture of the turtles on stage, with the headline "Ninja Rap is Born!"] Practice harder.
[the turtles groan]
Splinter Ten flips, now! And remember:
[quoting the song played at the show]
Splinter "Go Ninja, go Ninja, go!" I made another funny!
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello Yee haw! Ninja cowboy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter Their world can never be ours.
Michaelangelo Uh... Not even pizza?
Splinter [after pause] Pizza's okay.
[the turtles sigh with relief]
Michaelangelo Man, give a guy a heart attack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Ahh, ninja pizza!
Donatello Ninja pizza?
Michaelangelo Pizza that vanish quickly without trace!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo Take the ugly one!
Raphael No, you take the ugly one!
Donatello I'll take the ugly one.
Michaelangelo Which one's the ugly one?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo [seeing Tokka and Rahzar] Hey didn't we see these guys on WrestleMania?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder Go ahead. Attack me if you will. When it is over, you will call me Master!
Rahzar Ma... Mama.
Tokka Mama?
Rahzar Rahzar, Tokka: [to Shredder] Mama!
[they hug Shredder]
Shredder Get off me! Babies! They are babies!
[snarling]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael SHREDDER!
Donatello Ah! Thanks, Raph, I may never have the hiccups again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo Get it?
Donatello Got it.
Raphael Good.
Michaelangelo I don't get it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Leo starts conversation about the Foot]
Raphael We kicked their butts. They're all in jail. Besides, we took out the Shredder. So what's everyone so worried about, anyway?
Donatello He's right.
Leonardo No, Splinter took out the Shredder!
Donatello They're both right.
Raphael Yeah, yeah. I was there, Leo, remember? Ol' Shred did a swan dive, with a half gainer, right into the back of a garbage truck! AAAAAHHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello Hey, is this gonna work?
[regarding the donut idea]
Michaelangelo Is, like, Schwarzenegger hard to spell?
[Donatello prepares to spell but realizes its true]
Michaelangelo Yeah.
[the turtles walk out into the middle of the construction site]
Donatello Pretty quiet.
Raphael [shouts and breaks the eerie silence] Shredder!
Donatello [grabs Raphael] Thanks, Raph. I may never have the hiccups again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil Where's Splinter?
Leonardo He's been on the roof ever since he saw your report.
April O'Neil Doing what?
Splinter Coming.
[appears in window]
Splinter To a decision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo I've said it before, and I'll say it again.
Michaelangelo Michaelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael: Man, I love being a turtle!
Raphael Too bad the Shredder can't say the same thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter What troubles you, my son?
Donatello I-I don't know. I just thought there would be more to it; to the ooze, to you know, us!
Leonardo I know!
Donatello I just always thought there would be something that... I thought we'd find out we were special.
Splinter Do not confuse the professor's words with your current worth, my son.
Donatello But I don't believe him! There's just got to be more to it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo First, we must observe the ancient ritual of the... traditional pre-fight donut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil Chief Sterns! I wonder if I might ask you a few more questions, off the record?
Chief Sterns Ms. O'Neil, my record on the record clearly shows that I have no "off the record" record, make a record of that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Hey, guys, check this!
[he uses brushes to imitate 'The Karate Kid']
Michaelangelo Wax on, wax off. Wax on...
Raphael Mouth off!
Donatello Hey, everyone's a critic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Guys, guys! I've just thought of something. Two words that'll solve all our housing problems! Time share!
Donatello [taps on Michaelangelo's head] Hmmm, not quite ripe yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo I'm Leonardo.
Michaelangelo I'm Michaelangelo.
Donatello Donatello.
Raphael I'm Raphael!
Michaelangelo All the good ones end in "O"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[cooking up an anti-mutagen to transform Tokka and Rahzar]
Michaelangelo You think this stuff is gonna work?
Donatello Well, we won't know for sure until we spray those guys.
Professor Jordan Perry Well, actually...
Donatello Actually?
Professor Jordan Perry Actually... ingestion is the only course.
Michaelangelo You mean they have to eat it?
Professor Jordan Perry Affirmative. Yes. Yo. Right on... my man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter You have youth, and I have experience. But only those who fight now have both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about to leave April's apartment, having seen Raph's foot pretruding from behind the changing curtain and becoming suspicious about their weapons "she" has lying around]
Keno One last thing, though. I think you might want to know about THIS!
[slams his foot on Raph's]
Raphael ARGH!
[Raph comes out from behind the curtain]
Keno It's you guys!
[cluthching his foot and being held back by Donny, Leo, and Mikey]
Raphael Ah, ah! Let me hurt him. Please! Tell me I can hurt him! Please, please! Grr!
[Splinter puts his hand on Keno's shoulder]
Splinter I think you'd better sit down.
[Keno sees Splinter and faints]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil [picks up phone] Donny?
Donatello April...
April O'Neil Where are you guys? Did you find a new place to live yet?
Donatello Yeah, we'll bring you down. We've only had time to pick up Splinter and get a few essentials.
Michaelangelo [holding out a bag of potato chips] Yeah, the bare essentials.
Donatello The reason while we're calling is, have you seen Raphael by any chance?
April O'Neil Raphael? Why, is he missing?
Leonardo You know, there is still a little more stuff to help with, Michaelangelo!
Michaelangelo Hey! I'm helping Donny!
[tries to pry the phone from him]
Michaelangelo Gimme the phone!
Donatello NO!
[flips Michaelangelo to the ground]
Donatello So you haven't seen him at all then, huh?
Leonardo Well, if she has, tell him thanks for wasting our time, because instead of going to look for the ooze like we should, we gotta go out and look for him instead!
[slams box on Donatello's foot]
Donatello Owww!
April O'Neil What was that?
Donatello Leo says hi!
Michaelangelo Gimme the phone! Gimme the phone!
Donatello Oh, all right, all right, here!
Michaelangelo April, this is Mikey, I'd just like to say: HELLOOOOO.
[kissing noises]
Donatello Would you give me that!
[April laughs as they start arguing again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo Turtle-rific
Raphael Max-a-mundo!
Donatello Accapella!
Raphael Huh?
Donatello Uhhh... Perestroika?
Michaelangelo Uhh...
Donatello Ok, I got it... Frère Jacques.
[starts singing]
Donatello Frère Jacques, Frère Jacques...
Michaelangelo Donny, give it up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Jordan Perry This is bad! Carbon dioxide is essential to the anti-mutanagenic process. Their burping is probably retarding the reaction.
Donatello Is there anyway to speed it back up?
Professor Jordan Perry Well the reintroduction of CO2 could act as a catalyst.
Donatello Yeah. Hmm.
Professor Jordan Perry The problem is finding a ready supply.
[Walks over to a nearby fire extinguisher and takes it off the wall, showing it to Donatello]
Donatello Genius. Pure genius.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo [the Turtles say their farewells to April before entering the sewers] See ya, April.
April O'Neil Bye.
[Leo hops into the sewers]
Raphael Wish us luck.
[Hops in]
Donatello We'll be back for Splinter.
[Hops in]
Michaelangelo [Imitating Humphrey Bogart] Well, the lives of two people don't amount to a hill o' beans in this crazy world, Elsa. That's why you're getting on that plane.
[April laughs]
Michaelangelo Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow...
Leonardo [Yanks Mikey into the sewer] Will you come on?
Michaelangelo YEOW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keno Hold it! You guys are under arrest.
Burglar What are you, night security?
Keno No, I'm a pizza delivery.
[the gang laugh and attack, and Keno easily kicks their asses]
Keno Did I mention I also study the martial arts?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael Boy, whatever happened to "service with a smile"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo A true Ninja is a master of himself and his environment, so don't forget: We're turtles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[smoke bomb was set off]
Donatello Oh, great.
Leonardo Terrific.
Raphael Wonderful.
Michaelangelo Bummer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Michaelangelo is crunching noisily on a candy bar]
Raphael [sarcastically] Hey Mikey, do you think you could crunch a little louder? I can still hear out of this one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil Let me get you guys some napkins.
Michaelangelo What for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keno [upon seeing the turtles for the first time] Who? What? Where? How?
Donatello Well, I guess that leaves out 'why' and 'when', doesn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Jordan Perry Four walking, talking turtles.
Raphael [sarcastically] Yeah, the guy's Ph.D material all right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo Shredder, you gotta to listen to reason!
Raphael Yeah!
Leonardo You're gonna destroy us all!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil And they said if you don't mean them at the construction site tonight...
Donatello What?
April O'Neil He said he'd send out Tokka and Rahzar again. This time into Central Park.
Donatello Central Park? How are they gonna avoid all of those... people?
Michaelangelo Then, there is no choice but to meet as the Shredder wishes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the turtles face Tokka and Rahzar for the first time]
Raphael Well, you know what they say? The bigger they are...
[runs and jump-kicks Rahzar but rebounds and crashes to the floor]
Michaelangelo ...The more bones they break.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder [after Tatsu locks a wolf and a snapping turtle into small cells] And these are the two most vicious animals you could find?
[Tatsu nods]
Shredder Good. Professor?
Professor Jordan Perry Preparations are complete, however...
Shredder Begin.
Professor Jordan Perry However, I feel free to re-register my original protest and remind you of the immense dangers of...
[Tatsu squares up to him and growls]
Professor Jordan Perry ...That's enough talk from me. We'll begin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo [to a rave audience] You like what you saw? Then give it up for a turtle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Hey, dudes! Cowabunga says it all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil [after the investigation of the street Tokka and Rahzar rampaged the night before] Were there any large tooth or claw marks found?
Chief Sterns How did you know that... I have no idea what you're talking about?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Man Look Sophie, those animals are knocking down the telephone poles. What do we do if they come over here?
Old Woman Let them get their own cab.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo [bad guy approaches him] Wait! Can we talk?
[bad guy grabs him by the hands and begins spinning him in circles]
Michaelangelo W-w-woah! Major spin cycle! Wooooah! Hey, Leo!
Leonardo [spots Michaelangelo] Mikey?
Michaelangelo Maybe I should have brought...
[bad guy releases him, sending him flying through the air]
Michaelangelo ... BAGELS!
[he crashes into a wall, then stands up dizzy]
Michaelangelo Woah. Now I know what a postal package feels like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[April stands over a sewer grate and under an umbrella in the pouring rain. The turtles drop down one by one, but Michelangelo stops and faces her wearing a fedora]
Michaelangelo Well, the lives of two people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world, Ilsa. That's why you're getting on that plane...
[April laughs]
Michaelangelo Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow...
[Leonardo grabs him and pulls him down]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil Listen, I have reason to believe that this was caused by two... *really* big animals.
Chief Sterns Ah, and what sort of animals might these be, Miss O'Neil?
April O'Neil Well, I can't say exactly...
Chief Sterns Uh-huh, and what makes you believe that they did this?
April O'Neil Well, I can't say that either, but...
Chief Sterns Okay and is there anything else you'd like not to tell me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Turtles have been rescued by Splinter]
Leonardo That's right, Shredder, you forgot, we carry insurance.
Michaelangelo Yeah, Mutual Splinter dude!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keno Hey which of you lovely ladies gets to ride with me tonight?
Girl Dream on, Dweeb.
Keno Okay, and when I do I'll dream of someone a little thinner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tatsu Our father gone!
[kicks over boxes]
Tatsu They will pay! I, Tatsu, now lead! Let any who challenge step forward!
Shredder [appearing in doorway] I challenge!
Freddy His face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael Amazing, guys, and I thought all the really good dungeons were in Europe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter Michaelangelo, show the professor where he may rest.
Michaelangelo Righty-o. This way, dude. It ain't the Hilton.
[opens subway car and they both look in]
Michaelangelo Um, let's face it, you'd be better off staying at the Hilton.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil I guess you're not the ones that can handle this.
Chief Sterns That's what we do best, Miss O'Neil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello These nets are very effective and very well constructed.
Michaelangelo Yeah, remind me to drop a line to Ralph Nader!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tokka Master say, have fun!
Rahzar Fun!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael [to Tatsu] You know, pal, if I had a face like yours, I'd try to make up for it with some sort of personality!
[Shredder arrives, facing Raphael]
Raphael Shredder!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Please, please. A moment to reflect.
[all the turtles sniff]
Michaelangelo AHHHH! Okay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo Um, not to criticize science or anything, but wouldn't it be easier just to call it 'the pink one'?
Professor Jordan Perry [pours a liquid in a pan, and eats a piece of pizza] Pepperoni heaven!
Professor Jordan Perry [pours two liquids in a pot] Donatello, continue aeration!
Donatello Continuing aeration.
[begins to stir the mixture the pot]
Raphael [sniffs the mixture] Man! This stuff is rank!
Keno Yeah, try carrying it on the subway sometime. I never got a seat so fast in my life.
Leonardo [sniffs the mixture] Blech! Thanks for doing all the shopping for us, Keno.
Keno No problem. I hope you didn't mind me picking up a few pies.
Michaelangelo You're forgiven.
[sniffs the mixture]
Michaelangelo Whoa!
[drops a slice of pizza in the mixture]
Michaelangelo [Donatello continues to mix the stuff with the pizza slice]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael First chance we get, we're out of here...
[gapes in horror has he sees Shredder from a distance]
Keno What?
Raphael Uh, I thought I just saw a ghost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after being given a giant mutated dandelion]
Professor Jordan Perry You know, if the soil's contaminated so far away, there must be more leaky canisters than we thought.
TGRI Assistant #1 Well, how can that be? They were only buried fifteen years ago.
Professor Jordan Perry Fifteen, fifty. Just make sure that the rest are found and removed!
TGRI Assistant #1 Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to invite the press.
Professor Jordan Perry Sometimes the best place to hide is right out in public.
TGRI Assistant #1 But if any of it fell into the wrong hands...
Professor Jordan Perry [looks as giant dandelion] I'm well aware of the risks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the turtles are watching April interview Professor Perry]
Raphael Man, who is this spaz-matic?
Donatello Would you give the guy a break? He's a scientist!
Raphael Yeah, fascinating. Hey!
[picking up TV guide]
Raphael Isn't Oprah on?
Leonardo Raph, just leave it!
[throws away TV guide]
Leonardo We're watching April.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo [Michaelangelo beating up a thug behind a deli counter] You want a pickle? I'll give you a pickle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello [kicks a foot soldier to the ground and starts giddily running around] Haha! I win! You lose!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder Tonight we leave a calling card for the Turtles. Tomorrow... We force a final confrontation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael Okay, we get you in, we find the Foot headquarters, we get you out to tell the others, right?
Keno Gee, maybe I should write this down.
Raphael What?
[skyward]
Raphael I'm being punished aren't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael This is stupid. We got the Foot up there with the ooze and we're down here playing Century 21.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil The rat is the cleanest one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April O'Neil He's just forcing you guys into fighting Tokka and Rahzar again.
Leonardo We know.
April O'Neil But...
Raphael April, there's no other way.
April O'Neil But you guys don't stand a chance.
Professor Jordan Perry Wait! Wait just a moment. There might be a way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo [sees that Shredder is vanished] Hey, where'd he go?
Raphael Hmm, anything?
Donatello Nothing.
Michaelangelo Well, dudes. I'd say that's pretty much a wrap, and... Cowabunga?
Raphael Cowabunga.
Michaelangelo Yeah!
Leonardo Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michaelangelo: COWABUNGA!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo We'll give you the tour later. Right now, we got a few questions.
Donatello Yeah, a few inquiries.
Michaelangelo Yeah, a few... Uh, we'll give you the tour later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder Choose the best men of those that remain to follow the reporter. She's the key to finding the creatures that did this to me.
Tatsu Yes master. Next master, we rebuild the foot?
Shredder No. There is only one thing next. Revenge!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael [while a fight is going on, Raph is still tied to a pole, Donny turns around as he hears Raph's muffling, he then rips the tape off his mouth] Dah! Jeez! Why don't just rip my lips off? You think that-
[Donny puts the tape back on Raph's mouth to shut him up]
Donatello Here, let me get this first.
[Frees Raph from the ropes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keno [Having escaped from The Foot's hideout, Keno rushes to April's apartment, he then tries to ring for her] Come on, Come on! April! Leo! If you're there it's me, Keno!
[Tries opening the door, to no avail]
Keno Oh darn, come on! Raph's in trouble! Mike! April!
April O'Neil [Approaches from behind] Keno?
Keno [Turns around] April, where are they? It's Raph!
April O'Neil Calm down! Slow down, what happened?
Keno I got to tell the guys, they got him!
April O'Neil *Who* has got him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michaelangelo It's a good thing we saw you up from the roof-
[Leo kicks him from behind]
Michaelangelo Ow! I mean from Austrailia-
[Raph smacks him in the head hard]
Michaelangelo Ow!
Donatello [Annoyed] Geez.
Raphael Look kid, you can find a phone and call the police. We'll start tying them up.
Keno Yeah, but I...
Raphael Yeah, yeah! But good, go!
[Keno leaves]
Michaelangelo Kids.
[the turtles begin chuckling with one another]
Keno [Moments later, on the phone with the police] Okay, well hurry up! There's a ton of these guys! Okay, bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter We will not be here much longer.
April O'Neil Oh no, no. You guys can stay here for as long as you want.
[the turtles cheer in enjoyment]
Splinter No! We do not belong here, above.
Leonardo Yes, Master Splinter!
Raphael [Mockingly] Yes, Master Splinter.
[Leo and Raph begin to shove each other]
Splinter Hai! Ten flips, now!
Raphael Huh.
Splinter [as Leo and Raph leave the kitchen] Go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael [the Turtles are searching for a new home in the sewers, but suddenly Raph gets in a bad mood] Dah! Alright, hold it.
[Tosses his bag aside]
Raphael This is stupid! We got the foot up there, with the ooze, and we're down here playing Century 21!
Raphael [Disgusted with his attitude] Raph!
Raphael Come on, Leo! Even you can think of something better to do than this!
Leonardo I already had. Now let's get going.
Raphael Uh-Uh! That's it, I'm going up!
Leonardo [Grabs Raph as the latter tries to walk away] No you're not!
Raphael [Looks down] Let go of my arm, Leo!
Michaelangelo Guys, guys, guys! I just got an idea; two words that can solve all our housing problems; time share.
Donatello [Rubs Mikey's head like a fortune teller] Hmm. Not quite ripe yet.
Raphael I'm outta here!
Michaelangelo Hey... Oh man.
Raphael [Walks off] Boy...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo [In Perry's lab, on the computer] What do you make of it, Donny?
Donatello I'm not sure, looks like a bunch of serial numbers. Let's see.
[Scrolls down the screen]
Donatello Disposed... disposed... disposed.
Michaelangelo [On the other side of the lab] Hey dudes, we're too late! Like, no deposit no return.
Donatello Well, except maybe this one.
Leonardo What do you mean?
Donatello [Scrolling down to a canister that says "Active"] Look!
Leonardo Active.
Donatello Yeah.
Leonardo Can you bring up the file?
Donatello Well, I could try. But if the whole base is coded, the whole system might go down.
Raphael [after thinking it over] Do it.
Donatello Yeah.
[Tries entering the password. Meanwhile, The Foot sneak in quietly. Donny's password gets denied]
Donatello Oh, drat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raphael [while watching April's reporting] Come on! Let's change this. Hey, maybe somebody got something on our fight last night.
Splinter [Appears] Raphael!
Raphael Huh?
Splinter Do not change channel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello [Riding on a rolling chair] Whoa! Hey Mikey, surf's up dude! Heh Heh Heh.
[a foot soldier dives and sticks his staff in front, Donny looks down and gasps, the chair trips over]
Donatello Wipeout!
[Fumbles the can of ooze, which goes into Tatsu's direction, he catches it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donatello [spots something and points] Look!
Michaelangelo [sees Shredder's hand rising from the wooden debris] What? It can't be.
Raphael Nobody could have survived that!
Michaelangelo No.
[Shredder's hand falls limp and goes still]
Leonardo [sighs with relieve] That's the end of the Shredder.
Donatello Donatello, Michaelangelo, Raphael: Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shredder How much longer?
Professor Jordan Perry Look, I told you, I don't know! It takes times, days!
Shredder I want them as soon as possible!
Professor Jordan Perry [Tries approaching to Shredder] I said...
Foot Soldier [Grabs the professor] Sit down!
Professor Jordan Perry [about The Foot Clan] Aren't these enough for your vengeance?
Shredder The Foot has already failed against them. I have failed. But the next fight, will be different. The next fight, will be freak vs freak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Splinter [Coming down the stairs, sees Raph fooling around] Raphael! Come away from there!
Raphael Gee, I was just...
Splinter NEVER forget who you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonardo Wishbone crunch on two! Hut, Hut, Whoa!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more