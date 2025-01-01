April O'Neil
[picks up phone]
Donny?
Donatello
April...
April O'Neil
Where are you guys? Did you find a new place to live yet?
Donatello
Yeah, we'll bring you down. We've only had time to pick up Splinter and get a few essentials.
Michaelangelo
[holding out a bag of potato chips]
Yeah, the bare essentials.
Donatello
The reason while we're calling is, have you seen Raphael by any chance?
April O'Neil
Raphael? Why, is he missing?
Leonardo
You know, there is still a little more stuff to help with, Michaelangelo!
Michaelangelo
Hey! I'm helping Donny!
[tries to pry the phone from him]
Michaelangelo
Gimme the phone!
Donatello
NO!
[flips Michaelangelo to the ground]
Donatello
So you haven't seen him at all then, huh?
Leonardo
Well, if she has, tell him thanks for wasting our time, because instead of going to look for the ooze like we should, we gotta go out and look for him instead!
[slams box on Donatello's foot]
Donatello
Owww!
April O'Neil
What was that?
Donatello
Leo says hi!
Michaelangelo
Gimme the phone! Gimme the phone!
Donatello
Oh, all right, all right, here!
Michaelangelo
April, this is Mikey, I'd just like to say: HELLOOOOO.
[kissing noises]
Donatello
Would you give me that!
[April laughs as they start arguing again]