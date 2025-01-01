Kenny CrandellI don't know! I wasn't with him, but I should've been! I mean not on the roof, but I should've been keeping an eye on him, spending quality time with him, reading "Green Eggs and Ham" to him or some shit like that.
Kenny CrandellYeah, that's why we don't always get along.
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellI am NOT working at the big top from hell for pocket money. My mother's out of town for a while and I've got my brothers and sister to feed. And nobody's going to hire a teenager to do anything that's not disgusting. Why can't I get a job at some nice clean office?
Kenny CrandellYou haven't even said how nice the house looks. You're off at the office all day doing interesting office things. I'm stuck here cooking and cleaning and mowing the lawn, helping Melissa with her fastball, being a role model for Zach, spending quality time with Walter, and doing your party shit! You've got the car and you don't even take me anywhere anymore. And when was the last time we went out to dinner together, huh? You know what, I'm sick and tired of not being appreciated!
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellI don't believe this! I have to get up at 5:30 every morning so I can beat rush hour traffic into the city and go sit behind a desk for eight hours a day and miss Oprah Winfrey every day on my summer vacation. And then, I get to drive home in gridlock IN A VOLVO with no air conditioning just so I can take care of you guys and put food on the damn table! Yes, life is a rat race and it sucks, Kenny! So what do you want, a medal?
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellOh yeah, we'll just go down there and say "excuse me, we left our money on our dead babysitter". No way!
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellYou couldn't even mow the lawn today! You're worthless! I am doing EVERYTHING around here AND I'm trying to get ready for a date. When are you going to start helping me, you lazy little punk?
[slams door]
Zach CrandellIt was petty cash, YOU were spending petty cash.
Kenny Crandell[to Sue Ellen about their mom]Stay away from her, she's in one of her Terminator moods.
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellLook, we are a family of felons. Our summer freedom's going to be a winter prison unless I get some help around here. I want the house spick-and-span by Saturday night or I'm turning us all in. Are you with me?
Kenny CrandellGuys, what do you say?
Walter CrandellWalter Crandell, Zach Crandell, Melissa Crandell: Yeah.
Kenny CrandellYeah? Come on, guys, what do you say?
Walter CrandellWalter Crandell, Zach Crandell, Melissa Crandell: YEAH!
Kenny CrandellYEAH! We're with you, Sue, ROCK AND ROLL!
MomKenny, get back here, RIGHT NOW!
Kenny Crandell[in the back of his friends' pickup]I'll do it later, Mom, I promise!
MoleIsn't your mom leaving for, like, months?
Kenny CrandellOh, shit, you're right.
[hollers back]
Kenny CrandellBYE, MOM, HAVE A BLAST!
Mom[dryly]Right.
Kenny Crandell[hand signs]ROCK AND ROLL!
CarolynRiver Ridge Hospital is on line for you, it seems there's been an emergency with your son.
Kenny CrandellOh, how ya doin', Mom? Yeah, no everythings fine. No, Mrs. Sturak's not here. She um, she went to the yarn store. Yeah, she's crocheting this massive doily for the couch! I... I gotta go, Mom.
Kenny CrandellDon't you ever go outside?
Walter CrandellNope, no TV, and no prizes.
BryanI'd respect your privacy more if you weren't so secretive.
Zach CrandellNah, the judge will probably go easy on you considering you're a minor.
Sue Ellen "Swell" CrandellI'm not gonna give up. We'll just economize. I'll keep working. I'll work overtime if I have to. A few more paychecks, I'll be able to put it back, and no one's gonna know, right? I'm innocent.