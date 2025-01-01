[noticing the giant surround sound television set]

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Where'd this come from?

Zach Crandell Japan. It's state of the art.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, yeah, it's really nice, but, uh, where'd did you get the money for something so state-of-the-art?

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, it was petty cash money. You were spending petty cash money.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Zach, I bought a pair of boots and a magazine! You bought a home entertainment center?

Zach Crandell It was Walter's idea.

Melissa Crandell We can take it back. We got it on sale.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell It wasn't your money. It was my money.

Kenny Crandell Oh, well, now, it wasn't really your money either. You embezzled it.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I did not embezzle it. I borrowed it. And I was gonna put it back after my next paycheck, but we can't afford all this. How could you do this? You would never steal from Mom.

Zach Crandell That's because Mom never had that much.

Melissa Crandell Well, you should see the Zsa Zsa diamond ring he bought for Cynthia.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You bought her a diamond? How much was it, Zach?

Kenny Crandell It was a chip.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, get it back from her.

Zach Crandell Diamonds are forever.

Melissa Crandell Hey, and I needed a new bike. And I got Walter the new home edition of "Super Password" and Elvis a new chew toy.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You have spent over $3,000? You're grounded. You are all grounded. How could you steal from me?

Kenny Crandell Well, now, they didn't really steal. They borrowed. They were just following your irresponsible example

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh, shut up, Kenny. I am in deep shit!

Melissa Crandell Quit your job. Get out while you can.

Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm an embezzler. They're gonna throw me in prison.

Zach Crandell Nah, the judge will probably go easy on you considering you're a minor.