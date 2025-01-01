Menu
Kinoafisha Films Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Movie Quotes

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Movie Quotes

[after being told to do the dishes, and using them as clay pigeons]
Kenny Crandell Dishes are DONE, man.
[repeated line]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm right on top of that, Rose.
Rose Lindsey Why don't you go on home, have a glass of wine and put some cucumber slices on your eyes, you'll feel much better.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, I'm all out of cucumbers.
Rose Lindsey Sue Ellen, every girl over 25 should have a cucumber in the house.
Rose Lindsey Where is Carolyn?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Mouse-brown hair, gives you a headache? Talks like she's chewing her face?
Rose Lindsey That's her.
Walter Crandell [at the hospital with a broken leg] I fell off the roof!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell [glares at Kenny] What was he doing on the roof, Kenny?
Kenny Crandell I don't know! I wasn't with him, but I should've been! I mean not on the roof, but I should've been keeping an eye on him, spending quality time with him, reading "Green Eggs and Ham" to him or some shit like that.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You have spent over $3,000?
Zach Crandell Zach Crandell, Kenny Crandell, Melissa Crandell, Walter Crandell: [sheepishly look at her]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You're grounded! You are ALL grounded! How could you steal from me?
Kenny Crandell Well, now, they didn't really steal. They "borrowed". They were just following your irresponsible example.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh, shut up, Kenny! I am in deep SHIT!
Melissa Crandell Quit your job. Get out while you can.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm an embezzler. They're gonna throw me in prison.
Zach Crandell Nah, the judge will probably go easy on you considering that you're a minor.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm not gonna give up. I'll keep working. I'll... work overtime if I have to. A few more paychecks, I'll be able to put it back and no one's gonna know, right? I'm innocent!
Rose Lindsey Sue Ellen, have you ever had a 48-hour orgasm?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell No, I've never been to Santa Barbara.
Dr. Permutter [about Kenny] Is he your son too?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell No, he's my stepson.
Kenny Crandell Yeah, that's why we don't always get along.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I am NOT working at the big top from hell for pocket money. My mother's out of town for a while and I've got my brothers and sister to feed. And nobody's going to hire a teenager to do anything that's not disgusting. Why can't I get a job at some nice clean office?
Bryan Why don't you just quit?
[standing in front of Mrs. Sturak's unmarked grave]
Mortuary Worker I'm really gonna miss her.
Mortuary Worker Miss her? You never even knew her! We never knew her name.
Mortuary Worker Yeah, but she left us all that money.
Mortuary Worker Hey, you wanna go to Vegas again this weekend?
Mortuary Worker Sure. You got any more money left?
Melissa Crandell How come you gotta go?
Mom Because, I have had a very rough 37 years, and I need a break.
Melissa Crandell You promised you'd sign me up for baseball!
Mom Little League will be there next year.
Melissa Crandell So will Australia! I wish Dad was around.
Mom No you don't.
Mrs. Sturak Time for little boys to be in bed.
Zach Crandell Can't you see I'm in the middle of a date?
Mrs. Sturak [Opening the car door and tossing Cynthia out] And time for little trollops to go home!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Did you burn something?
Kenny Crandell Yeah, well, maybe if you'd called and told me you were gonna be, like... 3 1/2 hours late, I could've planned my dinner better.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I had to work late, OK?
Kenny Crandell You still should've called. I sat and I waited. I went ahead and I fed the kids. I worked all day on that casserole.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Sorry.
Kenny Crandell You haven't even said how nice the house looks. You're off at the office all day doing interesting office things. I'm stuck here cooking and cleaning and mowing the lawn, helping Melissa with her fastball, being a role model for Zach, spending quality time with Walter, and doing your party shit! You've got the car and you don't even take me anywhere anymore. And when was the last time we went out to dinner together, huh? You know what, I'm sick and tired of not being appreciated!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I appreciate you.
Kenny Crandell Eat shit!
[storms away]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I don't believe this! I have to get up at 5:30 every morning so I can beat rush hour traffic into the city and go sit behind a desk for eight hours a day and miss Oprah Winfrey every day on my summer vacation. And then, I get to drive home in gridlock IN A VOLVO with no air conditioning just so I can take care of you guys and put food on the damn table! Yes, life is a rat race and it sucks, Kenny! So what do you want, a medal?
[long pause]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh come on, you don't have to do all this. I mean, I never asked you to Wisk the couch.
Kenny Crandell Well, it needed it.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You have a lot of deliveries today?
Bryan I am the stork of fast food.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell [searching the house for the money] She must've had it on her!
Melissa Crandell Well it's ours! Go back and get it from the old hag!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh yeah, we'll just go down there and say "excuse me, we left our money on our dead babysitter". No way!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You couldn't even mow the lawn today! You're worthless! I am doing EVERYTHING around here AND I'm trying to get ready for a date. When are you going to start helping me, you lazy little punk?
[slams door]
Zach Crandell It was petty cash, YOU were spending petty cash.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Zach, I bought a pair of boots and a magazine. You bought a home-entertainment center!
Walter Crandell She doesn't look dead.
Zach Crandell That's because it just happened. So you can't really tell, like on "MacGyver".
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell One of us has to get a job.
Kenny Crandell Well I'm not gonna.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well we don't have a choice. We'll flip for it.
[takes out a fozen pizza]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Mama Celeste face up, I go to work, Mama Celeste face down, you're selling carnations on a freeway off ramp.
[last lines]
Mom Where is the babysitter?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell God, I feel terrible. I should've been nicer to her. I should have cooperated.
Kenny Crandell Yeah, she was a great babysitter.
Kenny Crandell [to Sue Ellen about their mom] Stay away from her, she's in one of her Terminator moods.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Look, we are a family of felons. Our summer freedom's going to be a winter prison unless I get some help around here. I want the house spick-and-span by Saturday night or I'm turning us all in. Are you with me?
Kenny Crandell Guys, what do you say?
Walter Crandell Walter Crandell, Zach Crandell, Melissa Crandell: Yeah.
Kenny Crandell Yeah? Come on, guys, what do you say?
Walter Crandell Walter Crandell, Zach Crandell, Melissa Crandell: YEAH!
Kenny Crandell YEAH! We're with you, Sue, ROCK AND ROLL!
Mom Kenny, get back here, RIGHT NOW!
Kenny Crandell [in the back of his friends' pickup] I'll do it later, Mom, I promise!
Mole Isn't your mom leaving for, like, months?
Kenny Crandell Oh, shit, you're right.
[hollers back]
Kenny Crandell BYE, MOM, HAVE A BLAST!
Mom [dryly] Right.
Kenny Crandell [hand signs] ROCK AND ROLL!
Carolyn River Ridge Hospital is on line for you, it seems there's been an emergency with your son.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh!... My son!
Rose Lindsey Your son?
Gus Your son?
Mrs. Sturak Time for little girls to dress like little girls.
[angrily]
Mrs. Sturak Sugar and spice!
Melissa Crandell [Sticks up her middle finger at Mrs. Sturak who walks up the stairs]
Kenny Crandell Um... what should we do with her body?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Call an ambulance, call the cops, I don't know. Well... I mean they're gonna come and get her and they're gonna ask us a lotta questions...
Kenny Crandell They'll probably blame us.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell [scared of the thought] They'll definitely call Mom!
Melissa Crandell SHE'LL blame us.
Kenny Crandell Yeah, she'll hop the next flight home and then be in our faces.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I don't want Mom to come home.
Zach Crandell I don't either.
Melissa Crandell No way.
Walter Crandell Me too.
Zach Crandell Cynthia, you're my moon goddess.
[picking up phone and shouting]
Kenny Crandell What?
[pause]
Kenny Crandell Oh, how ya doin', Mom? Yeah, no everythings fine. No, Mrs. Sturak's not here. She um, she went to the yarn store. Yeah, she's crocheting this massive doily for the couch! I... I gotta go, Mom.
Kenny Crandell Don't you ever go outside?
Walter Crandell Nope, no TV, and no prizes.
Bryan I'd respect your privacy more if you weren't so secretive.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well I'd tell you more if you didn't want to know so much.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Melissa, it was your turn to take out the trash this week.
Melissa Crandell Well I couldn't fit it into my schedule.
[after Swell is revealed to be a teenager]
Carolyn How humiliating. I love it.
Bruce Yeah, babe. Justice is served.
Rose Lindsey Don't feel overwhelmed, just do one thing at a time.
Mom Melissa, want to get down from there?
Melissa Crandell No.
Mom Get down from there!
Kenny Crandell [after pot plant falls off window sill] Fuck!
Mole Park it yourself, Metallica breath!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Go get that tape-measure thing out of the garage.
Kenny Crandell Will you stop ordering us around? You're not the babysitter.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell That's right, Kenny. The babysitter is dead. So just do it!
Mom [catching Zach taking money from her wallet] Zach! Put it back. If you need money, ask first.
Zach Crandell OK then, can I have $10?
Mom Forget it!
Zach Crandell We told you to talk to her. We didn't want you to send her to the glue factory.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I didn't kill her, Zach. She died in her sleep.
Melissa Crandell Probably choked on her whistle.
Kenny Crandell This place is a crock! We're never gonna make it through the summer. Man, I'm gonna hold up at Lizard's.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh, that's real brotherly of you Kenny. Always taking the easy way out. Don't you have any pride?
Kenny Crandell No.
Melissa Crandell I got an idea. When our food runs out, we can eat Elvis.
[the dog Elvis runs out of the room]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell What do you want from me? You want me to call Mom back? Because I can.
Kenny Crandell No.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You want to call Aunt Pat or go crawling to one of Mom's semi-wretched friends?
Kenny Crandell No!
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell All right. We don't need a warden, we don't need somebody telling us when to eat and sleep and vacuum. We can still have a great summer, we just have to work together.
Bryan Not exactly your dream job, eh?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Got that right. You think I woke up this morning and said, 'Gee, I'd love to scrub fat vats! I'd love to smile and work with raw meat'?
Walter Crandell [watching a game show, trying to guess the answer] Alaska... Alaska... Alaska container... Alaska... spill.
[Mrs Sturak turns the TV off]
Walter Crandell Hey! I was watching that!
Mrs. Sturak TV rots your brains!
[picks up first volume of the encyclopedia and tosses it to Walter]
Mrs. Sturak Go to your room! I expect a complete report tomorrow morning on the life of the aardvark!
Melissa Crandell We have to get up at the butt-crack of dawn to tidy up the garage!
Mrs. Sturak [to Walter] TV rots your brain!
Kenny Crandell What are we going to do for cash for the next two months?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell What about a garage sale?
Kenny Crandell We live in the boonies.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell What about calling Dad?
Kenny Crandell Dad doesn't care.
Zach Crandell What about blackmailing Dad?
Melissa Crandell What about donating blood? Don't they pay you for that?
Kenny Crandell You have to be over 18.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, there goes our great summer.
Walter Crandell [Kenny serves burnt black Belgian waffles] Doesn't look like Julia's.
Kenny Crandell Shut up, quizzoid, and eat.
[noticing the giant surround sound television set]
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Where'd this come from?
Zach Crandell Japan. It's state of the art.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, yeah, it's really nice, but, uh, where'd did you get the money for something so state-of-the-art?
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, it was petty cash money. You were spending petty cash money.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Zach, I bought a pair of boots and a magazine! You bought a home entertainment center?
Zach Crandell It was Walter's idea.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, it's going back.
Melissa Crandell We can take it back. We got it on sale.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell It wasn't your money. It was my money.
Kenny Crandell Oh, well, now, it wasn't really your money either. You embezzled it.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I did not embezzle it. I borrowed it. And I was gonna put it back after my next paycheck, but we can't afford all this. How could you do this? You would never steal from Mom.
Zach Crandell That's because Mom never had that much.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell There's only $30 left.
Melissa Crandell Well, you should see the Zsa Zsa diamond ring he bought for Cynthia.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You bought her a diamond? How much was it, Zach?
Kenny Crandell It was a chip.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Well, get it back from her.
Zach Crandell Diamonds are forever.
Melissa Crandell Hey, and I needed a new bike. And I got Walter the new home edition of "Super Password" and Elvis a new chew toy.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell You have spent over $3,000? You're grounded. You are all grounded. How could you steal from me?
Kenny Crandell Well, now, they didn't really steal. They borrowed. They were just following your irresponsible example
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell Oh, shut up, Kenny. I am in deep shit!
Melissa Crandell Quit your job. Get out while you can.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm an embezzler. They're gonna throw me in prison.
Zach Crandell Nah, the judge will probably go easy on you considering you're a minor.
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell I'm not gonna give up. We'll just economize. I'll keep working. I'll work overtime if I have to. A few more paychecks, I'll be able to put it back, and no one's gonna know, right? I'm innocent.
