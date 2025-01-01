Menu
Ramsey At some point, every defense lawyer has to choose between his own need to know the truth and the best interests of his client.
[first lines]
Ramsey [narrating] When the court officer smiled at me on the morning of trial, I knew I was fucked. They weren't taking bets on this one. Mike had killed his father, Boone Lassiter - left his handprint on the knife - confessed.
Ramsey Half my cases had evidence this bad. I just pled them out, got manslaughter and moved on. But this was Mike, and I'd known him all his life. He was going to college and probably law school, and I doubted his mother could survive him going to the penitentiary.
Ramsey But I knew Boone, I had that. And I knew enough about the Lassiter household to know that Mike had a defense - if he would just talk to me.
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
