Mr. Justice Lawrence John Wargrave There is a minor point now that interests me. Among the names mentioned was William Blore. However, there is no one named Blore among us. There is however a Mr. Davis. Mr Davis, do you have anything you would like to say about that?

William Henry Blore - PI Cat's out of the bag. I better admit my name isn't Davis.

Captain Philip Lombard And not only that, but you are also a first class liar. You claim to have come from Natal, South Africa, and I am prepared to say you have never set foot in Natal or South Africa in your life!