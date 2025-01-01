Menu
I Am Wrath Movie Quotes

Dennis You were suppose to count to three.
Stanley Is that right?
Dennis Yeah, it's one, two, three. Not one, three, boom.
Stanley I want justice.
Dennis You want *vengeance*, Stanley. I know you.
Stanley Are the arrangements satisfactory?
Stanley They're fine.
Rosa Then shall we join your friends to say goodbye to Vivian together?
Stanley She's already gone.
Dennis No smoking in the shop.
Stanley They're your cigarettes, asshole.
Dennis There's definitely no stealing in the shop.
Vivian Find these assholes. Find their families. Find their dog. And kill them all.
Det. Walker Sir. I can't even imagine what you must be going through. But you know every little detail is gonna get us closer to the people that did this. And it's best to do this when the memory's fresh... Sorry. I make this speech way too often... Mr. Hill, what was the state of your marriage? Were you getting along?
Stanley What the hell kind of question is that?
Det. Walker It's just a standard one, sir.
Stanley Are you married, detective?
Det. Walker Was. Didn't work out.
Stanley Well then you don't know.
Det. Gibson You sure, Mr. Hill? Now you said he was wearing a hoodie. You had blood in your eyes. Did you see his face?
Stanley No, I didn't... I didn't have blood. I wasn't hit yet. That, that's him.
Det. Walker You told us in your statement it was a tattoo of a bat. You seemed pretty sure. This is a homicide case. We can't go on a guess.
Stanley No, I thought it was a bat. But it's a fly. And that's him. I'm certain of it.
Stanley Is he dead?
Dennis Well he's not looking that well.
Det. Gibson Thanks for coming in, Mr. Hill.
Stanley So what's happening?
Det. Gibson Well, we may have gotten lucky. They picked him up at a traffic stop last night, tweaked out of his mind.
Det. Walker Good ears, Mr. Hill.
Stanley What do you mean?
Det. Walker He was driving a '67 Charger.
Stanley Really? A Charger?
Dennis You got three minutes.
