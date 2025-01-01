Det. Walker Sir. I can't even imagine what you must be going through. But you know every little detail is gonna get us closer to the people that did this. And it's best to do this when the memory's fresh... Sorry. I make this speech way too often... Mr. Hill, what was the state of your marriage? Were you getting along?

Stanley What the hell kind of question is that?

Det. Walker It's just a standard one, sir.

Stanley Are you married, detective?

Det. Walker Was. Didn't work out.