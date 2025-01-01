Menu
Maggie's Plan Movie Quotes

Maggie I've decided to embrace the mystery of the universe and stop bossing everybody around so much.
Max Good luck with that, bossy pants.
Tony He's gonna write a book about us one day and we are *not* gonna look good.
Tony Love is messy. It's illogical, it's wasteful and it's messy. And it leaves these loose threads that go out all over the place. But you, you like things nice and neat and tidy and ethical.
Georgette You've had your thinking licence revoked.
Maggie He's basically a psychiatric nurse.
Tony Hey, does my breath smell?
[Maggie smells while Tony exhales through mouth]
Maggie No. Does my?
[Maggie exhales through mouth while Tony smells]
Tony It's what keeps my wife in post-modern choreography and me in self-loathing.
Maggie Even though I do think you are pretty self-absorbed and extremely needy, that he needs it. It keeps him in balance. It's thinking about you that stops him from only thinking about himself.
