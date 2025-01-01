Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Maggie's Plan
Maggie's Plan Movie Quotes
Maggie's Plan Movie Quotes
Maggie
I've decided to embrace the mystery of the universe and stop bossing everybody around so much.
Max
Good luck with that, bossy pants.
Tony
He's gonna write a book about us one day and we are *not* gonna look good.
Tony
Love is messy. It's illogical, it's wasteful and it's messy. And it leaves these loose threads that go out all over the place. But you, you like things nice and neat and tidy and ethical.
Georgette
You've had your thinking licence revoked.
Maggie
He's basically a psychiatric nurse.
Tony
Hey, does my breath smell?
[Maggie smells while Tony exhales through mouth]
Maggie
No. Does my?
[Maggie exhales through mouth while Tony smells]
Tony
It's what keeps my wife in post-modern choreography and me in self-loathing.
Maggie
Even though I do think you are pretty self-absorbed and extremely needy, that he needs it. It keeps him in balance. It's thinking about you that stops him from only thinking about himself.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Greta Gerwig
Bill Hader
Julianne Moore
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
