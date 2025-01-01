Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Wrinkle in Time A Wrinkle in Time Movie Quotes

Dr. Alex Murry What if we are here for a reason. What if we are part of something truly divine.
Mrs. Which Do you realize how many events and choices that had to occur since the birth of the universe, leading to the making of you just exactly the way you are?
Meg I guess I never really thought about that.
Mrs. Which Maybe now's the time to start thinking about it.
Mrs. Which The only thing in the universe... that travels faster than light... is the darkness.
Mrs. Which Trust nothing.
Mrs. Whatsit Don't worry, Meg. Tessering is almost, nearly, perfectly natural!
Calvin You know, you have great hair!
Meg What? No, I don't. Please don't say that.
Calvin Okay!
[pause]
Calvin I had a great time. Your mom is insanely nice.
[Veronica looks out her window]
Calvin Your house is warm. Smells good and is full of... I don't know what. It's amazing!
Meg It's far from amazing. My mom's upstairs in her room preparing for yet another parent-teacher conference for her delinquent daughter.
Meg [sees Veronica staring at Meg and Calvin out her window and sighs] Oh now, not now. Come here!
[Veronica laughs and Calvin waves at her]
Calvin Veronica is your neighbor?
Meg Yes! Come here. Please!
Calvin So, you're embarrassed to be seen with me?
Meg Yeah right. Other way around. She's going to tell everybody that you were with me and I'm just trying to protect your reputation. So, can come you here?
Calvin She already saw us. Besides, there's nothing to be embarrassed about!
[Veronica closes her window]
Meg You say that now, but... you don't know what it's like having your every move mocked and ridiculed.
Calvin Well, you'd be surprised!
Meg Come on, Calvin. Everybody likes you. Even the teachers. You do everything perfectly.
Calvin [smirks] Tell that to my dad!
Meg At least, you have your dad!
Calvin Right, sorry that - you must really miss him?
Meg More than anything in the universe!
Mrs. Who [to Calvin] "Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit." Gibran, Lebanese.
[flashback where Calvin is abused by his father]
Calvin's Father 84! 82! 82? I mean, are you even trying or are you just an idiot? Because if this is the best you can do, it's pathetic. You look at me when I'm talking to you. This is pathetic!
Mrs. Whatsit [Flies over the high wall and fence and lands on the lawn grass] I've never understood the point of fences.
Meg What are you?
Mrs. Which I am a part of the universe. Just like you, Meg.
Mrs. Who The foot feels the foot when it feels the ground. Buddha, Nepali.
Calvin [when Mrs. Whatsit transforms and takes off her clothes] Whoa, Mrs. Whatsit! Humans don't just get naked!
Mrs. Who Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind. Shakespeare, British.
Mrs. Who [to Meg] "The wound is the place where the light enters you." Rumi, Persian.
Calvin I think I'm going to go home!
Meg You sure?
Calvin Yeah! There's some things I need to say to my dad. Maybe now I can finally say them. It's funny how it took a trip around the universe to get me there.
Principal Jenkins You're next, Charles Wallace!
[closes the door]
Principal Jenkins Veronica Kiley's parents are on their way here. They're worried for their daughter's safety.
Meg Their daughter is mean!
Principal Jenkins You hit her in the face!
[sits at his desk and pauses]
Principal Jenkins You - you we're a top student. Top attitude. But, look at you now. You - you're aggressive, you're hostile, you shut everybody out, and then wonder why they don't like you.
Meg I don't wonder and I don't care!
Principal Jenkins Hmm. Well, maybe that's your problem!
Meg I don't have a problem!
Principal Jenkins You can't keep using your father's disappearance as an excuse to act out. What do you he think he'd say about all this? Seriously? If he walked through that door today, what would happen?
Meg The world would make sense again!
Principal Jenkins Listen, all I'm saying is... it's been four years. Odds are, he's not coming back.
[Meg gets up from her chair and leaves the office]
Principal Jenkins I did not excuse you, young lady. Meg!
[cut to the Murry house]
Mrs. Murry I want you to write an apology to Principal Jenkins.
[Meg nods her head in fear]
Mrs. Murry And one to Veronica.
Meg Mom! She called Charles Wallace crazy!
Mrs. Murry That's no excuse!
[walks away]
Meg Well, Dad always told me to stand up for what I believe in!
Mrs. Murry Don't use Dad like that. It's not fair!
Meg He's not coming back! Is he?
Mrs. Murry Don't give up hope, Meg-lin!
Charles Wallace [possess by The It] That's so like you to try to come to the rescue, isn't it Calvin? Always so helpful, overly cheery, trying to please everyone, hoping to convince them that you're not just a burden to your father and your world. Pathetic!
Mrs. Who [to Calvin] "Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit."
Dr. Alex Murry So, what if we are here for a reason? What if we are not just in the universe... but the universe is within all of us?
Mrs. Murry Think about quantum entanglement. Two electrons once bonded together, in love, if you will... suddenly separated by a galaxy... but somehow still just as connected. An unbroken union despite being galaxies apart.
Dr. Alex Murry And our most recent calculations show us that these fields connect us... to other dimensions. Dimensions outside of the limitations of space and time. Imagine that. Imagine... rather than enduring the oppressive rules of time and space, we could wrinkle it. 91 billion light-years traveled, like that.
[snaps his fingers to denote the time and efforts in travelling so]
Dr. Alex Murry And we don't need rockets. We don't need spaceships. We don't need anything. To utilize a tesseract... all you need is to tap into the right frequency. You just need your mind.
Mrs. Murry Listen, listen, listen. Look. Hear me out. So, in order to be great... it isn't enough just to be right. You have to actually be great. And we are. So, why can't we help the others along?
