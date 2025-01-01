Principal JenkinsYou can't keep using your father's disappearance as an excuse to act out. What do you he think he'd say about all this? Seriously? If he walked through that door today, what would happen?
Charles Wallace[possess by The It]That's so like you to try to come to the rescue, isn't it Calvin? Always so helpful, overly cheery, trying to please everyone, hoping to convince them that you're not just a burden to your father and your world. Pathetic!
Mrs. Who[to Calvin]"Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit."
Dr. Alex MurrySo, what if we are here for a reason? What if we are not just in the universe... but the universe is within all of us?
Mrs. MurryThink about quantum entanglement. Two electrons once bonded together, in love, if you will... suddenly separated by a galaxy... but somehow still just as connected. An unbroken union despite being galaxies apart.
Dr. Alex MurryAnd our most recent calculations show us that these fields connect us... to other dimensions. Dimensions outside of the limitations of space and time. Imagine that. Imagine... rather than enduring the oppressive rules of time and space, we could wrinkle it. 91 billion light-years traveled, like that.
[snaps his fingers to denote the time and efforts in travelling so]
Dr. Alex MurryAnd we don't need rockets. We don't need spaceships. We don't need anything. To utilize a tesseract... all you need is to tap into the right frequency. You just need your mind.
Mrs. MurryListen, listen, listen. Look. Hear me out. So, in order to be great... it isn't enough just to be right. You have to actually be great. And we are. So, why can't we help the others along?