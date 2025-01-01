Calvin You know, you have great hair!

Meg What? No, I don't. Please don't say that.

[pause]

Calvin I had a great time. Your mom is insanely nice.

[Veronica looks out her window]

Calvin Your house is warm. Smells good and is full of... I don't know what. It's amazing!

Meg It's far from amazing. My mom's upstairs in her room preparing for yet another parent-teacher conference for her delinquent daughter.

Meg [sees Veronica staring at Meg and Calvin out her window and sighs] Oh now, not now. Come here!

[Veronica laughs and Calvin waves at her]

Calvin Veronica is your neighbor?

Meg Yes! Come here. Please!

Calvin So, you're embarrassed to be seen with me?

Meg Yeah right. Other way around. She's going to tell everybody that you were with me and I'm just trying to protect your reputation. So, can come you here?

Calvin She already saw us. Besides, there's nothing to be embarrassed about!

[Veronica closes her window]

Meg You say that now, but... you don't know what it's like having your every move mocked and ridiculed.

Calvin Well, you'd be surprised!

Meg Come on, Calvin. Everybody likes you. Even the teachers. You do everything perfectly.

Calvin [smirks] Tell that to my dad!

Meg At least, you have your dad!

Calvin Right, sorry that - you must really miss him?