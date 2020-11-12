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Poster of Сайсары Куелгэ
Kinoafisha Films Сайсары Куелгэ

Сайсары Куелгэ

, 2015
Сайсары Куелгэ
Russia / 18+
Poster of Сайсары Куелгэ

Cast

Vyacheslav Lavernov
Vyacheslav Lavernov
Galina Tikhonova
Galina Tikhonova
Djulustan Semyonov
Fedot Lvov
Fedot Lvov
Stepan Fedorenko
Stepan Fedorenko
Ilya Yakovlev
Ilya Yakovlev
Prokopiy Danilov
Dmitriy Alekseev
Ivan Mishagin
Zoya Bagynanova
Zoya Bagynanova
Director Kostas Marsan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2015

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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